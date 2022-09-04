Roma’s Europa League campaign got off to a poor start in Bulgaria when José Mourinho’s side were beaten 2-1 by Ludogorets. The Brazilian midfielder Cauly opened the scoring with 18 minutes left to play in Bulgaria. Eldor Shomurdorov equalised for the Serie A side four minutes from time only for Nonato, another Brazilian, to score the winner for the hosts two minutes later.

