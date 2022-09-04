ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

Guidance approved for disabled Wisconsin absentee voters

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission approved guidance Tuesday for local election clerks making clear that voters with disabilities can receive help from others when mailing or delivering absentee ballots. The commission voted 4-2 to approve the guidance, which was ordered by a federal judge last...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
Lebanon-Express

Kentucky Ed Department seeks Senate Youth applicants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Education will oversee selection of two high school students from the state to serve as delegates to the U.S. Senate Youth Program. Students from around the U.S. chosen for the merit-based program will study the federal government and the nation's leaders...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lebanon-Express

Ex-Miss America Mund's entry pushes Dem out of ND House race

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund's entry into North Dakota's U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Susana Mendoza

Comments / 0

Community Policy