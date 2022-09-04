Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests more than 60 impaired drivers in two-week campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol arrested more than 60 impaired drivers during the latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The campaign, which ran from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5, led to troopers arresting 66 people for driving under the influence, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
KETV.com
20-year-old man wanted for homicide in Omaha arrested in Arkansas
OMAHA, Neb. — One of the metro's most wanted fugitives was arrested more than 600 miles away from Omaha in relation to a homicide on Aug. 12, according to authorities. An arrest warrant was issued Aug. 15 for Wuanya Smith for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person related to the shooting death of 22-year-old Anthony Collins, Omaha police said.
KETV.com
DHHS giving town hall update on child welfare cases in Omaha, metro
OMAHA, Neb. — The state of Nebraska is giving an update on caring for thousands of child welfare cases in the metro region. Nebraska took over from Saint Francis Ministries at the end of June. This came after years of mismanagement allegations and a legislative probe against the Kansas-based...
KETV.com
Labor Day weekend travel: What to expect
With Labor Day travel underway, crowded flights, busy roads and long hours of traffic are expected. Jonathan Small, public information officer at the Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico, said they aren't surprised with the turnout this time of year. "Travelers should expect to see increase crowds at airports throughout...
KETV.com
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announces plans to provide rural broadband access across the state
LINCOLN, Neb. — it's an essential piece of today's society. "Broadband falls into that same category of infrastructure that is necessary for what we do today," said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. Gov. Ricketts announced Wednesday the state is putting different programs in place to bring high speed internet to...
KETV.com
Warming up Tuesday, patchy fog early in Iowa
Patchy fog possible early Tuesday mainly in southwest Iowa. Plan on a warm and muggy afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast.
KETV.com
Voter ID amendment, minimum wage initiative to be included on Nebraska's ballot in November
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Voter ID amendment and minimum wage initiatives will be included on November's ballot for Nebraska's 2022 general election, according to the secretary of state. Secretary of State Bob Evnen said Tuesday that county election officials have verified the signatures and county certifications have been received...
