bronx.com
Jelani Green, 25, Murdered
On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 2045 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a female, shot opposite of 1631 Nelson Avenue, within the confines of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 25-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the neck. EMS responded...
15-year-old student shot to death in downtown Brooklyn park
A 15-year-old who was shot in the abdomen in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon has died.
fox5ny.com
Shooting at park in Brooklyn
NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig makes a preliminary statement about a shooting at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn. A young man, likely of "school age," shot a 15-year-old boy in the abdomen.
Shocking video shows man fire apparent gun into air while walking on Staten Island street. NYPD seeks tips.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual sought for questioning in connection with an incident where a gun was allegedly fired in Port Richmond last weekend. A shocking video released by the NYPD shows what appears to be a...
NYPD officer slashed while responding to 'emotionally disturbed' man's Harlem apartment
An officer responding to a man’s NYCHA apartment in Harlem was slashed Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Family mourns Bronx hairdresser, 25, who dies months after paralyzed by stray bullet in playground gang clash: ‘She loved everybody’
The basketball game had just ended when the long and lethal nightmare started for a Bronx family. Jelani Green, 25, died more than two months after taking a stray bullet to her neck at a Morris Heights playground where her older brother had just played in an annual Father’s Day hoops tournament. Family members stood vigil in shifts at the hospital while she battled for life until passing away ...
NBC New York
Weed Trucks Seized in Brooklyn, Manhattan Amid Community Parking Gripes
Nearly two dozen tow trucks, each accompanied by three vehicles with the New York City Sheriff's Office, were confiscating a number of weed trucks in Manhattan and Brooklyn Wednesday as part of an organized sweep to address community complaints, most of which appear to be over parking, authorities say. The...
fox5ny.com
Subway pervert grabs woman, says he can 'touch anyone he wants'
NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down a subway sex pest who allegedly grabbed a woman's buttocks and boasted that "he could touch anyone he wants." According to authorities, the suspect was riding a southbound B train nearing the 81st Street-Museum of Natural History subway station in Manhattan at around 6:30 a.m., when he approached a 24-year-old woman.
Armed robbers snatch chain from woman in the Bronx: NYPD
BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for two armed robbers who snatched a chain from a woman in the Bronx last month, officials said. The incident occurred near Paulding Avenue and East 211th Street on Aug. 8 at around 2:20 p.m. The suspects threatened the 38-year-old victim with a gun before stealing her chain, police […]
13 NYPD cops were convicted of abusing their power. Now a Brooklyn prosecutor wants to throw out nearly 400 convictions that were based on their work.
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said he has "lost confidence" in cases where the convicted NYPD officers served as witnesses.
NYPD: Man arrested for stabbing another man in Brooklyn
A man has been arrested for a Sunday stabbing incident that left a 34-year-old man with multiple stab wounds on the Eastern Parkway, police say.
Driver accused of dragging woman, 78, out of Access-A-Ride car released after Brooklyn arraignment
MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office requested bail for a man accused of pulling a 78-year-old woman from an Access-A-Ride car, but the suspect was released on his own recognizance, officials said Wednesday. Elsakran Mohamed was hit with a slew of charges during his arraignment, including assault, reckless endangerment, attempted assault, […]
Man Stabbed Multiple Times During New York City Parade
New York, NY- Police in New York City today reported that a 30-year-old man was...
YouTube rapper from Staten Island accused of defacing NYPD stationhouse, robbing would-be dirt-bike buyer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 19-year-old YouTube rapper is accused of vandalizing the 123rd Precinct stationhouse in Tottenville with his graffiti tag. Authorities say that Matthew Cloth had been arrested earlier in the day in connection with the broad-daylight, gunpoint robbery of a victim who was trying to buy a dirt bike in the defendant’s Eltingville neighborhood.
thevillagesun.com
Reputed gang member gunned down in East Village
According to police, officers responding to a 911 call on Thurs., Sept. 1, around 1:30 p.m., found Dillin Tolentino, 26, of 601 E. 12th St., unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head at Avenue C and E. 12th Street. E.M.S. transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where...
NYPD busts masked gunman in shooting of 25-year-old woman near NYU campus
A masked gunman was eventually nabbed by the New York City Police Department after a 25-year-old woman was found shot in the head on a sidewalk last week not far from the New York University campus laid in wait for hours for his ex-girlfriend, prosecutors revealed. Clarkson Wilson, 44, allegedly...
NYC sucker punch attack suspect’s lawyer alleges ‘character assassination’ as victim’s brother sobs in court
The lawyer for New York City’s sucker punch attack suspect alleged at a hearing Tuesday that his client’s been subjected to "character assassination" by the media, as the brother of the victim left in a coma following the unprovoked beating from the sex offender parolee sobbed in the courtroom.
'Combative' NYC woman injures officer during LI traffic stop
A Manhattan woman attacked a cop and resisted arrest during a traffic stop on Long Island early Tuesday, Nassau County police said.
Bullet grazes mom, nearly hits girl, 4, near Williamsburg Bridge entrance
The NYPD is searching for a gunman after a bullet that grazed a woman’s neck and nearly struck her 4-year-old daughter in Brooklyn on Saturday.
