Late Yankee Candle founder’s western Massachusetts estate lists for $23M
LEVERETT, Mass. — The sprawling western Massachusetts compound owned by Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II until his 2019 death has been listed for $23 million. Situated on more than 60 lush acres, Juggler Meadow features 120,000 square feet of living space spread across eight buildings that include...
These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy
Two of the best hotels are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for accommodations near the coast can choose from some of the best right here in New England, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of the best coastal hotels to visit during your next seaside...
Massachusetts Born Celebrity’s Net Worth for 2022 is a Cool $400 Million
We have recently started a series of posts looking at Berkshire County and Massachusetts celebrities that have some pretty amazing net worths. In August, we kicked it off with Berkshire County resident James Taylor who has a pretty impressive net worth which you can read about by going here. Taylor...
Snackers: What’s The Most Popular Chip & Dip In Massachusetts?
Football season is almost underway(the first game is this Thursday night--Bills at the Rams!) and I don't know about you, Berkshire County, but my favorite game-time snack of choice is a bowl of my favorite chips and dip. Now I happen to prefer things a little spicy, so I'll usually...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
It’s Apple Picking Season, But This Apple is Actually Illegal in Massachusetts
With Labor Day Weekend behind us, Massachusetts residents are fully embracing the fall season. Those of us who live in western Massachusetts, specifically in The Berkshires know that this is a truly magical time of year to live in the mountains. Over 2.6 million people visit The Berkshires annually and a large portion of those folks pass through during the Fall season.
E-ZPass mix-up between New Hampshire, Massachusetts, leaves woman with hundreds in mistaken tolls
BOSTON — Traffic on our roads is becoming a major headache again, but it's haunting Jeanette White even when she's not stuck in it. The Massachusetts driver has been charged hundreds of dollars in tolls for trips on highways she hasn't driven on dating back to 2017. "I have...
Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
New Report Reveals Best Sandwich Served In Massachusetts
A fluffy and beloved treat has been selected as the best sandwich in Massachusetts in a new report from Reader's Digest. The news outlet released its picks for the best sandwiches in all 50 states on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The fluffernutter, a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow creme,...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals
Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
A day trip to Massachusetts' North Shore
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Day trip to Marblehead, Massachusettscarleealexandria.com. There’s nothing quite like the New England coastline. During my time in Boston to see my friend Olivia, we ventured on a day trip to explore Massachusetts’ North Shore.
Rain totals in western Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis has the details on why we are getting so much rain and how much some areas across the region have seen.
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
How much rain has fallen in Massachusetts from early September storm
BOSTON — Flood watches were posted across much of Massachusetts and the northeast amid the continued threat for torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Life threatening flash flooding was reported in parts of Rhode Island on Monday afternoon, as heavy rain transformed roads into scenes that resembled small ponds and lakes.
Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location
New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
Rare shark species captured off RI coast by local filmmakers
Wildlife cinematographers encounter “phantom” sharks off the coast of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Wildlife cinematographers Joe Romeiro and his wife, URI marine biologist and PhD student Lauren Romeiro, have documented rare video footage and still photographs of rare porbeagle sharks swimming off the coast of RI and Southeastern Massachusetts.
From basketball to Tupperware, here are 25 amazing things Massachusetts has given the world
Massachusetts is home to some of the highest-rated universities and technology companies in the world, so it’s no surprise that the state has been home to plenty of innovation over the years. Many of the items you use every day came from here in Massachusetts, from sports to food...
Rhode Island beaches to close after Labor Day weekend
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is reminding beachgoers that all state beaches will be closed after Labor Day weekend. In a release, the department said Monday will mark the last day that state beach facilities, restrooms, and concession stands will be open and staffed with lifeguards and rangers.
Wednesday, September 7: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
