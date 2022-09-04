Read full article on original website
Wolf working groups wrap up; Draft reintroduction plan expected in December
Two advisory groups that have been helping Colorado Parks & Wildlife create a plan to reintroduce wolves in Colorado by the end of next year have wrapped up their work after 15 months. This puts recommendations from each of those groups in the hands of state officials as they work...
The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns like Glenwood Springs
A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That would have...
Along Colorado’s I-70 detour route, speeding, traffic jams — and an occasional boost to business
Closures of Colorado’s main east-west thoroughfare this summer have sent drivers on hourslong detours — bringing added traffic and a welcome boost to some towns and businesses on the alternate routes. In Craig, there’s been a bump to restaurants and grocery stores. In Rifle, Interstate 70 closures have...
What’s Working: Older Coloradans are returning to work, and inflation may be to blame
The number of all workers in Colorado’s labor force fell in the first year of the pandemic, with notable declines among those 55 and older. But just like the rest of the population, older workers are returning to work. A slightly larger percentage of people between ages 55 and...
Glenwood canyon receiving millions for debris slide repairs
Colorado is receiving $10.4 million in federal dollars for extreme weather road repairs with Glenwood Canyon receiving the majority of funds to repair I-70 after the 2021 debris slides, a news release states. “Our nation’s transportation infrastructure is facing more frequent and unpredictable damage from severe weather events,” said Acting...
