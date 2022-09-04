On September 4, 2022, at approximately 3:10 am, officers responded to the 3400 block of Brown Station Road for collision involving two vehicles. The preliminary investigation revealed that for reasons now under investigation, the driver of a car traveling southbound on Brown Station Road crossed the double yellow centerline into the northbound lanes striking Clermont’s car. Clermont was pronounced deceased on the scene. The second involved driver and a passenger in his car suffered serious injuries in the crash.

UPPER MARLBORO, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO