Sheriff: Central Florida HOA president installed camera inside woman's bedroom
PALM COAST, Fla. — The president of a condominium association in Flagler County is also an accused video voyeur. Fifty-nine-year-old Robert Orr was arrested Tuesday night. Orr allegedly installed a camera in the master bedroom of a neighbor’s condominium, capturing intimate images. “He had access to condos because...
Man accused of grabbing jogger along Central Florida nature trail
UNION PARK, Fla. — A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he grabbed a woman jogging along a popular trail over the weekend, according to Orange County deputies. Israel Pagan is accused of grabbing the woman as she jogged through Little Econ Greenway Trail. Fortunately, deputies said the woman...
FWC report: Florida boater who vanished at sea believed to have fallen overboard
The couple taking a pleasant late afternoon stroll along the surf of Melbourne Beach last May came across a startling discovery, quickly calling 911 to report: “In South Melbourne Beach on the ocean — there's a boat that has washed ashore. There's nobody in it.”. So where was...
OCPS meeting with Florida Dept. of Education after grand jury finds potential safety violations
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Public School district is one of four Florida districts just named in a grand jury's report that alleges possible safety violations. The more than 120-page document cites multiple incidents at campuses in Apopka. District leaders are now being called to meet with...
Tips for living alongside alligators in Florida
After a Bradenton woman was recently bitten, witnesses kept an eye on the 7-foot, 10-inch alligator believed to be the one involved. The gator was trapped and removed. The woman was bitten while walking near a pond in her community. "Any body of water that we have has the potential...
What to know about the 'extremely toxic' caterpillar found in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It might look soft and hairy, but it's one of the most venomous caterpillars in the country. Joel Mathis said he spotted the insect in his backyard in Clermont. "When I looked up, there it was, this little hairy caterpillar," he said. "I saw two more...
Florida shark expert shares ways to stay safe in light of recent attack
NASSAU, — According to Royal Caribbean cruise lines,a guest on Harmony of the Seas was killed Tuesday when she was attacked by a shark in the Bahamas. Police say it happened while the 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman was snorkeling in Green Cay. Family members witnessed the attack and helped the...
Man dressed as Michael Myers seen walking along Florida beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Related Video Above: A look at today's top headlines, forecast. Over the Labor Day holiday, a man dressed as horror legend Michael Myers wandered down a Florida beach. Todd Easter claims that the masked slasher was visible from a condo building while he was...
Storm coverage increases tomorrow.
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. Storm coverage increases tomorrow.
Karla Hernandez announces Florida tour on abortion rights policies
ORLANDO, Fla. — Charlie Crist's running mate in the race for governor came to Orlando on Wednesday morning, promising that protecting abortion will be one of his first actions if he wins. Karla Hernandez came together with Democratic lawmakers and candidates, announcing a statewide tour focusing on abortion-rights policies.
Florida tourism continues to surpass pre-pandemic levels
Rising air fares and a summer of high gas prices have done little to slow the upward surge of tourism traffic to central Florida. That's a plus for the million and a half people in the Sunshine State who work in our top industry. Some of the credit may go to a major marketing ad blitz.
Earl becomes second hurricane of Atlantic season
ORLANDO, Fla. — The second hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season developed Tuesday night. Tropical Storm Earl grew stronger than anticipated and became a hurricane. As of Wednesday, Earl had top sustained winds of 85 mph, and was 405 miles south of Bermuda, and heading north at 8...
Your Florida electric bill is likely to increase in 2023: Here's why
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many in Florida, it's not easy just keeping the lights on. "I'm constantly telling everyone to turn their electricity off in my house. And no, it's really, it's, it's scary. And it's sad," Larissa Morgan, an Orlando mom, said. "Right now, my bill is $569....
Florida space experts outline challenges for Artemis moon mission
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After two scrubs for NASA's big moon rocket and the inaugural Artemis test mission last week, NASA leadership and engineers are all focused on figuring out when the next launch attempt can happen. "The people who are working on the problems – they are under...
