Commentary: It’s too early to tell if the Huskies are good. But it’s clear they’ll be exciting this year

The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is investigated an armed robbery that led to a shootout at a home just East of Moscow. Deputies were called to the armed robbery report early Saturday morning around 1:00 at a home on Carmichael Road. Lt. Shane Anderson says that a man was assaulted before he exchanged gunfire with the two adult male suspects who were trying to rob him. No one was hit by the gunfire but the man was injured in the physical altercation. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Lt. Anderson says the case doesn’t represent a threat to the public. Deputies are actively investigating with assistance from Idaho State Police.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO