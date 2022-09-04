Read full article on original website
New Mexico cannabis sales bring in $40 million in August
SANTA FE, N.M. — Cannabis sales in New Mexico topped $40 million in August. The state's Cannabis Control Division said the highest sales numbers came from the state's highest population centers and areas near the state's border. According to data released by the Cannabis Control Division, adult-use sales brought...
Your guide to the 2022 New Mexico State Fair
The New Mexico State Fair kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 8. Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 New Mexico State Fair. The New Mexico State Fair is open during the following times. Fair Hours (Sept. 8-18) Sunday - Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday - Saturday:...
Commitment 2022: New Mexico general election voter guide
Are you ready for the New Mexico General Election?. KOAT Action 7 News has a comprehensive guide on every race, need-to-know questions and more so that you're prepared for Election Day. Key Election Dates. Oct 11: Early in-person absentee voting begins statewide at your local county clerk’s office. Absentee ballots...
How has monsoon season impacted New Mexico's drought?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This monsoon season has been hitting New Mexico hard. Earlier this summer, the Rio Grande was almost completely dry. The monsoon season changed that, at least for now. David Gutzler is a professor emeritus of Earth and Planetary Sciences at the University of New Mexico. Gutzler...
New assessments show New Mexico students still struggling
Most New Mexico students are not proficient when it comes to math, science and language arts. Top education officials rolled out the results of last spring's assessments last week. They showed only 25% of students tested were were proficient in math and about one-third in science and language arts. New...
Gubernatorial candidates talk education plans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is consistently ranked bottom in the nation when it comes to education. This is something Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti says he wants to change in his education plan, starting with catching kids up. Ronchetti said, “Number one, right out of the chute, young...
