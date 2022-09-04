ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield County Police find human remains along Route 1

By Dina Weinstein
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIR) — Chesterfield police are investigating human remains that were found Sunday.

At 2:26 p.m., police responded to a call for service about suspected human remains that were located in a wood line in the 10700 block of Route 1, according to a press release. Police who arrived at the scenes located the remains, the announcement said.

The remains will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination, according to the release. Police stated that at this time, there is no evidence of foul play.

Anyone with information about this should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

