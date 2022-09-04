Closer Gregory Soto can't lock down K.C. Royals in 3-2 loss for Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers saved the game and squandered the game, all in the eighth inning Sunday against the Kansas City Royals.

The defense — left-fielder Victor Reyes, shortstop Javier Báez and catcher Tucker Barnhart — executed a relay to perfection to get a K.C. runner at the plate, but on the next play, a hard-hit ball got past third baseman Jeimer Candelario and the Royals scored the game-winning run.

The Tigers lost, 3-2, in the series finale at Comerica Park.

The Tigers (51-83) dropped two of three games to the Royals. Left-handed closer Gregory Soto entered for the eighth inning — his first eighth-inning appearance since Aug. 1 — and walked Nicky Lopez on seven pitches with one out.

MJ Melendez doubled to the left-field corner, and Lopez tried to score from first base. The relay throw, which ended in Barnhart smothering a one-hopper from Báez, beat Lopez to the plate for the second out.

Melendez advanced to third on the play at the plate.

Royals rookie Bobby Witt Jr. then hammered a third-pitch slider with a 101.7 mph exit velocity. The ball snuck underneath a diving Candelario and rolled into left field. Melendez scored easily, putting Kansas City ahead 3-2, while Witt stretched a single into a double.

Tigers rookie center fielder Riley Greene finished 1-for-4 with two strikeouts and extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single in the third inning. He also completed a leaping catch in the right-center gap in the ninth inning.

Greene is hitting .396 (21-for-53) with two doubles, three triples, two home runs, five walks and 16 strikeouts over his past 13 games.

Second baseman Ryan Kreidler, a fellow rookie in the third MLB game of his career, went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

A rough fourth for Manning

Right-hander Matt Manning took the mound for his seventh start since returning from the injured list in early August. The 24-year-old allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts over four innings.

The fourth inning, an 33-pitch effort, doomed Manning.

During that inning, he gave up two singles, two walks and one hit-by-pitch. Michael A. Taylor singled to open the fourth, then Michael Massey was hit by a slider. A one-out walk to Drew Waters loaded the bases.

Lopez singled on a first-pitch curveball from Manning, putting the Royals ahead 1-0. The next batter, Melendez, drew a nine-pitch walk — the plate appearance included five fouls — with the bases loaded to increase the margin to 2-0.

The Tigers, despite Manning's struggles, stuck with their young pitcher against two of the best hitters in Kansas City's lineup. Witt Jr. flied out to right field on a first-pitch slider; Salvador Perez struck out swinging on a down-and-away 94.2 mph four-seam fastball.

For Manning's 90 pitches (57 strikes), he threw 43 four-seam fastballs (48%), 20 sliders (22%), 12 changeups (13%), 11 curveballs (12%) and four sinkers (4%). He recorded eight swings and misses — four with his fastball — and seven called strikes.

His fastball averaged 92.9 mph.

Max pain

Opposing Manning, Royals right-hander Max Castillo allowed two runs on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 4⅔ innings. After Kansas City scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning, the Tigers countered with two runs in the bottom of the frame.

Javier Báez lined a changeup in a 2-0 count into left for a leadoff single. Harold Castro, like Báez, worked a 2-0 count. Instead of a changeup, though, Castro received a fastball in the strike zone.

Castro hammered the ball 390 feet and into the right-center seats for a two-run home run, his sixth homer of the year, to make it 2-2.