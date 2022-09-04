Read full article on original website
Related
WISN
Wisconsin health officials urge everyone to get free COVID-19 boosters this fall
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging Wisconsinites to get boosted against COVID-19. People 12 and older are now eligible to receive updated COVID-19 boosters, also known as bivalent boosters. Doses of the updated COVID-19 boosters have started arriving in Wisconsin and will continue to...
WISN
Labor Day weekend travel: What to expect
With Labor Day travel underway, crowded flights, busy roads and long hours of traffic are expected. Jonathan Small, public information officer at the Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico, said they aren't surprised with the turnout this time of year. "Travelers should expect to see increase crowds at airports throughout...
WISN
Elections Commission develops guidance for people delivering ballot for disabled voters
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission came up with new guidance Tuesday for election clerks on how people can legally help disabled voters cast absentee ballots. Earlier this year, the state Supreme Court ruled that no one can deliver another person's absentee ballot to a clerk's office. But...
Comments / 0