Idaho State

concerned American
3d ago

He says all the right politician talk as Rhinos do but I hope another republican goes against him and retire these old establishment Republicans out and for God's sake for the State of Idaho no Democratic party Idaho has been through enough 😉

Sir Knight
2d ago

Idahons beg for term limits BUT they continue to vote our federal representatives into office over and over again. As Idaho made term limits for State elected positions we must do the same for our federal state elected officials. Crapo needs to go!!!

Ron Jenkins
3d ago

We just need another Republican Senator that isn't Delusional and has a good head on his shoulders. Do the right thing and make Marijuana legal.

#State Senate#Idaho House#U S Senate#Republican#Democratic
