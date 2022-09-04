ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

TMZ.com

Las Vegas Aces Players Twerk In Locker Room After WNBA Finals Berth

The Las Vegas Aces locker room turned into a twerk fest on Tuesday ... with players droppin' low and shaking it to celebrate moving on to the WNBA Finals!!. Chelsea Gray and the Aces finished off Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm in an emotional 97-92 win to complete the series in four games ... and after punching their ticket to the last round of the playoffs, they celebrated with some epic moves.
Larry Brown Sports

Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team

Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
TMZ.com

Sue Bird Breaks Down In Tears After Final WNBA Game, Steph Curry Shows Love

Sue Bird was visibly emotional last night as she played the final game of her legendary WNBA career ... breaking down in tears on the court as fans chanted, "Thank You, Sue!" Bird was understandably overwhelmed with emotion ... sharing one last moment with her teammates and fans at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle following the Storm's playoff game loss against the Aces.
ClutchPoints

1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors’ “foundational six,” as Steve Kerr calls them, comprise arguably the best mix of talent and cohesion among any group of core rotation players in basketball. No one threatens defenses like Stephen Curry and no one impacts offenses like Draymond Green. Andrew Wiggins might be the NBA’s best two-way role player on […] The post 1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
