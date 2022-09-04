ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Gaby Lopez birdies final 3 holes for 63 to win Dana Open

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cs84o_0hi9A0Tt00

SYLVANIA, Ohio — (AP) — Gaby Lopez rallied from four shots behind Sunday and closed with three straight birdies for a 8-under 63 and a one-shot victory in the Dana Open.

Lopez finished her big run with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at Highland Meadow, setting off a series of fist pumps, knowing it would keep her one shot ahead of Megan Khang.

All that was left for the 28-year-old Mexican was to see if anyone could catch her.

No one came particularly close, and Lopez had her third career LPGA Tour victory, and her first since the Tournament of Champions to start the 2020 season.

“I knew I had to make it because Megan was going to make hers,” Lopez said. “I practice exactly for this moment. We got the job done.”

Khang, who shot 29 on the front on a rain-softened course, closed with a 64.

Lucy Li, the 19-year-old Californian who started the final round with a one-shot lead, struggled to make birdies. Her hopes effectively ended when she hit into a fairway bunker on the 16th hole, played well short of the green and missed a 5-foot par putt.

Li birdied the 18th hole for a 70 and tied for fourth. She already has her LPGA Tour card for next season through the Epson Tour. Li tied for ninth in Canada last week to get into the Dana Open, and now she is eligible to play the LPGA event in Cincinnati next week.

“Yesterday I was a little nervous on the first couple of holes. Today didn’t really feel nervous at all, so that was definitely good,” Li said. “There is lots of lessons to be learned, but today I hit it good and I just couldn’t get a lot of the putts to fall honestly.”

The start of the final round had a feel of a battle of prodigies — Lexi Thompson qualified for the U.S. Women's Open in 2007 when she was 12, and then Li broke her record in 2014 by qualifying at 11.

They were in the final group, along with Caroline Masson of Germany. In the end, none was really a factor.

Thompson has gone more than three years without winning and she didn't make a birdie until the final hole. She closed with a 73 and tied for 16th, seven shots behind.

Li had one birdie and 14 pars as Lopez and Khang took over at Highland Meadow.

Masson was one shot behind Li at the start and was quickly forgotten when she opened with a double bogey and followed that with a bogey to fall four behind. In the end, Masson was the last one with a chance, though she would have needed an eagle-eagle finish on the two closing par 5s.

She birdied them both for a 68 to finish alone in third.

For Lopez, it was a matter of not trying to think too much about every shot, every result, and put her in a comfortable frame of mind on a wild day in which she had 10 players ahead of her at the start.

“This is going to sound crazy, but today felt more like a Friday round,” Lopez said. “Having that quiet is what we're working on, and it has paid off.”

She was two shots behind and missed 6-foot birdie chances on the ninth and 11th and never lost focus on what she was trying to do.

“Doubts come into your mind,” Lopez said. “But my caddie said, ‘We jus keep doing what we’re doing. It’s definitely working, and we’re going to commit to that the last hole and see what happens.'

"If you keep it in the present, that's when magic happens.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Talor Gooch hits back at Billy Horschel as LIV Golf row continues

Talor Gooch has hit back at Billy Horschel after the defending champion criticised the presence of 17 LIV players in the BMW PGA Championship.DP World Tour members like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the event at Wentworth after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal.Gooch and Abraham Ancer are in the field thanks to being in the world’s top 60, but Horschel believes they are being “hypocritical” in chasing ranking points having never shown any interest in the event before.“I honestly don’t think that the...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo

Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life this year. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. Meanwhile,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour star Patrick Cantlay gets engaged to girlfriend Nikki Guidish

The stars of the PGA Tour can finally put their feet up and relax after an intense season which saw Rory McIlroy win the FedEx Cup for the third time. Many of them have jetted off for a well-earned rest and this is precisely what Patrick Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish did. They went away to Napa with Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya.
GOLF
960 The Ref

Alcaraz tops Sinner, latest US Open match | US Open updates

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Carlos Alcaraz has outlasted Jannik Sinner in the latest-finishing match in U.S. Open history, advancing to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 victory. The No. 3 seed...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#Birdies#Sylvania#Mexican#Lpga Tour#Californian
The Independent

BMW PGA Championship: Golf tee times and Round 1 schedule including Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy tops the field at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth as golf’s civil war rumbles on. With speculation surround LIV Golf and players committed to the Saudi-backed tour and their future on the DP World Tour, tensions are high in Surrey this week. Many LIV Golf players will be teeing it up, including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Patrick Reed. McIlroy is in scintillating form after winning the FedEx Cup with a magical performance at the Tour Championship to beat out Scottie Scheffler. The Northern Irishman will be keen to repeat as champion, having triumphed in 2014...
GOLF
saturdaytradition.com

TJ Power, 5-star B1G power forward target, shares commitment plans

TJ Power, 5-star power forward from Worcester Academy in Shrewsbury, MA has quite a basketball future ahead of him. If his last name doesn’t convince you, though, perhaps the numbers will. Power is a 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward who checks in as the No. 6 power forward and No. 24 overall player in the 2023 college basketball recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite.
SHREWSBURY, MA
960 The Ref

Wainwright, Molina tie MLB record for batterymates

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made their 324th career start Thursday, tying the major league mark set by Detroit's Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-1975. Wainwright and Molina got a standing ovation from the crowd as they...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
78K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy