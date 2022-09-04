Read full article on original website
Madison Theater hosting first event on September 16
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The $35 million restoration of a historic Peoria theater is coming along, and now you have the chance to see the progress. The Madison Preservation Association and Kenny’s Westside Pub are hosting a concert pre-party at the Madison Theater on Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Performing at Kenny’s is Ghost-Note, a percussion-based funk, hip hop and jazz fusion band from Dallas, Texas.
CI Hero: Marigold Festival Grand Marshal humbled by honorary title
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — This year’s marigold festival grand marshal reflects on his decades spent in the Pekin community. Jim Fairchild said he’s proud of the honorary title. “Becoming the Grand Marshal is very humbling to me,” said Jim Fairchild. “I didn’t feel like that was something...
Peoria High School to host Community Take Back Night fundraiser
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria High School Interact/ Key Club is looking to bring the family out for a fun event next week. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the organization will host Community Take Back Night at the Peoria High School practice football field. From 5 p.m. to 8...
Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party coming to Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new Monster truck event will be coming to the Peoria Civic Center this February. According to a Civic Center press release, the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will be coming to Peoria for the first time on Feb. 4-5 for three performances.
Marlee Matlin joins IL libraries for online conversation
PRINCETON, Ill. (WMBD) — Princeton Public Library announced Wednesday that they, along with libraries across the state, will host award-winning actress and Illinois native Marlee Matlin in honor of Deaf Awareness Month. The event will be a free virtual conversation on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. Anyone is...
Pet of the Week, September 7th
Fred was found abandoned in a home. He’s ready to be adopted to a new home and hopefully with a new floor mate. You can find out more information on him and the other animals with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
Loving Living Local: Peoria Players
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Below is the transcript for Wednesday’s Loving Living Local segment. GRETCHEN: Welcome back to Loving Living Local. I’m Gretchen Wirtz and today we’re getting in the theater once again with Peoria Players Theatre and they’ve got a great fundraising show coming up here. And Howard Gorman is joining us today to talk about it because you’re putting it all together.
Labor Day Bridge to Bridge run for Illinois Valley Striders
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Early Labor Day morning, more than 300 runners took a four-mile run to support the Illinois Valley Striders, an organization that promotes wellness through running and walking activities, while striving to enhance the Peoria community. Runners prepared to run from Water Street in Peoria, over...
Pumpkin farmers in Morton are getting ready for Fall
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Some signs of Fall are already in full swing, football, apple orchards, and up next are pumpkins. In Morton, pumpkin patches are preparing for this year’s crop. “All of the pumpkin varieties that we grow here for our pumpkin patch are all decorative, we’ve...
Twins Cities honor workforce during Labor Day parade
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Twin Cities celebrated the men and women of the workforce, during Bloomington’s Labor Day parade. Monday, the streets of downtown Bloomington were lined with community members for the annual event. “Samuel Gompers, the old labor leader always said that this was a day...
Loving Living Local: Five Points Washington
The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.
Road sealing project set to begin in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Seal Coating Project in Peoria begins Thursday, and the city will close sections of various city streets at varying times to complete the road work. The Seal Coating Project will begin Thursday, Sept. 8, and is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept....
PFT and PPS hold second meeting with federal mediator
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Another federal mediation meeting between the Peoria Federation of Teachers and the Peoria School District was held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. This is the first meeting since the teacher’s union voted to authorize a strike last week. This was the second federal mediation meeting...
Nearly 55% of Peoria Public Schools students truant in 2021
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The school attendance report is coming out soon and things aren’t looking great for Peoria. The 2022 Illinois Report Card from the Illinois State Board of Education comes out in mid-October. According to the 2021 report card, nearly 55% of Peoria Public Schools students...
CENTRAL ILLINOIS ROAD TRIP: Tazewell County Courthouse needs updates to last another 100 years
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The 106-year old Tazewell County Courthouse is considering by many to be the gem of downtown Pekin. The three-floor marble classical style courthouse was built in 1916. It’s the fourth courthouse in the county’s history. “For the community, it’s a center of pride,...
Peoria sees uptick in prices amid longest gas price drop since 2018
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The streak of falling prices has ended in Peoria, as the average gas price in the city rose 2.1 cents this week to average $3.91 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 32.1 cents per gallon cheaper than one month ago, and 66.0 cents per gallon higher than this day in 2021.
Vacant house destroyed in Sunday fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-story home located at 1505 W Widenham St. was destroyed Sunday in a fire. According to authorities, the home was vacant at the time of the blaze. “Due to the amount of fire and dangerous conditions, the truck company was used to flow water into the second floor of the home,” Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said. “Additional crews deployed large handlines for this labor-intensive fire.”
Normal Council votes to rezone Wintergreen Subdivision
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal talked about infrastructure at Tuesday’s council meeting. More than 50 residents attended the meeting to see the fate of the Wintergreen Subdivision. Six residents spoke out against the new developments during public comment. The council voted five to one in...
Man arrested for Peoria aggravated battery, hate crime
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in relation to an August aggravated battery Tuesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 27-year-old Jaylan J. Appleberry has been arrested for aggravated battery, armed robbery, and hate crime. The incident occurred on Aug. 22 at approximately 8:08 p.m. Officers...
