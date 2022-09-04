ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WNAW 94.7

It’s Apple Picking Season, But This Apple is Actually Illegal in Massachusetts

With Labor Day Weekend behind us, Massachusetts residents are fully embracing the fall season. Those of us who live in western Massachusetts, specifically in The Berkshires know that this is a truly magical time of year to live in the mountains. Over 2.6 million people visit The Berkshires annually and a large portion of those folks pass through during the Fall season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals

Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
WCVB

How much rain has fallen in Massachusetts from early September storm

BOSTON — Flood watches were posted across much of Massachusetts and the northeast amid the continued threat for torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Life threatening flash flooding was reported in parts of Rhode Island on Monday afternoon, as heavy rain transformed roads into scenes that resembled small ponds and lakes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Kool AM

Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location

New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
rinewstoday.com

Rare shark species captured off RI coast by local filmmakers

Wildlife cinematographers encounter “phantom” sharks off the coast of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Wildlife cinematographers Joe Romeiro and his wife, URI marine biologist and PhD student Lauren Romeiro, have documented rare video footage and still photographs of rare porbeagle sharks swimming off the coast of RI and Southeastern Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island beaches to close after Labor Day weekend

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is reminding beachgoers that all state beaches will be closed after Labor Day weekend. In a release, the department said Monday will mark the last day that state beach facilities, restrooms, and concession stands will be open and staffed with lifeguards and rangers.
TRAVEL
WCVB

Wednesday, September 7: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA

