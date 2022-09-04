NC State women’s soccer stifled by Harvard in first loss of season

Read full article on original website
Technician Online
NC State Athletics’ week in review: Aug. 29-Sept. 6
With the fall sports season now in full swing, NC State athletics had an action-packed week of tough matchups, comeback victories and heart-stopping moments. Both Wolfpack soccer squads and the volleyball team have settled into their seasons nicely, all boasting winning records throughout the first couple weeks of competition. But it was NC State football that stole the show this week when the Pack battled East Carolina in the first game of its highly-anticipated 2022 season.
Technician Online
Defense saves NC State football from early-season disaster
The 2022 season opener could have started NC State football’s season on a disastrous note. Throughout the game, ECU gained more yards, converted more third downs and had less penalties than NC State. However, several clutch defensive plays, along with some late-game luck, resulted in a Wolfpack victory. Even...
Technician Online
NC State football’s offense struggles despite win over Pirates
NC State football took down East Carolina 21-20 on Saturday, Sept. 3. Although the Wolfpack came away with the win, there is still plenty of room for improvement, particularly on offense. This week’s offensive grades reflect the struggle endured at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in the season opener. Offensive line. The...
Technician Online
NC State women’s soccer finds perfect fit as Strickland transfers home
For senior forward Alexis Strickland, Raleigh has always been home, but unfortunately, it wasn’t always where she played soccer. Until now. Strickland, who previously played for UNC-Chapel Hill and Oklahoma, is now one of the newest and most valuable additions for the NC State women’s soccer team. After initially being recruited by NC State out of high school, Strickland has finally returned home via the transfer portal, and Strickland, head coach Tim Santoro and the rest of the Wolfpack couldn’t be happier.
Technician Online
No. 18 NC State football to regroup against Charleston Southern in home opener
Coming off a nail-biter in Greenville, North Carolina in week one, No. 18 NC State football looks to regroup and address some concerns in its week two home opener against Charleston Southern. Things got ugly quickly for the Pack in its first game of the season, relying on a miracle...
Technician Online
NC State men’s golf rejuvenated for 2022 fall slate
NC State men’s golf has been on the rise over the past couple of years, winning seven events in the last two seasons. That run was put on hold after a disappointing regional performance last season, which saw the Wolfpack finish 12th. Now the Pack looks to continue to bring the men’s golf program into the national spotlight.
Technician Online
Icepack hockey season preview: Lots of change, same winning culture
The NC State Icepack has been nothing less than successful over the past few seasons. The team has won four straight Atlantic Coast Collegiate Hockey League (ACCHL) Championships, highlighted by advancing to the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) National Tournament in 2019 and 2021. No one can argue that the...
Huge Blue Devil target ready to announce decision
Yes, the Duke basketball staff technically remains a finalist for Jesuit High School (Calif.) small forward Andrej Stojakovic. That said, at least for the moment, it seems that Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power represents the Blue Devils' only realistic shot at landing another ...
How freshman Mark Mitchell ended up wearing retired No. 25 Duke basketball jersey
Duke basketball retired No. 25 to honor Art Heyman on March 4, 1990. Former Duke head coach Bucky Waters, who coached Heyman as a Duke assistant, told the N&O he believes Heyman, who died in 2012, would agree to letting Mitchell wear the number.
packinsider.com
Why is NC State’s new 7 footer, Mady Traore, not on the roster?
We’ve talked a lot about NC State’s late addition, 7-footer Mady Traore. However, if you’ve been taking a look at this year’s roster on GoPack.com, you’ll notice he’s missing. So what’s the deal?. Well, we asked around and the word we got back...
UNC Basketball extends offer to five-star Trentyn Flowers
Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have officially extended an offer to five-star Class of 2024 prospect Trentyn Flowers. Add five-star Trentyn Flowers to the list of players from the Class of 2024 that the UNC basketball program has extended an official offer to. On Monday night, it was...
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer continued to be slapped in face as recruiter
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has been slapped in the face once again. Following in the footsteps of a legend like Mike Krzyzewski is no easy task for Jon Scheyer but the national media and fellow coaches continue to slap the Duke basketball leader in the face. The Field...
North Carolina high school football game canceled early due to several fights
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to fights at a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. Dispatch officials tell FOX8 officers were called to the game around 9 p.m. The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham. There is no word on injuries or charges […]
Mount Olive, September 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Eastern Wayne High School soccer team will have a game with North Duplin High School on September 06, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
chapelboro.com
One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh
Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
As rent increases in Durham and inflation soars, Duke grad students demand higher pay
“I couldn’t afford to eat,” one history Ph.D. student said. “I had to ask roommates for beans and rice.”
cbs17
10 years later: The legacy of slain UNC student Faith Hedgepeth
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been a decade since the murder of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student Faith Hedgepeth. The crime rocked the UNC-Chapel Hill campus and its community. Rolanda Hedgepeth remembers her sister as being full of life. “Faith was very outgoing and...
Movie Night at Durham Central Park This Friday
On September 9th, from 7-9:30pm, join MoDH at Durham Central Park for a Movie Night under the stars! We will be showing Food Town, a short documentary that interviews 6 different Durham-based chefs about the honor of being “The South’s Tastiest Town”. After that great presentation, we know you will be hungry for more, so we’ll take a […]
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in North Carolina.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Raleigh, NC — 25 Top Places!
Raleigh is a veritable university town with its choices of colleges as well as hip and young attractions, like its trendy food scene. Indeed, this bustling North Carolina metropolis is home to quite a few tasty cuisines served around town. Most are even offered as classics and novel twists. What’s...
