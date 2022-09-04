Read full article on original website
WITN
Red flags posted at NC beaches warning of high rip current risk
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Though Hurricane Earl is expected to stay offshore, the impacts will still be felt at the beaches along our coast prompting towns to post red flags through the weekend warning of a high rip current threat. Visitors to Atlantic Beach Thursday were eager to jump...
Hurricane Earl, full moon, lunar ‘king tide’ align to create threat on NC Outer Banks
Up to 2 feet of water will flood some NC coastal areas, experts say.
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees, Shibumi Shade in the running for ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — Two products with Carteret County ties are among 16 semifinalists in the small business category of the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, and the Shibumi...
kiss951.com
Record Breaking 500-Pound Swordfish Caught Off North Carolina Coast
There’s a good catch, and then there’s a record-breaking good catch. And this one was the latter. A 500-pound swordfish was caught off the coast of Morehead City. The fish was reeled in by father and son pair Cary and Brandon Carney. The duo was fishing 50-60 miles off the North Carolina coast in water with a 1,300-foot depth. That’s according to reports from North Carolina Marine Fisheries. It took a 65-pound line and some strength to hand crank the 500-pound swordfish. Because of course, the electric rod blew a fuse at exactly the wrong time. Though it only makes the Carneys story that much more impressive!
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. wins Wolfspeed semiconductor materials plant
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based semiconductor company announced Friday that it will build a $5 billion manufacturing plant in its home state to produce silicon carbide wafers, which is emerging as a favored part for renewable energy products. Wolfspeed Inc. said it plans to create 1,800 new...
WITN
Ohio man drowns during North Topsail Beach vacation
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - An Ohio man on vacation is the latest drowning victim in one Onslow County coastal town. North Topsail Beach Chief William Younginer said they got the rescue call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Island Drive. The chief said family members...
Rent in North Carolina has risen by more than $500 a month since last year, report says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina cities are facing some of the most dramatic increases to average rent prices in the country, according to an August report from Rent.com. The report revealed that North Carolina has seen a 57.55% increase in rent prices based on its 12-month weighted rent analysis. In 2021, rent averaged about […]
wcti12.com
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
Queen Elizabeth's ties to North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 leaving behind a seven-decade legacy around the world, including in North Carolina. In Manteo, N.C., a 16th-century replica vessel sits in the waters of Roanoke Island Festival Park. The ship, named after the monarch, is...
Where do deer, bears, elk and turtles need help crossing the road in North Carolina?
An advocacy group urges NCDOT to build wildlife highway crossings where they’ll do the most good. These are the top suggestions.
North Carolina’s Lake Lure area under ‘state of emergency’ after flash flooding
LAKE LURE, N.C. – The area around Lake Lure, the sprawling lake which lies at the foot of Chimney Rock, is under a state of emergency because of flash flooding. The declaration includes all of Rutherford County, the town’s website says, to enable town employees to activate emergency plans. The town of Lake Lure, which […]
WBTV
School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bus 168 was finishing its route dropping off children from Cloverleaf Elementary School in Statesville in May 2021 when the driver and bus monitor noticed smoke coming from the engine. That smoke soon turned to fire. The bus driver tried to use an onboard fire extinguisher,...
WMBF
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. The event draws in three to five thousand plus people every year to experience the hundreds of rows of tables filled with a variety of unique things.
WXII 12
Discover 10 corn maze adventures in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things fall fun! That’s right get lost in a corn maze, hayride or another fall fun adventure. Click the video player above of a corn maze from 2019 in North Carolina. Here’s a list of corn...
Charlotte Stories
North Carolinians have among the best access to ‘Grade A’ hospitals
It’s a concerning statistic* that over 22,000 deaths in the U.S. each year are a result of preventable deaths during patient hospitalization. Medical error often involves factors such as poor management or monitoring of medical conditions, errors linked to surgery and other procedures, and diagnostic errors; and while healthcare workers are dedicated to their medical duties, these errors may also be related to factors such as short-staffing, system defects or error in judgement.
WXII 12
North Carolina's famed 'Wizard of Oz' theme park reopens at Beech Mountain
BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — If you follow the yellow brick road toBeech Mountain, it will take you to the Autumn Oz Festival!. Click the video player above to watch previous story coverage of the Land of Oz from 2019. That’s right, just travel over the rainbow to find yourself...
Duke Health performs first partial heart transplant on NC baby
A five-month-old boy from Harnett County is the first human to receive a partial heart transplant.
Keep an eye out for baby alligators in NC
(WGHP) — The next time you’re out in the coastal region of North Carolina enjoying this late-summer weather, make sure to keep an eye out for any baby alligators. They usually hatch from mid-August to early-September after incubating for around two months, according to the National Parks Service. If you see any baby alligators, park […]
WXII 12
Flood threat continues in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flood watches are in effect in the southeast U.S. as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Forecasters said waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continued to stream across the South. Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening.
