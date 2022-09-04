Mark McGwire Goes Deep on Baseball, Golf and Tiger Woods

The long hitting, long driving MLB all-star joins 'Golf with Jay Delsing' to share tails of a compelling career.

Twelve-time MLB slugging all-star Mark McGwire joins host Jay Delsing to discuss his career lows — a wretched 1991 season in which he hit .201 and 22 home runs — and highs — winning two World Series and hitting 70 homers in 1998. McGwire also shares stories of playing golf with Tiger Woods, who once whipped him in a workout contest.

