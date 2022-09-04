Driver dies, others hospitalized after head-on collision on Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City

A driver died in a two-car collision Sunday morning on Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road in Cathedral City.

According to police, a vehicle traveling northbound on Date Palm Drive crossed over into the southbound lanes and crashed head-on with a southbound vehicle. The driver of the northbound vehicle was dead before Cathedral City police and fire officials responded to the incident shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the driver as Jason Paige, 42, of Dana Point.

Occupants of the southbound vehicle suffered moderate injuries and were transported to a hospital.

