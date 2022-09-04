ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Reports: 4 feared dead in private jet crash in Baltic Sea

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago

HELSINKI — (AP) — Four passengers aboard a private jet traveling from Spain to Germany were feared dead after the plane crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia's coast on Sunday, according to Swedish and German media reports.

The Cessna Citation 551 jet, which had taken off from the Spanish city of Jerez in the afternoon, disappeared from radar while flying over the Baltic Sea northwest of the Latvian port city of Ventspils, Swedish news agency TT reported.

The aircraft, registered in Austria, was en route to Cologne, Germany. German media said the passengers were a family of three — a man, a woman and their daughter — in addition to the pilot.

German newspaper Bild said that the plane had reported shortly after takeoff that there was a problem with pressurization in the cabin. But authorities lost radio contact with the aircraft soon after, and Spanish and French fighter jets were dispatched to intercept the plane.

But when they reached the plane, they saw nobody sitting in the cockpit, Bild said.

Latvian and Swedish rescue and coast guard vessels were patrolling the crash site and a nearby passenger ferry was alerted to help in the efforts. Debris from the plane and an oil spill have been found at the site, Swedish media reports said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off

A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltic Sea#Private Jet#Austria#Traffic Accident#Helsinki#Swedish#Cessna#Spanish#Latvian#French#The Associated Press
960 The Ref

Retailers pull lobster from menus after 'red list' warning

PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — Some retailers are taking lobster off the menu after an assessment from an influential conservation group that the harvest of the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided. Whales can suffer injuries and fatalities when they...
ECONOMY
960 The Ref

Ukrainian forces retake Russian-held territory near Kharkiv

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region have retaken portions of Russian-held territory there as a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south has drained some of Moscow's resources in the area, according to a report released Wednesday. Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region are...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

European cab drivers protest practices, spread of Uber

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Hundreds of cab drivers clogged traffic in Brussels in an international demonstration against the online ride company Uber, which is seen as unfairly distorting the market. The drivers want Belgian and European Union authorities to curb the spread of Uber and say the service...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Germany
960 The Ref

4 nations bordering Russia to restrict Russian tourists

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Four European countries that border Russia will take regional steps this month to limit people from Russia from entering Europe’s visa-free zone by land because they “are increasingly concerned about the substantial and growing influx of Russian citizens.”. “We believe that...
LIFESTYLE
960 The Ref

UK to cap energy prices, end fracking ban to ease crisis

LONDON — (AP) — New British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced Thursday that her Conservative government will cap domestic energy prices for homes and businesses to ease a cost-of-living crisis that has left residents across the United Kingdom facing a bleak winter. The moves are a huge government...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

Treasury sanctions Iranian firms for drone sales to Russia

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department announced Thursday that it is levying sanctions against four Iranian companies that it says were involved in sending drones to Russia last month for use in Moscow's war against Ukraine. Tehran-based Safiran Airport Services, Paravar Pars Company, Design and Manufacturing...
FOREIGN POLICY
960 The Ref

Fleeing civilians drown amid new attacks in South Sudan

JUBA, South Sudan — (AP) — Frantic civilians are drowning as they flee a new eruption in fighting in South Sudan and perhaps hundreds have died in the attacks, the United Nations said Thursday. “Initial reports describe unimaginable scenes of Adidiang (town) set ablaze, humanitarian structures established as...
AFRICA
960 The Ref

Greece ratifies deal to recoup 161 ancient treasures from US

Greece has ratified a complex deal for the return, over coming decades, of 161 striking ancient Greek artifacts from a U.S. billionaire's collection after Athens conceded it had no evidence they'd been illegally excavated and exported. The mostly marble works date from 5300-2200 BC, and the bulk of them are...
WORLD
960 The Ref

Ukraine, neighbors, to get big new aid, Blinken says in Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Underscoring determined U.S. support, Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday and the Biden administration ramped up military aid by more than $2.8 billion to Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia. The new assistance came...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Putin and Xi plan to meet again, as relations with West fray

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet next week in Uzbekistan for talks that could signal warming relations between two powers that are increasingly facing off against the West. The meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization — a political, economic and security forum that...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
78K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy