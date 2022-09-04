ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley details decision to cancel series with BYU, did not want players in line for verbal abuse

By Alexa Philippou
ESPN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 27

Jamie Pugmire
3d ago

The whole thing was a lie, and without an investigation the media stoked the flames of racism without merit. This college has pulled their team for a reason that didn't happen, I think this University are the ones who are racist.

Reply
19
J M Will
2d ago

Dawn Staley, silly uninformed girl. All she had to do was read ( or watch) the ESPN story debunking the lying Rachel Richardson. it's a good thing Coach Staley is in athletics, she obviously doesn't have the intelligence to be an academic.

Reply
14
Mike
2d ago

Figures poor education leads to poor results. The incident was a Smollett, it didn't happen. It was a lie, a fKe, Biden/Harris special. These dumbest fell for it with no research no common sense no reason.

Reply
4
 

fox40jackson.com

South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women’s basketball series with BYU canceled

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to “cancel” a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
PROVO, UT
WLTX.com

USC legend A'ja Wilson is the WNBA's top player for the second straight year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks basketball legend A'ja Wilson is the 2022 WNBA Most Valuable Player, the second time she's won the league's highest award. The league announced Wednesday that Wilson, a member of the Las Vegas Aces, had earned MVP honors. She'd previously won the award in 2020, and is the seventh player to win the award multiple times.
COLUMBIA, SC
Hilltop

Investigating Alleged Racial Slurs Against Duke Black Volleyball Players During Game

Brigham Young University (BYU) is currently investigating an incident at a volleyball game on Aug. 26 with Duke University on their campus in which Black Duke player Rachel Richardson and her family say that she and her fellow Black teammates had racial slurs hurled at them from the fan section. The event has garnered much attention and many questions remain as one fan has already been banned from attending BYU games.
DURHAM, NC
bestofarkansassports.com

“Oh Crap… We Are in for A Long Night”: Shane Beamer on Facing Hogs’ Most Fearsome Running Attack

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer will never forget the night he ran into the most fearsome rushing attack in Razorback football history. The year was 2007, and Beamer was a 30-year-old assistant working with the South Carolina linebackers and special teams when the No. 23 Gamecocks rolled into a Fayetteville on a brisk November Saturday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WLTX.com

Irmo native helps engineer a Southern 500 win

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Danny Efland was a part-time driver in two of NASCAR's series when he decided to concentrate on the engineering aspects of racing. The Irmo native had logged plenty of laps in what is now the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series when he admittedly fell off the radar.
IRMO, SC
Idaho State Journal

Protesters taunt, yell slurs at BYU students attending LGBTQ event

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Protesters including Brigham Young University students yelled homophobic slurs and taunted LGBTQ students and their supporters during an off-campus gathering in Utah. About 100 protesters showed up at the “Back to School Pride Night” event over the weekend at a public park in Provo. A dozen people dressed up as angels and who were supporting the LGBTQ students stood in a line to block the protesters, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. ...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?

SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
UTAH STATE
wach.com

Second body found at USC identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
WFAE

Pregnant Black SC activist serving 4 years for protest comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this...
SUMTER, SC

