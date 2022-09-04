ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israel announces new rules for foreigners in West Bank

By JOSEF FEDERMAN
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYN84_0hi9Ax2900

JERUSALEM — (AP) — An Israeli military body has released a list of rules and restrictions for foreigners wanting to enter Palestinian areas of the West Bank, extending its control of daily life and movement in and out of the occupied territory.

COGAT, the Israeli body in charge of Palestinian civilian affairs, stepped back from a number of controversial restrictions that had appeared in a draft of the rules published earlier this year, such as a requirement that people who form romantic relationships with local Palestinians register with Israeli authorities.

But many of the changes in the 90-page document released late Sunday appeared to be largely cosmetic. The U.S. ambassador expressed concern over the rules, and critics said they merely entrenched Israel's 55-year control over the Palestinian population in the territory.

“The Israeli military is proposing new restrictions in order to isolate Palestinian society from the outside world and keep Palestinian families from living together,” said Jessica Montell, executive director of HaMoked, an Israeli human rights group that has challenged the rules in court.

“In response to criticism they have removed the most outrageous elements. Yet they are keeping the basic structure of this very invasive and harmful procedure in place,” she added. The rules are set to go into effect on Oct. 20.

The wide-ranging policy imposes rules on foreigners who marry Palestinians or who come to the West Bank to work, volunteer, study or teach. The rules do not apply to people visiting Israel or the more than 130 Jewish settlements scattered across the West Bank.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war — territories Palestinians seek for an independent state.

The initial draft included a requirement that a foreigner who forms a serious romantic relationship with a local Palestinian notify the Israeli military within 30 days of the “start of the relationship,” defined as an engagement, wedding or moving in together.

The 30-day notice was removed from Sunday’s rules. But it nonetheless says that if a foreigner starts a relationship with a Palestinian, “the appointed COGAT official must be informed as part of their request to renew or extend the existing visa.”

The new rules also dropped earlier limits on the number of foreign students and teachers allowed to study or work in the West Bank. The amount of time they can stay in the territory was also lengthened.

Yet COGAT continues to hold great discretion over who is allowed in. It must approve the academic credentials of a university lecturer invited by a Palestinian institution, and holds the right to screen potential students if there is “suspicion of misuse” of a visa.

Tough restrictions on foreign spouses of Palestinians also remain in place. Spouses are only entitled to short-term visits and can be required to deposit up to 70,000 shekels (about $20,000) to guarantee they will leave the territory.

The new rules offer some potential relief for foreign spouses, including a longer-term visa of 27 months that can be renewed and include multiple visits in and out of the territory. It also drops a previous “cooling off” period that required spouses to leave for lengthy periods between visas.

But these new and improved visas require an application through the Palestinian Authority to Israel — a process that is uncertain and notoriously opaque, Montell said. The document says a final decision also is subject to approval by Israel's "political echelon."

U.S. Ambassador Tom Nides expressed disappointment with the rules, and said he had “aggressively engaged” with Israel on the draft and would continue to do so ahead of the rules' formal implementation.

“I continue to have concerns with the published protocols, particularly regarding COGAT’s role in determining whether individuals invited by Palestinian academic institutions are qualified to enter the West Bank, and the potential negative impact on family unity,” he said. “I fully expect the Government of Israel to make necessary adjustments" during a two-year pilot program to ensure "fair and equal treatment of all U.S. citizens and other foreign nationals traveling to the West Bank.”

Israel hopes to reach a visa-waiver program with the United States, which has long resisted the move in part because Israel treats Palestinian-Americans differently than other U.S. citizens.

The European Union, which sends hundreds of students and professors on academic exchanges to the West Bank each year, did not immediately comment on the Israeli announcement.

COGAT officials declined further comment, while the Palestinian Authority had no immediate reaction. Montell said her group would continue its legal challenges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Belarusian President Lukashenko's Son Flies To Tel Aviv, Israel 'Unaware Of His Presence'

Viktor Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday. Though Alexander Lukashenko and his son and national security adviser Viktor Lukashenko have been sanctioned by the West for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, Israel has not formally sanctioned them. Viktor Lukashenko departed Minsk on Monday...
POLITICS
AFP

UN slams 'unconscionable' killing of Palestinian children

The UN rights chief voiced alarm Thursday at the number of Palestinian children killed and wounded this month and demanded those responsible be brought to account. Her office said 19 Palestinian children had been killed in the Palestinian territories in the recent unrest, taking the total number this year to 37.
UNITED NATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian Authority#Palestinians#Palestinian People#West Bank#Israeli
Salon

A new holy war rises in America, Israel and Europe — people of faith must stand against it

On Aug. 7 — the day that Jews around the world celebrated Tisha B'Av, the traditional day of mourning for the disasters that have occurred throughout Jewish history — the state of Israel brutally slaughtered at least 44 people, including 15 children, in the besieged Gaza Strip. Beyond the horrible irony of this massacre, it is difficult for me not to see it as part of a larger global holy war.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
Vice

Far-Right Leader in Italy Tweets Video of Woman Being Raped

The far-right politician likely to become Italy’s Prime Minister sparked outrage on Monday by tweeting a video of a woman being raped by an asylum seeker on the streets of an Italian city. Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party leads a right-wing coalition currently polling at about 50...
IMMIGRATION
Business Insider

Ukrainian hackers created fake profiles of attractive women to trick Russian soldiers into sharing their location, report says. Days later, the base was blown up.

Ukrainian hackers duped Russian soldiers into talking to them, the FT reported. The hackers set up fake social-media accounts and posed as attractive women, the FT said. The hackers said the soldiers sent them pictures, which they geolocated and sent to the military. Ukrainian hackers set up fake accounts of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Pictured: Wife of millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, who he dumped for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee after she was welcomed into their family home following Russian invasion

A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who moved in with them at their family home. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after she moved into the couple's Surrey estate following the Russian invasion.
CELEBRITIES
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
78K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy