WATCH: Gary Sanchez Nearly Knocked Out by Minnesota Twins' Teammate

By Jack Vita
 3 days ago

Minnesota Twins' catcher Gary Sanchez nearly caught a practice swing to the face from teammate Gilberto Celestino midway through the top of the eighth inning Sunday, in the club's game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sunday, Minnesota Twins' catcher Gary Sanchez came dangerously close to being the latest addition to our list of the strangest baseball injuries of the 21st century .

Midway through the top of the eighth inning in the Twins' game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sanchez carelessly wandered into the path of centerfielder Gilberto Celestino's practice swing.

Sanchez was on-deck, preparing to face White Sox' reliever Jake Diekman, during an instant replay review of the previous play: a one-out fielder's choice off the bat of Twins' second baseman Nick Gordon.

Celestino was set to bat right after Sanchez. The two were taking practice swings.

Sanchez unceremoniously got up and aimlessly walked through the path of Celestino's practice swing.

Celestino appeared to come within inches of hitting his catcher in the face with his bat.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt, otherwise, it would not have looked too different from one of the strangest injuries in the history of professional sports.

In a November 2009 game in Atlanta against the Atlanta Thrashers, Thrashers' star Ilya Kovalchuk scored on a breakaway goal. Out of frustration, Florida Panthers' defenseman Keith Ballard swung his stick into the face of Panthers' goalie Tomas Vokoun.

Vokoun was forced to exit the game with blood dripping from his face. It appeared that Ballard wanted to break his stick on the goalpost out of frustration, but ended up catching his goaltender in the face on accident.

Thankfully, no Twins players were harned in the making of this video.

Crisis averted.

Sanchez proceeded to strikeout, ending the inning.

