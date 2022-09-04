ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

Driver dies, others hospitalized after head-on collision on Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City

By Jonathan Horwitz, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47fDYQ_0hi9CDwV00

A driver died in a two-car collision Sunday morning on Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road in Cathedral City.

More news: Desert Hot Springs woman booked on murder count in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

According to police, a vehicle traveling northbound on Date Palm Drive crossed over into the southbound lanes and crashed head-on with a southbound vehicle. The driver of the northbound vehicle was dead before Cathedral City police and fire officials responded to the incident shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the driver as Jason Paige, 42, of Dana Point.

Occupants of the southbound vehicle suffered moderate injuries and were transported to a hospital.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @ Writes_Jonathan .

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Driver dies, others hospitalized after head-on collision on Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs

A 51-year-old woman suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder today.    Sheila Johnson of Desert Hot Springs was also charged with a felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as well as sentence-enhancing allegations for fleeing the scene, being armed, causing great bodily harm and engaging The post Woman charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Nicole Shawn Baccarella Arrested in DUI Crash on Collett Street [Riverside, CA]

Two-Vehicle DUI Accident on Pierce Street Resulted in Serious Injuries. The two-vehicle collision occurred at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Pierce Street and Collett Street. According to reports, while driving through the intersection, Baccarella lost control of her Range Rover and collided with a westbound 2007 Toyota Corolla....
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Charged With Murder in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

A 51-year-old woman suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder Wednesday. Sheila Johnson of Desert Hot Springs was also charged with a felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as well as sentence-enhancing allegations for fleeing the scene, being armed, causing great bodily harm and engaging in violent conduct, according to court records. She was also charged with a misdemeanor count for being an unlicensed operator.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Dana Point, CA
City
Cathedral City, CA
Cathedral City, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting

The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of the 18-year-old killed in a shooting at a party over the weekend in Coachella. The shooting happened on Friday just before midnight on the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were originally called to respond to The post Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities identify Riverside man killed in Palm Springs crash

Authorities today identified a 21-year-old Riverside man who died after he lost control of and was ejected from his vehicle in Palm Springs. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at Garnet Avenue by Interstate 10 around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Officer Jason Montez with the California Highway Patrol told City News Service. They The post Authorities identify Riverside man killed in Palm Springs crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Traffic Crash In Cathedral City Kills One

A 42-year-old man from Dana Point was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cathedral City, authorities announced Monday. Cathedral City police and fire crews responded to the crash site about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road, where they found Jason Paige dead at the scene.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Jason Paige
KESQ News Channel 3

Coroner identifies Dana Point man killed in Cathedral City crash

A 42-year-old man from Dana Point was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cathedral City, authorities announced today.   Cathedral City police and fire crews responded to the crash site about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road, where they found Jason Paige dead at the scene. The crash happened when Paige The post Coroner identifies Dana Point man killed in Cathedral City crash appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in altercation at Riverside County Jail

A convicted murderer in a high profile Palm Springs murder has been killed during an altercation at the Cois Byrd Detention Center on Tuesday.  According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, just after 2:30 pm, 41-year-old Kaushal Niroula was found at the jail unresponsive.  Deputies and medical staff initiated medical aid while waiting for paramedics The post Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in altercation at Riverside County Jail appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Head On Collision#City Police#Traffic Accident#Date Palm Drive
mynewsla.com

Felon Suspected of Fatally Shooting Man in Menifee

A felon suspected of gunning down a 58-year-old man in Menifee was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder. Arturo Recinos of Menifee was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta in connection with the slaying of Jesus Carlon of Wildomar Tuesday. In addition to murder, Recinos was booked for...
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Back-to-back deadly crashes in Cathedral City Sunday morning

Two back-to-back crashes left two people dead Sunday morning in Cathedral City. The collisions happened within hours of each other and just more than 3 miles apart. Police said the first was around 6 a.m. near Quick Quack Car Wash on Ramon Road between Cathedral Canyon Drive and Canyon Vista Road. A pedestrian was killed The post Back-to-back deadly crashes in Cathedral City Sunday morning appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
foxla.com

Riverside man arrested after pursuit, driving wrong way on freeway

FONTANA, Calif. - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after leading police on a chase through the Fontana area after he allegedly drove the wrong way on the freeway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Cesar Rojo, 29, of Riverside, was arrested after a short police chase...
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
z1077fm.com

Two Yucca Valley Residents Arrested on Suspicion of Selling Fentanyl

Two Yucca Valley residents were arrested on suspicion of possession for sales of fentanyl, methamphetamines, and psilocybin mushrooms. On Friday (September 2) County Sheriff’s Deputies report that they were speaking to an unidentified person who was currently on parole in the front yard of a house in the 7400 block of Borrego Trail in Yucca Valley. The unidentified individual granted Sheriffs permission to perform a full parole compliance check at the residence, he also informed Sheriffs that Bruce Johnson, a 34 year old resident of Yucca Valley, was inside the residence.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Charges Filed Against Gang Member Suspected of Firearm Possession

A felon and documented gang member from Desert Hot Springs was charged Wednesday with allegedly possessing a loaded gun with an obliterated serial number. Sean Hatley, 44, was charged with being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, as well as a sentence enhancing allegation of being on probation at the time, according to court records.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy