ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Ruud set for U.S. Open quarterfinals clash with Berrettini

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ii3xg_0hi99d3F00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Casper Ruud still has a shot a becoming a U.S. Open champion — and the first Norwegian to hold the No. 1 ranking — with his first trip to the quarterfinals. He'll take on 13th-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini after both players won their fourth-round matches on Sunday.

The fifth-seeded Ruud, already the first Norwegian man to appear in the third and fourth rounds at the U.S. Open, advanced with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-2 win over Corentin Moutet.

Berrettini reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals with a 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

Ruud must reach the final for at least the opportunity to become the top-ranked player in men’s tennis. The 23-year-old Ruud, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and current No. 1 Daniil Medvedev are the only players who can end the tournament as the world’s top-ranked player. Ruud is ranked No. 7 in the world.

Ruudd used 43 winners to earn the victory for his first match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

”It has been a dream of mine to play on this court at least one time in my career,” Ruud said during an on-court interview. “Now I have a win here as well, so I can tell my future kids and grandkids that I played here and that will be a fun story to tell. It was amazing.”

Also Sunday, defending champion and No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev plays 23rd-seeded Nick Kyrgios in an Arthur Ashe Stadium showdown where the winner should be the heavy favorite to reach the final. No. 12 seed Coco Gauff plays Shuai Zhang. Gauff, a French Open finalist this year, is trying to reach the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open for the first time in her career.

Moutet dropped to 0-8 lifetime against top-10 opponents but the Frenchman’s week at Flushing Meadows was already a success. He became the first lucky loser (a player who fails to make it out of qualifying but gets into the main draw when someone withdraws) to reach the fourth round at the U.S. Open.

Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the fifth straight time. He dropped out of Wimbledon in June because he tested positive for COVID-19 and he also missed the French Open.

Berrettini labored through most of the match but used 18 aces and six winning break points to advance.

“I’m really proud because I didn’t start the match the way I wanted to,” Berrettini said. “I was down a set and a break. I found the right energy. I have to say I was a little bit tired in the fourth, and he was playing unbelievable tennis. I lost the fourth, and I was like, ‘OK, now I’m going to give everything.'”

Ruud holds a 3-2 career edge over Berrettini.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios devastated after US Open exit after defeat to Karen Khachanov

Nick Kyrgios was left “devastated” as his quest for a first grand slam title at the US Open ended with a five-set quarter-final defeat by Russia’s Karen Khachanov.After reaching the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios arrived in New York motivated to try to go one better but he was unable to find the same tremendous level he showed in beating defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.Instead it is Russian Khachanov who progresses to a first slam semi-final after clinching a 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7 (3) 6-4 victory just before 1am.That semifinal feeling.@karenkhachanov fights past Nick Kyrgios in five intense sets....
TENNIS
The Independent

US Open 2022 order of play: Day 9 schedule with Nick Kyrgios, Coco Gauff and Casper Ruud in action on Tuesday

Nick Kyrgios headlines day nine of the US Open when he faces Karen Khachanov for a place in the semi-finals.With Rafa Nadal suffering a first grand slam defeat of 2022 at the hands of American Frances Tiafoe in New York, the men’s singles is wide open and the Spaniard’s exit also provides a chance for Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud to rocket up to No 1 in the world.The Norwegian opens up play on Arthur Ashe against Matteo Berrettini, while the American crowd will hope Coco Gauff can extend her exciting run at Flushing Meadows when she faces Caroline...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

Coco Gauff secures big victory, even in US Open loss to Carolina Garcia

Coco Gauff did not muster enough strength to pull herself into the semifinals of the 2022 US Open women’s singles tournament, as she fell prey to Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals to the tune of a 3-6, 4-6 score. However, that’s the deepest run she has had so far in her still-young pro career in […] The post Coco Gauff secures big victory, even in US Open loss to Carolina Garcia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
International Business Times

Garcia Beats Gauff To Reach US Open Semi-finals

France's Caroline Garcia powered past Coco Gauff of the United States in straight sets to reach the semi-finals of the US Open on Tuesday. In-form 17th seed Garcia advanced to the last four of a Grand Slam singles event for the first time in her career with a 6-3, 6-4 victory at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
TENNIS
The Independent

Ons Jabeur reaches US Open semi-finals with straight-sets win

Ons Jabeur became the first African woman to reach the US Open semi-finals in the open era with victory over Ajla Tomljanovic.After making the final of Wimbledon, the Tunisian is through to the last four of a grand slam for the second time following a 6-4 7-6 (4) success against Tomljanovic.The Australian did not allow the hoopla of her third-round victory over Serena Williams to distract her from focusing on the rest of the tournament as she targeted a best grand slam performance.But fifth seed Jabeur used her all-round skills to overcome the power of Tomljanovic, fighting back from 5-3...
TENNIS
The Independent

Casper Ruud eyeing up world No 1 spot after reaching US Open semi-finals

Casper Ruud defeated Matteo Berrettini to reach his first US Open semi-final and increase his hopes of becoming world number one.Fifth seed Ruud saved two set points in the third set on his way to a 6-1 6-4 7-6 (4) victory over Italian Berrettini under the roof on Arthur Ashe Stadium.The French Open finalist must make the final to have a chance of pipping Rafael Nadal to top spot in the rankings and if he were to meet Carlos Alcaraz for the trophy, the winner would also become world number one.The Norwegian is certainly well in the mix to win...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Coco Gauff
The Independent

Aryna Sabalenka sweeps aside Karolina Pliskova to reach US Open semi-finals

Aryna Sabalenka believes not being allowed to play Wimbledon has helped her chances of winning a first grand slam title at the US Open.As a Belarusian, Sabalenka was banned from Wimbledon following the invasion of Ukraine but is now through to the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows after a 6-1 7-6 (4) victory over Karolina Pliskova.Sabalenka, who lost to Pliskova in the semi-finals at Wimbledon last summer, did not watch the tournament this year because of her disappointment at not being allowed to participate but credits the training block she did in Miami instead for her strong form in New York.Make...
TENNIS
FOX Sports

No. 5 seeds Ruud, Jabeur to play in US Open quarterfinals

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY. Both No. 5 seeds headline the first day of quarterfinal play at the U.S. Open. On the men's side, Casper Ruud of Norway plays No. 13 Matteo Berrettini of Italy at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Ruud is the French Open runner-up and Berrettini was runner-up at Wimbledon in 2021. Later in Ashe, Ons Jabeur of Tunisia plays unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on the women's side. Tomljanovic is playing for the second time since she beat Serena Williams and sent her into an apparent retirement. At night, No. 12 seed Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays No. 17 Caroline Garcia of France and No. 23 Nick Kyrgios of Australia takes on No. 27 Karen Khachanov of Russia. Both night matches are at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Gauff is 4-0 in Ashe this year and is playing the Open quarterfinals for the first time in her career. The 18-year-old Gauff, the French Open runner-up in June, is the youngest American to make it this far at the U.S. Open since Melanie Oudin was 17 in 2009.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Norwegian#Italian
Reuters

Tennis-U.S. Open day eight

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times in GMT):. Italy's Jannik Sinner survived a gruelling five-setter against Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, clinching a 6-1 5-7 6-2 4-6 6-3 victory in just under four hours.
TENNIS
960 The Ref

Ruud hopes Grand Slam success continues | US Open updates

The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Casper Ruud has found his niche in Grand Slam events. All he needs now is a championship. Ruud is one match closer to a U.S. Open title after his 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals. He faces the winner of Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios and No. 27 Karen Khachanov late Tuesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
TENNIS
BBC

US Open: Norrie v Rublev, plus Nadal & Swiatek in action - radio & text

Cameron Norrie speaking about Andrey Rublev: "I think I'm going to have to be very proactive and be the one dictating the point as much as I can," Norrie said. "Obviously there's going to be times, a lot of times, I'm going to have to defend, but I'm going to have to be aggressive."
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Khachanov stops Kyrgios in 5 sets; faces Ruud in semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Kyrgios could not quite follow up his victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev at the U.S. Open and lost in the quarterfinals to Karen Khachanov 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 at a rowdy Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match began Tuesday night and concluded...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic Disagrees With German Player That Said Their Undefeated EuroBasket Streak Came To An End Because 'Luka Happened': "I Don't Agree. I Think Slovenia Happened."

Luka Doncic is hoping to lead Slovenia to a successful defense of their EuroBasket title. Doncic with Goran Dragic led the underdog Slovenians to win EuroBasket in 2017, and that squad has gotten better over the years. They're now competing to retain their EuroBasket crown. The Slovenians have gotten off...
BASKETBALL
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
77K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy