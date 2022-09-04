Read full article on original website
rockvillenights.com
Rockville stabbing homicide victim identified
Montgomery County police released the name of the adult male homicide victim in Saturday night's double stabbing in Rockville. Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring was pronounced dead from a stab wound in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive Saturday night. Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree murder in connection with the incident.
Teen Charged As Adult In Overnight Carjacking Hours After Prince George's Curfew Announced
A Prince George's County 16-year-old has been arrested for an overnight carjacking hours after a teen curfew was announced by the County, authorities say. The teenage boy is being charged as an adult after carjacking a victim at gunpoint outside of a convenience store in the 13300 block of Baltimore Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. man arrested for firing gun during neighborhood dispute
A Maryland man is facing charges after he fired a gun into the air during an argument with a neighbor. Montgomery County police arrested Lewis Stokes, 41, of Silver Spring, on a charge of reckless endangerment. Police said that on Aug. 31, a neighbor, accompanied by her friends and family,...
Suspect accused of kidnapping boy, assaulting woman at Manassas playground arrested
The man who reportedly assaulted a woman after attempting to take her child from a Manassas playground last week was arrested on Wednesday.
Police in Maryland make arrest in deputy’s murder 51 years after killing
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Tuesday that detectives from its Major Crimes Division arrested a man for the murder of a special deputy sheriff that took place more than five decades ago. Someone shot Capt. James Tappen Hall at the Manor Country Club on Carrolton Road […]
fox5dc.com
Woman pushed out of car in Arlington after requesting rideshare; Suspect arrested
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested in connection with pushing a woman out of a car after she requested a rideshare service, Arlington County Police say. Willie James Clements, 59, of Upper Marlboro, MD is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Grand Larceny and Hit...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Collision In P.G. County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington. The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road...
NBC Washington
Man Arrested After Woman Pushed Out of Speeding SUV in Arlington
A man has been arrested after police say he picked up a woman who thought he was a ride-share driver in D.C., then pushed her out of the SUV in Arlington, Virginia, seriously injuring her. Willie James Clements, 59, was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, grand...
mocoshow.com
Adult Male Arrested for Discharging Firearm During Dispute with Neighbor
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 31-year-old Lewis Stokes, of Silver Spring, with reckless endangerment for discharging a firearm into the air on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in the 12600 block of Farnell Dr. during an argument with his neighbor.
rockvillenights.com
Indecent exposure in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of indecent exposure in the College Gardens neighborhood yesterday morning, September 6, 2022. The incident was reported in the 1600 block of Auburn Avenue.
31 Year-Old Man Dead In Brutal D.C. Attack
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 31 year-old man suffered severe trauma in Northeast D.C. on Sunday...
mocoshow.com
23-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Committing an Armed Robbery and Two Armed Carjackings (Robbery and One Carjacking Took Place in Montgomery County).
Per the U.S. Attorney, District of Maryland – U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Rashaun Onley, age 23, of Washington, D.C., today to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on federal charges of committing an armed commercial robbery, carjacking, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Onley has been detained since his arrest.
Three Men At Large After Carjacking BMW In Bowie, Police Say
Three suspects are at large after carjacking a man and stealing his BMW in Maryland on Labor Day, police said. Officers from the Bowie Police Department in Prince George's County responded to the 6200 block of Grenfell Loop at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, where there was a report of an armed carjacking.
D.C. Stabbing Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a stabbing that...
Man to serve decades behind bars after rape victim testifies during trial
A Virginia man will spend the next 36 years behind bars for the rape of a child. Prosecutors say the victim's family let 27-year-old Hector Rojo move into their home in Anne Arundel County.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Man Killed in Upper Marlboro Crash on Sunday Morning
On September 4, 2022, at approximately 3:10 am, officers responded to the 3400 block of Brown Station Road for collision involving two vehicles. The preliminary investigation revealed that for reasons now under investigation, the driver of a car traveling southbound on Brown Station Road crossed the double yellow centerline into the northbound lanes striking Clermont’s car. Clermont was pronounced deceased on the scene. The second involved driver and a passenger in his car suffered serious injuries in the crash.
Man dead, 3 others hurt after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were in Southeast Wednesday afternoon after they received reports of gunfire. MPD said emergency dispatchers got the call about the incident in the 600 block of Chesapeake St. SE around 4:50 p.m. Shorlty after 5 p.m., police said at least two people had […]
Man, Child in Car Seat Carjacked at Gunpoint in Millersville
MILLERSVILLE, MD – A man and his young child who was secured in a car...
Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Takoma Park
Takoma Park Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in an armed robbery that occurred Sunday evening near the intersection of Hammond Avenue and Anne Street. “On September 5, at approximately 9:53 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the intersection of Hammond Avenue and Anne Street for...
Bay Net
Police Investigate Fatal Collision In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 27-year-old Treyone Clermont of Silver Spring. On September 4, 2022, at approximately 3:10 am, officers responded to the...
