OMAHA, Neb. — One of the metro's most wanted fugitives was arrested more than 600 miles away from Omaha in relation to a homicide on Aug. 12, according to authorities. An arrest warrant was issued Aug. 15 for Wuanya Smith for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person related to the shooting death of 22-year-old Anthony Collins, Omaha police said.

OMAHA, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO