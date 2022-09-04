ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

CORRECTING and REPLACING Mirror Cabins by Bolt Farm Treehouse First of Their Kind in the US

 3 days ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 4, 2022--

Please Note: With regard to the release dated August 18, 2022, it has come to the attention of Bolt Farm Treehouse that a federal trademark filing was made on August 20, 2022 (after the date of our original release) for “Invisible Cabin.” Consequently, Bolt Farm Treehouse has agreed to replace every use of “Invisible Cabin” with “Mirror Cabin” in this updated press release.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005155/en/

Mirror Cabins by luxury accommodations provider Bolt Farm Treehouse immerse visitors in nature and comfort by “disappearing” into their surroundings both inside and out. Photo credit: ÖÖD

The updated release reads:

MIRROR CABINS BY BOLT FARM TREEHOUSE FIRST OF THEIR KIND IN THE US

Luxury Suites Provide Next-Level Panoramic Views and Immersive Travel Experiences by “Disappearing” Into Nature

Luxury accommodations provider Bolt Farm Treehouse announced today availability for the nation’s first Mirror Cabin accommodations. In addition to its luxuriously appointed domes and treehouses (featured on Netflix’s “The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals”), Bolt Farm’s new mountainside Mirror Cabins feature mirrored-glass facades to provide guests with whimsical, if not mind-blowing travel experiences. In keeping with Bolt Farm’s sustainable, low-impact tourism model and its mission to help guests feel “immersed in nature, and surrounded by comfort,” Mirror Cabins stretch this concept to the next level by “disappearing” into their surroundings both inside and out, providing total privacy and unencumbered panoramic views of nature by day, and blackout curtains for privacy by night.

“Nature has this magical way of melting away stress, so it’s worth the hard work of anchoring these mirrored structures atop giant rock faces and next to waterfalls,” says Tori Bolt, co-owner of Bolt Farm Treehouse (along with her husband, Seth Bolt). “The visually stunning architecture blends perfectly with nature, providing a fully immersive experience like no other.”

Designed and produced by Tallinn, Estonia-based ÖÖD and located on Bolt Farm’s 55-acre mountaintop retreat near Chattanooga, Tenn., Mirror Cabins are framed by strong, long-lasting, recyclable steel, and feature a low visual and environmental footprint via recyclable glass that reflects 97% of UV rays for comfort and energy efficiency. In keeping with Bolt Farm’s mantra, “Live like kings and queens,” cabins include luxury furnishings, heated floors, A/C, kitchenettes, and bathrooms with rainfall showers. And while guests are encouraged to “disconnect to reconnect,” those looking for a working escape can also enjoy fast (gigabit) internet connections, desk space for two and an in-room streaming movie theater. In keeping with the other half of its mantra, Bolt Farm Treehouse encourages visitors to “Play like kids,” by enjoying a private terrace with hot tub, firepits and immersive activities such as scenic hikes, waterfalls, horseback riding, ATV tours, paragliding, paddleboarding, kayaking, fishing and cruising the Tennessee River by pontoon boat.

“We can’t wait for guests to enjoy elevated quality time in our new mountainside Mirror Cabins – the first of their kind in the U.S.,” says Seth Bolt. “It’s about reconnecting, laughing and losing track of time on top of the world in a magical, inspiring, socially distanced environment. This is guaranteed to lift your spirit and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.”

Booking began August 17, with the first guests scheduled for September 16. The first 250 reservations will be sold at 25% off.

More info can be found at www.boltfarmtreehouse.com.

About Bolt Farm Treehouse

Bolt Farm Treehouse is on a mission to help people reconnect with nature, their spirit, and the people they love. Understanding how difficult it is to find a unique travel experience that leaves you inspired and fully recharged, founders Seth and Tori Bolt created Bolt Farm Treehouse to provide travelers with luxury, nature-immersive travel experiences, featuring inspiring architecture, Southern hospitality, and breathtaking views to leave you feeling on top of the world. The stunning portfolio includes luxury accommodations, ranging from the Honeymoon Treehouse (their fan-favorite design featured on Netflix’s “World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals”) to the Friends and Family Treehouse that sleeps six, and LUXE Domes for couples to XL Domes for families. Located atop Whitwell Mountain, near Chattanooga, Tenn., Bolt Farm is a scenic two-hour drive from Nashville, Atlanta, Birmingham, Knoxville and Huntsville, and 45 minutes from Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport. For more info and to book your own experience, visit www.boltfarmtreehouse.com.

About ÖÖD

Established in 2016 in Tallinn, Estonia, ÖÖD was born of necessity. When brothers Jaak and Andreas wanted to go on a weekend hike, they didn’t want the traditional one-size-fits-all hotel experience. That was boring. What they needed was a small house in a beautiful space, immersed in nature. Now the company has four factories in Europe and one in Mexico to serve North American clients. More than 200 ÖÖD houses can be found worldwide in over 20 different countries. The proven model, designs and iconic locations boast 65-100% occupancy rates year-round.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005155/en/

Bolt Farm Treehouse

PUB: 09/04/2022 05:30 PM/DISC: 09/04/2022 05:32 PM

