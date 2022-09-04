Read full article on original website
boldsky.com
Eating A Particular Type Of Cheese Could Help Prevent Osteoporosis: Study
Osteoporosis is the single major cause of bone problems in adults. It can affect anyone irrespective of gender; however, it is mostly reported in women. In addition, osteoporosis is a silent disease that is tough to detect. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, it is estimated that osteoporosis affects about...
nypressnews.com
Grapes can lower high cholesterol levels in ‘weeks’, study finds
Dubbed as a “silent killer”, high cholesterol can hike your risk of heart disease and stroke without warning. While there’s a lack of warning signs linked to this condition, there’s plenty of interventions that can help keep your levels in check. And snacking on red grapes belongs on this list.
nypressnews.com
Stroke: Study of 40,000 people finds hot drink slashes risk by 30%
Green tea is also a major source of oxalate, which can cause kidney stones. This suggests that drinking more than five cups of green tea a day (or taking the equivalent in catechin capsules) might have more risks than benefits. When consumed wisely, though, green tea may improve your cardiovascular...
cancernetwork.com
ASTRO Releases Clinical Guidelines on the Treatment of IDH-Mutated Grade 2/3 Diffuse Glioma
Guidelines from the American Society for Radiation Oncology on the use of radiation therapy for patients with IDH-mutant glioma included strong recommendations for close surveillance in IDH-mutant, 1p/19q codeleted, WHO grade 2 oligodendroglioma with no high-risk features and adjuvant radiotherapy for those with WHO grade 3 disease. The American Society...
MedicalXpress
Study offers insights into how pancreatic cancer develops
Pancreatic cancer has few treatment options and limited survival, with only 9% of patients still living five years after diagnosis. But a detailed analysis of pancreatic cancer by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has revealed details of two key transition points in the development of these tumors—the shift from normal cells to precancerous cells, and the change from precancerous to cancerous cells. Understanding these transitions will help lead to the development of novel therapies. The study also provides insights into treatment resistance and how immunotherapy could be harnessed to treat this aggressive tumor type.
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop gene therapy for rare ciliopathy
Researchers from the National Eye Institute (NEI) have developed a gene therapy that rescues cilia defects in retinal cells affected by a type of Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), a disease that causes blindness in early childhood. Using patient-derived retina organoids (also known as retinas-in-a-dish), the researchers discovered that a type of LCA caused by mutations in the NPHP5 (also called IQCB1) gene leads to severe defects in the primary cilium, a structure found in nearly all cells of the body. The findings not only shed light on the function of NPHP5 protein in the primary cilium, but also led to a potential treatment for this blinding condition. NEI is part of the National Institutes of Health.
psychologytoday.com
Daily Chocolate May Rescue the Brain From Cognitive Decline
A systematic review of the literature suggests that the molecules contained in cocoa may reduce cognitive decline. Daily chocolate consumption was inversely associated with the risk of death from all causes. The cognitive benefits of epicatechin in cocoa powder may be due to mechanisms of vasodilation and increased brain blood...
scitechdaily.com
Fixing Knee Pain: New Cartilage Substitute Is Better Than the Real Thing
The team hopes to conduct clinical trials next year (2023). Some patients have tried everything to cure their knee pain, including over-the-counter painkillers, physical therapy, and steroid injections. However, their pain persists. Osteoarthritis, which affects 867 million individuals globally and is estimated to impact one in six of all adults,...
MedicalXpress
Following computational predictions, scientists demonstrate that cancer drug counters pulmonary fibrosis
An experimental cancer drug with a favorable safety profile shows promise as a treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), according to a study published on August 23, 2022, in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine by Yale School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, and National Jewish researchers. The drug, saracatinib, works as well or better than current FDA-approved treatments for IPF at countering fibrosis in preclinical models, including human lung cells in culture and fibrotic lung slices obtained from IPF patients who received transplants.
Nature.com
Recognizing the new disorder "idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia" in patients with previously unidentified clinical conditions
A considerable number of patients with high clinical suspicion for cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis either show negative results for the detection of cryoglobulins or show only trace amounts which cannot be characterized for composition. We aimed at establishing whether theÂ failureÂ to detect or the detectionÂ of trace amounts of cryoglobulin with conventional methods either identifies a peculiar subset of low level cryoglobulinaemia (from now on hypocryoglobulinaemia) or represents a separate entity. Using a modified precipitation technique in hypo-ionic medium, we prospectively identified between 2008 and 2021 237 patients (median age 60.8Â years [22"“97], 137 females) having <"‰0.5% cryocrit and clinical suspicion of autoimmune disorder. Of these 237 patients, only 54 (22.7%) had a history of HCV infection. One hundred and sixty-nine out of 237 patients (71%) had an established underlying disease, while 68 patients (28.6%) (median age 62.9Â years [29"“93], 35 females) did not show either laboratory markers or clinical symptoms consonant with an underlying aetiology. These 68 cases with only trace amounts of cryoglobulins were defined as having a putatively idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia. Nineteen of these 68 patients (27.9%) had a history of HCV infection. Twenty-four patients out of 68 (35.3%) were positive for rheumatoid factor (RF), while 25 (36.7%) patients had signs of complement consumption (i.e., C4"‰<"‰15 mg/dlÂ and/or C3"‰<"‰80Â mg/dlÂ ), and 36 (52.9%) had increased inflammatory indexes. Seven patients only had arthralgia and constitutional symptoms while 61 out of 68 (89.7%) presented with at least one of the three cardinal signs of cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis including skin lesions, peripheral nerve involvement, and glomerulonephritis. Seventy-five percent of the subjects had type III hypocryoglobulins. In patients with hypocryoglobulinaemia the histologic features of glomerulonephritis (also examined by electron microscopy) resembled those of mixed cryoglobulinaemia-associated glomerulonephritis. In conclusion, hypocryoglobulins are often polyclonal and are mainly unrelated to HCV infection. Patients who present high clinical suspicion for vasculitis, especially glomerulonephritis and yet test negative for cryoglobulinaemia detected by standard techniques, could require deeper investigation even in the absence of HCV infection, RF activity or signs of complement consumption.
MedicalXpress
PAD4 inhibition in neutrophils halts cancer progression and metastasis
Researchers in the laboratory of Yulia Nefedova, M.D., Ph.D., at The Wistar Institute and collaborators at Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. have uncovered a novel mechanism by which protein arginine deiminase 4 (PAD4) in neutrophils promotes cancer progression. The paper also found that inhibition of this function of PAD4 reduces primary tumor growth and metastasis and enhances checkpoint inhibitor treatments. Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is developing a novel small molecule PAD4 inhibitor that directly targets this mechanism. The findings appear in Cancer Research.
A woman who can smell Parkinson’s inspired researchers to produce test for diagnosis
It has the potential to be the first diagnosis method for Parkinson's disease.
newfoodmagazine.com
Drink tea to live longer
Research shows that drinking tea can lower risk of mortality and prevent poor health conditions. Using data from UK BioBank, researchers at the National Cancer Institute have found evidence to suggest drinking tea can lengthen your lifespan. Previous studies have been carried out on Asian populations, mostly focusing on green...
MedicalXpress
Promising anti-cancer drug also may function as COVID-19 antiviral therapy
Based on findings from a new study by a Johns Hopkins Medicine-led research team, an effective means of fighting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may be possible that circumvents the problem of waning immunity often observed when current vaccines deal with emerging COVID variants. The method uses a small molecule inhibitor (a molecule approximately 1 nanometer in size that inhibits specific interactions between proteins) called RK-33 to block the virus's ability to take over a host cell's "genetic manufacturing plant" and make copies of itself.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That the Loss of a “Youth” Protein Could Drive Aging
Mice without a protective protein in their eyes have symptoms resembling age-related macular degeneration. According to a recent National Eye Institute (NEI) study in mice, loss of the protein pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), which protects retinal support cells, may promote age-related changes in the retina. Age-related retinal diseases, such as...
Does gene therapy provide an answer to ageing?
In 1990, the Human Genome Project, a multinational, collaborative effort involving government agencies, research institutes, corporations, and countless scientists, set out to determine the entire genetic makeup of a human cell, using a process called sequencing.The project’s completion, some thirteen years and $3bn (£2.6bn) later, signaled not the end of research on DNA sequencing, but the beginning.Recently, I spoke with notable Harvard University biologist and geneticist George Church on the FoundMyFitness podcast, and he shared some of the insights he and his colleagues have gleaned during the past three decades of sequencing research.Mr Church described how the techniques pioneered and...
Nature.com
Dental stem cell-derived extracellular vesicles transfer miR-330-5p to treat traumatic brain injury by regulating microglia polarization
International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 14, ArticleÂ number:Â 44 (2022) Cite this article. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) contributes to the key causative elements of neurological deficits. However, no effective therapeutics have been developed yet. In our previous work, extracellular vesicles (EVs) secreted by stem cells from human exfoliated deciduous teeth (SHED) offered new insights as potential strategies for functional recovery of TBI. The current study aims to elucidate the mechanism of action, providing novel therapeutic targets for future clinical interventions. With the miRNA array performed and Real-time PCR validated, we revealed the crucial function of miR-330-5p transferred by SHED-derived EVs (SHED-EVs) in regulating microglia, the critical immune modulator in central nervous system. MiR-330-5p targeted Ehmt2 and mediated the transcription of CXCL14 to promote M2 microglia polarization and inhibit M1 polarization. Identified in our in vivo data, SHED-EVs and their effector miR-330-5p alleviated the secretion of inflammatory cytokines and resumed the motor functional recovery of TBI rats. In summary, by transferring miR-330-5p, SHED-EVs favored anti-inflammatory microglia polarization through Ehmt2 mediated CXCL14 transcription in treating traumatic brain injury.
Nature.com
A cross-sectional study of clinical, dermoscopic, histopathological, and molecular patterns of scalp melanoma in patients with or without androgenetic alopecia
Scalp melanoma (SM) has a worse prognosis than melanoma in other locations likely because of late diagnosis due to hair coverage, difficulties in interpreting dermoscopy findings, and its unique molecular profile. We aimed to describe the clinical, histopathological, molecular, and dermoscopic patterns of SM and its relation to androgenetic alopecia/elastosis at the tumor site. Through a retrospective cross-sectional study, we identified all SM diagnosed at the A.C.Camargo Cancer Center between 2008 and 2018. In all, 48 SM were analyzed: 45.8% of which exhibited moderate/severe androgenetic alopecia and 54.1% exhibited elastosis. Androgenetic alopecia/elastosis at the site of the SM was associated with older age (p"‰<"‰0.001), chronic sun damage (p"‰<"‰0.001), lentigo maligna subtype (p"‰="‰0.029), and photodamaged dermoscopic pattern (p"‰<"‰0.001). Additionally, 41 cases were evaluated with a 14-gene panel: 53.7% displayed mutations and 46.3% were wild-type. BRAF mutations were most common (77%), with BRAF V600K being more frequent (50%) than BRAF V600E (31.2%). The NF1 gene was evaluated in 40 samples, of which 20% exhibited mutations. SM presents differently in areas covered by hair compared to in areas with androgenetic alopecia. Patients without alopecia may have higher Breslow thickness due to late diagnosis because of hair concealment. The high frequency of detrimental mutations can also explain the poor prognosis of SM.
NexImmune Shares Jump On Immunotherapy Pact For Rare Cancers, Autoimmune Disorders
Selexis SA and NexImmune Inc NEXI have agreed to develop cell lines targeting rare cancers and autoimmune diseases and to advance two HLAs that can be used to expand treatments to more patients. Per the agreement, NexImmune will leverage Selexis' SUREtechnology Platform, a suite of cell line development technologies significantly...
pharmaceutical-journal.com
COVID-19 booster programme expands as 350 extra pharmacies allowed to take part
More than 350 new pharmacies in England have been commissioned to provide COVID-19 jabs, as the NHS officially launches its autumn booster campaign for at-risk patients today. Data published by NHS England on 1 September 2022 show that 1,845 community pharmacies are now registered to offer COVID-19 vaccinations, an extra 358 pharmacy sites compared with data published on 10 August 2022.
