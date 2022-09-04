ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns like Glenwood Springs

A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That would have...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood canyon receiving millions for debris slide repairs

Colorado is receiving $10.4 million in federal dollars for extreme weather road repairs with Glenwood Canyon receiving the majority of funds to repair I-70 after the 2021 debris slides, a news release states. “Our nation’s transportation infrastructure is facing more frequent and unpredictable damage from severe weather events,” said Acting...
