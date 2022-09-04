The basketball game had just ended when the long and lethal nightmare started for a Bronx family. Jelani Green, 25, died more than two months after taking a stray bullet to her neck at a Morris Heights playground where her older brother had just played in an annual Father’s Day hoops tournament. Family members stood vigil in shifts at the hospital while she battled for life until passing away ...

