NC State women’s soccer stifled by Harvard in first loss of season

For senior forward Alexis Strickland, Raleigh has always been home, but unfortunately, it wasn’t always where she played soccer. Until now. Strickland, who previously played for UNC-Chapel Hill and Oklahoma, is now one of the newest and most valuable additions for the NC State women’s soccer team. After initially being recruited by NC State out of high school, Strickland has finally returned home via the transfer portal, and Strickland, head coach Tim Santoro and the rest of the Wolfpack couldn’t be happier.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO