ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Closer Gregory Soto can't lock down K.C. Royals in 3-2 loss for Detroit Tigers

By Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HS3Fi_0hi9C7jO00

The Detroit Tigers saved the game and squandered the game, all in the eighth inning Sunday against the Kansas City Royals.

The defense — left-fielder Victor Reyes, shortstop Javier Báez and catcher Tucker Barnhart — executed a relay to perfection to get a K.C. runner at the plate, but on the next play, a hard-hit ball got past third baseman Jeimer Candelario and the Royals scored the game-winning run.

The Tigers lost, 3-2, in the series finale at Comerica Park.

IN THE BULLPEN:Reliever Alex Lange 'ready to go' for Tigers ... and Team Puerto Rico

WELCOME TO THE SHOW:Josh Lester promoted from Triple-A Toledo

The Tigers (51-83) dropped two of three games to the Royals. Left-handed closer Gregory Soto entered for the eighth inning — his first eighth-inning appearance since Aug. 1 — and walked Nicky Lopez on seven pitches with one out.

MJ Melendez doubled to the left-field corner, and Lopez tried to score from first base. The relay throw, which ended in Barnhart smothering a one-hopper from Báez, beat Lopez to the plate for the second out.

Melendez advanced to third on the play at the plate.

Royals rookie Bobby Witt Jr. then hammered a third-pitch slider with a 101.7 mph exit velocity. The ball snuck underneath a diving Candelario and rolled into left field. Melendez scored easily, putting Kansas City ahead 3-2, while Witt stretched a single into a double.

Tigers rookie center fielder Riley Greene finished 1-for-4 with two strikeouts and extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single in the third inning. He also completed a leaping catch in the right-center gap in the ninth inning.

Greene is hitting .396 (21-for-53) with two doubles, three triples, two home runs, five walks and 16 strikeouts over his past 13 games.

Second baseman Ryan Kreidler, a fellow rookie in the third MLB game of his career, went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

A rough fourth for Manning

Right-hander Matt Manning took the mound for his seventh start since returning from the injured list in early August. The 24-year-old allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts over four innings.

The fourth inning, an 33-pitch effort, doomed Manning.

During that inning, he gave up two singles, two walks and one hit-by-pitch. Michael A. Taylor singled to open the fourth, then Michael Massey was hit by a slider. A one-out walk to Drew Waters loaded the bases.

Lopez singled on a first-pitch curveball from Manning, putting the Royals ahead 1-0. The next batter, Melendez, drew a nine-pitch walk — the plate appearance included five fouls — with the bases loaded to increase the margin to 2-0.

The Tigers, despite Manning's struggles, stuck with their young pitcher against two of the best hitters in Kansas City's lineup. Witt Jr. flied out to right field on a first-pitch slider; Salvador Perez struck out swinging on a down-and-away 94.2 mph four-seam fastball.

For Manning's 90 pitches (57 strikes), he threw 43 four-seam fastballs (48%), 20 sliders (22%), 12 changeups (13%), 11 curveballs (12%) and four sinkers (4%). He recorded eight swings and misses — four with his fastball — and seven called strikes.

His fastball averaged 92.9 mph.

Max pain

Opposing Manning, Royals right-hander Max Castillo allowed two runs on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 4⅔ innings. After Kansas City scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning, the Tigers countered with two runs in the bottom of the frame.

Javier Báez lined a changeup in a 2-0 count into left for a leadoff single. Harold Castro, like Báez, worked a 2-0 count. Instead of a changeup, though, Castro received a fastball in the strike zone.

Castro hammered the ball 390 feet and into the right-center seats for a two-run home run, his sixth homer of the year, to make it 2-2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Columbus native signs with Detroit Tigers organization

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Columbus High School standout is headed to Major League Baseball. Josh Lester - who was a breakout star for the Blue Devils, and later went on to play for Missouri, received his call up to the Majors on Sunday. Via Twitter, the Detroit Tigers...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
SB Nation

The Lions are America’s Team after the best ‘Hard Knocks’ season in years

The 2022 season of Hard Knocks ended on Wednesday night after we got to spend the last five weeks getting to know the Detroit Lions. It was unquestionably one of the best seasons in the show’s 21-year history, and even the most die-hard NFC North fan with a predisposition to hate all things Detroit has to admit this team is so likable it hurts.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy