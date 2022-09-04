Commentary: It’s too early to tell if the Huskies are good. But it’s clear they’ll be exciting this year

Read full article on original website
Lewiston man drowns in Salmon River
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho. - A Lewiston man has drowned in the Salmon River, according to a Facebook post by the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO). ICSO received a call about a missing kayaker, 68-year-old Kenneth Ledgerwood, at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 At 6:20 p.m., ICSO received a call that a body matching Ledgerwood's description was discovered by the Campbell boat ramp.
Electric vehicle charging ports added to 12 Idaho locations with EV program funding
Originally published Sept. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Funding to add electric vehicle charging infrastructure to 12 locations in Idaho was awarded through the state’s Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program, according to a press release from the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. Money from the program, which totals $2.6 million and ended in July, will provide funding for publicly available electric vehicle charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways and freeways, creating a greater network of charging services for the public,...
UPDATE: Jones creek and double creek fires
LEWISTON, Id. — Multiple agencies are responding to a 2,000-acre fire called the Jones Fire, around the Jones Creek area, about 50 miles southwest of Lewiston. Although mostly grass is burning, the area is rugged, making it hard for crews to access. Helicopters have dropped water and air tankers...
88th Annual Lewiston Roundup kicks off September 6th
The 88th annual Lewiston Roundup officially kicks off tomorrow, September 6th. We caught up with Board President Bill Jenkins on what to expect for this year's rodeo.
Wildfire northeast of Moscow grows to 75-100 acres
MOSCOW, Idaho – The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) shared the Prospect Fire, burning northeast of Moscow, had grown to 75-100 acres by Sunday morning. The fire was initially estimated to be 10-20 acres at 4 p.m. on Sept. 3. The fire is expected to remain extremely active throughout the day and it is burning in dense debris left over from logging operation.
Lightning-caused wildfire in Latah County estimated at 200 acres
Officials with the Idaho Department of Lands said a single lightning strike on a tree sparked a wildfire named the Prospect Fire. As of Monday, September 5, 2022, the wildfire is estimated to be about 200 acres and zero percent contained. The fire started Saturday, September 3, from the storm...
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, September 3, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, September 3, 2022. Assisted in citizen request. Boyfriend left from the night before, and still hasn’t returned. ------------------------------------------------ 22-L13696 LAlarm. Incident Address: 721 7TH AVE; B&I Computer systems. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: FAL. Time Reported: 09:00:12.
Helping Hands Rescue "Overwhelmed" With Kittens, Currently Have 80+ in Their Care
LEWISTON - On Thursday, Helping Hands Rescue took to social media hoping to find fur-ever homes and fosters for one of many kittens currently in the care of HHR. The organization says they are "absolutely overwhelmed" and "drowning" in kittens with 80+ currently in their care. "The phone keeps ringing...
Armed robbery suspects arrested in Whitman County
The Whitman County Sheriff's Office arrested two people who have lengthy criminal histories of property crime and narcotics-related convictions. According to a press release , deputies were dispatched to a call at a home in Garfield, Washington, on Sunday evening. During the investigation, deputies learned that one of the residents...
Moscow PD in search of dog owner
The Moscow PD is trying to find the owner of this pup, that was injured on Sunday near D Street and Mountain View. The pup did not have a collar and was not chipped so officers and code enforcement haven’t been able to identify who its owner is. If...
Man injured in machinery accident
WAITSBURG – City of Walla Walla paramedics and personnel from Walla Walla County Fire District Number 8 responded Friday night to the 300 block of Hooper Road in Waitsburg for a report of a man caught in a sawmill. According to authorities, the incident at 6:49 p.m. involved non-commercialized...
Families need care — employers can help
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every North Idaho community. It does this by supporting and developing programs and. services that address the community's most pressing needs. As local businesses navigate inflation, supply chains and competitive hiring markets, they are looking for...
Latah County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Robbery And Shootout At Moscow Area Home-No One Hit By Gunfire
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is investigated an armed robbery that led to a shootout at a home just East of Moscow. Deputies were called to the armed robbery report early Saturday morning around 1:00 at a home on Carmichael Road. Lt. Shane Anderson says that a man was assaulted before he exchanged gunfire with the two adult male suspects who were trying to rob him. No one was hit by the gunfire but the man was injured in the physical altercation. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Lt. Anderson says the case doesn’t represent a threat to the public. Deputies are actively investigating with assistance from Idaho State Police.
