TMZ.com
Las Vegas Aces Players Twerk In Locker Room After WNBA Finals Berth
The Las Vegas Aces locker room turned into a twerk fest on Tuesday ... with players droppin' low and shaking it to celebrate moving on to the WNBA Finals!!. Chelsea Gray and the Aces finished off Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm in an emotional 97-92 win to complete the series in four games ... and after punching their ticket to the last round of the playoffs, they celebrated with some epic moves.
Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team
Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
TMZ.com
Sue Bird Breaks Down In Tears After Final WNBA Game, Steph Curry Shows Love
Sue Bird was visibly emotional last night as she played the final game of her legendary WNBA career ... breaking down in tears on the court as fans chanted, "Thank You, Sue!" Bird was understandably overwhelmed with emotion ... sharing one last moment with her teammates and fans at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle following the Storm's playoff game loss against the Aces.
1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season
The Golden State Warriors’ “foundational six,” as Steve Kerr calls them, comprise arguably the best mix of talent and cohesion among any group of core rotation players in basketball. No one threatens defenses like Stephen Curry and no one impacts offenses like Draymond Green. Andrew Wiggins might be the NBA’s best two-way role player on […] The post 1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He smoked me’: Michael Jordan gets personal on JR Smith trash talk that wasn’t even during basketball
As fans of the NBA know all too well, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan takes everything personally. While most of Jordan’s peers receive the brunt of his competitive fire on the basketball court, especially during the 1990s when Jordan led the Bulls to two separate three-peats, he is just as ruthless off the court. And JR Smith, a two-time NBA champion in his own right, had to learn this the hard way when he played golf with the 59 year-old Hall-of-Famer assumed by most to be the greatest basketball player of all time.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult
JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
Yardbarker
Shawn Kemp Revealed Why He Was Not Traded To The Bulls For Scottie Pippen In 1994: "People Were Calling The Local Radio Stations Saying They Were Going To Burn Down The Stadium If I Was Traded."
The Chicago Bulls during the 1990s were one of the most impressive teams ever assembled in the history of the NBA. The best player on the team was, without a doubt, Michael Jordan. But even the best players cannot win NBA Championships in the league without a good supporting cast....
Bronny James, son of LeBron James, shares Ohio State Buckeyes visit photos
Over the weekend, Sierra Canyon High School (California) four-star combo guard Bronny James and his parents took a highly-publicized visit to Ohio State to check out the basketball program and to watch the football matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. How well-known was it that Bronny (and ...
Report: NBA Wants to Announce New Teams in Las Vegas and Seattle During Preseason
The NBA reportedly wants to announce expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle during preseason games for the Clipper and Lakers
Report: Warriors working out several notable veterans
Despite winning the NBA title less than three months ago, the Golden State Warriors are putting up a “help wanted” sign of sorts. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Warriors are bringing in several well-known veteran NBA free agents for workouts this week. They include Kenneth Faried, Ben McLemore, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, and Elfrid Payton. The report adds that the Warriors will have either one or two open roster spots heading into training camp (depending on if veteran Andre Iguodala decides to come back).
Frances Tiafoe shouts out NBA star after upsetting Rafael Nadal
Frances Tiafoe pulled off a huge upset at the US Open on Monday by knocking off second-seeded Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16. He apparently did so by channeling one NBA star who was on hand to witness the match. Tiafoe, a Maryland native, shouted out Washington Wizards guard...
Marcus Smart drops truth bomb on Celtics’ NBA Finals loss to Warriors
Marcus Smart is not hiding the fact that the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals was tough, but he is assuring everyone they have learned their lesson. Of course Smart didn’t wish to learn that lesson the “hard way,” but it has already...
WATCH: LeBron James takes new Lakers recruit under his wing in latest offseason training video
The Los Angeles Lakers have not pulled the trigger on any major offseason moves this summer. Nevertheless, team talisman LeBron James appears to be particularly interested in one of the Lakers’ newest recruits. A clip of LeBron putting in the work with the Lakers’ free-agent signing Troy Brown Jr....
CBS Sports
Sky vs. Sun Game 4 takeaways: Connecticut keeps season alive with historic offensive performance
The Connecticut Sun aren't done yet. Facing elimination on their home floor on Tuesday night, the Sun put together a dominant performance to race past the Chicago Sky for a 104-80 win in Game 4. With the series now tied at 2-2, the action will shift back to Chicago for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Thursday night.
NBC Sports
GP2 says leaving Warriors for Blazers was 'business deal'
Sports is a business, so when a player has an opportunity to secure a payday, it often is an easy decision to make. For Gary Payton II, the chance to secure the bag came this offseason, with the guard parlaying his role as a depth piece for the Warriors on their run to the 2022 NBA Finals into a long-term contract.
CBS Sports
Royals' Michael Taylor: On bench Wednesday
Taylor isn't starting Wednesday against the Guardians. Taylor had multi-hit performances in three of the last four games, going 7-for-15 with two doubles, two runs, an RBI and a strikeout across that span. Drew Waters will take his place in center field and bat eighth Wednesday.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Fans 11 in win
Lynn (5-5) earned the win over Seattle on Monday, allowing an unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 batters over seven innings. Lynn racked up an impressive 25 swinging strikes in the victory, the most he has recorded as a member of the White Sox, per James Fegan of The Athletic. The right-hander also threw a first-pitch strike to 19 of the 25 batters he faced and notched double-digit punchouts for the first time this season. He got off to a poor start this season, but Lynn has registered an incredible 73:5 K:BB and posted a 2.98 ERA over 60.1 innings since July 16.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Paul Sewald: Slams door Tuesday
Sewald struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the White Sox. Sewald bounced back from taking a blown save Sunday by pitching his third perfect outing in his last six trips to the mound. The right-hander got through the inning on 16 pitches (11 strikes) against the bottom of the White Sox's order. He's now 18-for-22 in save chances with a 2.41 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 64:15 K:BB through 56 innings this season.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Absent from Tuesday's lineup
Harrison is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Seattle. Tuesday marks the second game in three days that Harrison will miss despite batting .304 since Aug. 28. Romy Gonzalez will fill in for Harrison at second and bat ninth in the order.
