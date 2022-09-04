ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

Record Breaking 500-Pound Swordfish Caught Off North Carolina Coast

There’s a good catch, and then there’s a record-breaking good catch. And this one was the latter. A 500-pound swordfish was caught off the coast of Morehead City. The fish was reeled in by father and son pair Cary and Brandon Carney. The duo was fishing 50-60 miles off the North Carolina coast in water with a 1,300-foot depth. That’s according to reports from North Carolina Marine Fisheries. It took a 65-pound line and some strength to hand crank the 500-pound swordfish. Because of course, the electric rod blew a fuse at exactly the wrong time. Though it only makes the Carneys story that much more impressive!
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. wins Wolfspeed semiconductor materials plant

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based semiconductor company announced Friday that it will build a $5 billion manufacturing plant in its home state to produce silicon carbide wafers, which is emerging as a favored part for renewable energy products. Wolfspeed Inc. said it plans to create 1,800 new...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WITN

Ohio man drowns during North Topsail Beach vacation

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - An Ohio man on vacation is the latest drowning victim in one Onslow County coastal town. North Topsail Beach Chief William Younginer said they got the rescue call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Island Drive. The chief said family members...
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
wcti12.com

Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina

North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Rip Currents#Swimming#Lifeguards
WFMY NEWS2

Queen Elizabeth's ties to North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 leaving behind a seven-decade legacy around the world, including in North Carolina. In Manteo, N.C., a 16th-century replica vessel sits in the waters of Roanoke Island Festival Park. The ship, named after the monarch, is...
MANTEO, NC
WBTV

School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bus 168 was finishing its route dropping off children from Cloverleaf Elementary School in Statesville in May 2021 when the driver and bus monitor noticed smoke coming from the engine. That smoke soon turned to fire. The bus driver tried to use an onboard fire extinguisher,...
STATESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
WXII 12

Discover 10 corn maze adventures in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things fall fun! That’s right get lost in a corn maze, hayride or another fall fun adventure. Click the video player above of a corn maze from 2019 in North Carolina. Here’s a list of corn...
TRAVEL
Charlotte Stories

North Carolinians have among the best access to ‘Grade A’ hospitals

It’s a concerning statistic* that over 22,000 deaths in the U.S. each year are a result of preventable deaths during patient hospitalization. Medical error often involves factors such as poor management or monitoring of medical conditions, errors linked to surgery and other procedures, and diagnostic errors; and while healthcare workers are dedicated to their medical duties, these errors may also be related to factors such as short-staffing, system defects or error in judgement.
FOX8 News

Keep an eye out for baby alligators in NC

(WGHP) — The next time you’re out in the coastal region of North Carolina enjoying this late-summer weather, make sure to keep an eye out for any baby alligators. They usually hatch from mid-August to early-September after incubating for around two months, according to the National Parks Service. If you see any baby alligators, park […]
ANIMALS
WXII 12

Flood threat continues in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flood watches are in effect in the southeast U.S. as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Forecasters said waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continued to stream across the South. Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy