Placer County, CA

20-year-old man wanted for homicide in Omaha arrested in Arkansas

OMAHA, Neb. — One of the metro's most wanted fugitives was arrested more than 600 miles away from Omaha in relation to a homicide on Aug. 12, according to authorities. An arrest warrant was issued Aug. 15 for Wuanya Smith for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person related to the shooting death of 22-year-old Anthony Collins, Omaha police said.
DHHS giving town hall update on child welfare cases in Omaha, metro

OMAHA, Neb. — The state of Nebraska is giving an update on caring for thousands of child welfare cases in the metro region. Nebraska took over from Saint Francis Ministries at the end of June. This came after years of mismanagement allegations and a legislative probe against the Kansas-based...
Labor Day weekend travel: What to expect

With Labor Day travel underway, crowded flights, busy roads and long hours of traffic are expected. Jonathan Small, public information officer at the Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico, said they aren't surprised with the turnout this time of year. "Travelers should expect to see increase crowds at airports throughout...
