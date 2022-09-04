ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

bronx.com

Jelani Green, 25, Murdered

On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 2045 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a female, shot opposite of 1631 Nelson Avenue, within the confines of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 25-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the neck. EMS responded...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Shooting at park in Brooklyn

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig makes a preliminary statement about a shooting at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn. A young man, likely of "school age," shot a 15-year-old boy in the abdomen.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Daily News

Family mourns Bronx hairdresser, 25, who dies months after paralyzed by stray bullet in playground gang clash: ‘She loved everybody’

The basketball game had just ended when the long and lethal nightmare started for a Bronx family. Jelani Green, 25, died more than two months after taking a stray bullet to her neck at a Morris Heights playground where her older brother had just played in an annual Father’s Day hoops tournament. Family members stood vigil in shifts at the hospital while she battled for life until passing away ...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Weed Trucks Seized in Brooklyn, Manhattan Amid Community Parking Gripes

Nearly two dozen tow trucks, each accompanied by three vehicles with the New York City Sheriff's Office, were confiscating a number of weed trucks in Manhattan and Brooklyn Wednesday as part of an organized sweep to address community complaints, most of which appear to be over parking, authorities say. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Subway pervert grabs woman, says he can 'touch anyone he wants'

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down a subway sex pest who allegedly grabbed a woman's buttocks and boasted that "he could touch anyone he wants." According to authorities, the suspect was riding a southbound B train nearing the 81st Street-Museum of Natural History subway station in Manhattan at around 6:30 a.m., when he approached a 24-year-old woman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Armed robbers snatch chain from woman in the Bronx: NYPD

BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for two armed robbers who snatched a chain from a woman in the Bronx last month, officials said. The incident occurred near Paulding Avenue and East 211th Street on Aug. 8 at around 2:20 p.m. The suspects threatened the 38-year-old victim with a gun before stealing her chain, police […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Driver accused of dragging woman, 78, out of Access-A-Ride car released after Brooklyn arraignment

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office requested bail for a man accused of pulling a 78-year-old woman from an Access-A-Ride car, but the suspect was released on his own recognizance, officials said Wednesday. Elsakran Mohamed was hit with a slew of charges during his arraignment, including assault, reckless endangerment, attempted assault, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

YouTube rapper from Staten Island accused of defacing NYPD stationhouse, robbing would-be dirt-bike buyer

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 19-year-old YouTube rapper is accused of vandalizing the 123rd Precinct stationhouse in Tottenville with his graffiti tag. Authorities say that Matthew Cloth had been arrested earlier in the day in connection with the broad-daylight, gunpoint robbery of a victim who was trying to buy a dirt bike in the defendant’s Eltingville neighborhood.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
thevillagesun.com

Reputed gang member gunned down in East Village

According to police, officers responding to a 911 call on Thurs., Sept. 1, around 1:30 p.m., found Dillin Tolentino, 26, of 601 E. 12th St., unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head at Avenue C and E. 12th Street. E.M.S. transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

