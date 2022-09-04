ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weymouth, MA

whdh.com

Car tampering suspect connected with MetroWest cases sentenced for similar incidents in western Mass.

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winchendon man previously charged with tampering with women's cars in Worcester County was sentenced for similar crimes in western Mass. Alexander Yee, who is already serving a jail term after his arrest in Milford back in May, pleaded guilty to several charges in Northampton last week, a year after he allegedly tried to disable cars belonging to women in Hampshire County.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so

Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show "The Office" drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been "following" his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
PLYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police search for man who scammed elderly person into paying him thousands

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who tricked an 83-year-old man into paying him thousands of dollars. Police said the suspect called the man on August 2, saying his grandson was arrested and needed bail. The caller claimed to be a public defender, according to police. Officers said the man, who was convinced his grandson had been arrested for reckless endangerment, gave the suspect several thousand dollars in cash in the area of 151 Tremont Street.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

EXCLUSIVE- Transit Police Second in Command in Hot Water After "Inappropriate" Tweet Attacking D.A. Hayden is Posted Publicly Overnight

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, at 12:23 am to be exact, the official Twitter page of the MBTA Transit Police seemed to go off the rails. Within minutes, our office had received numerous screenshots of a public tweet from the official MBTA Transit Police account in which the newly elected incumbent, District Attorney for Suffolk County Kevin Hayden, was called "inept" and lacking the "integrity to serve".
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
Weymouth, MA
Weymouth, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

Worker falls from construction equipment in Seaport District

BOSTON – A construction worker was hospitalized after falling from a piece of equipment Wednesday morning in Boston's Seaport District. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Sleeper Street and Seaport Blvd. Boston Police said the construction worker fell about 10 feet.He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police did not know the extent of his injuries, but said they are not believed to be life-threatening.OSHA responded to the scene.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Hazmat crews investigating 'unknown chemicals' at apartment in Marlboro

MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State Hazmat and Bomb Squad technicians are assisting Marlboro officials to investigate in an apartment building Wednesday after first responders observed "unknown chemicals" during a medical call Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were first called out to the scene on Boston Post Road Tuesday afternoon...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
toofab.com

Neighbor Saves Family from Burning Building with Old Mattress

"I don't feel like a hero," the good samaritan said. A family has their next-door neighbor to thank for saving their lives over Labor Day Weekend. The local hero, Clidfod Saintjen, woke up early Saturday to discover his neighbor's home was on fire in the Roslindale area of Boston. A...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect arrested after stabbing at beverage facility in Auburn

Police in Auburn were able to arrest a suspect following a stabbing that left a victim with serious injuries. Officers were called to a Polar Beverages facility on Sword Street Wednesday evening, where the incident allegedly took place. Auburn Police were able to arrest a suspect soon after arriving sometime...
AUBURN, MA
whdh.com

Former Bostonian recreates Orange Line route in London

LONDON (WHDH)– A former Bostonian and Northeastern graduate recreated a slice of home across the pond by finding Orange Line stop counterparts in London. Michael Tormey took over 20 train rides and 10 buses over 11 hours to cover all the stops that London and Boston share, including Ruggles, Jackson Square and Oak Grove.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Shoplifter Hit Store 2 Days in a Row, Phone Scam Used WPD Number

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Aug. 23, 8:29 p.m.: Police received a report from a concerned person to check on the welfare of a woman who had left her home and was out in her vehicle. A short time later, police received another call about an erratic driver in the area of Warren Street and Waverley Avenue. The caller stayed on the phone and followed the vehicle, which was driving extremely slowly and would stop in the middle of the road and force other vehicles to go around. Officers located the driver on Waverley Avenue and the driver showed signs of impairment, including a strong odor of alcohol. The woman admitted to drinking alcohol before driving, and there was an open container of wine in the front passenger's seat. She did not pass five field sobriety tests. Cynthia Sprogis, 61, of Watertown, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
WATERTOWN, MA
Eater

Greater Boston's Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant Openings

Summer is winding down, and despite the transit authority throwing a wrench into Bostonians' daily commutes, exciting new restaurant and bar openings on the horizon may hopefully ease locals' dreary minds. Many long anticipated and fun new projects are sprouting up in Greater Boston this fall. Here is what to expect in September and beyond.
BOSTON, MA

