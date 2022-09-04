SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched six solid innings for his 13th victory, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run home run and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 on Wednesday night in a game that featured three homers by each team. The Padres came into the day in a virtual tie for the second NL wild-card spot with the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat Miami. San Diego opened a four-game lead in the wild-card race over fading Milwaukee, which lost to Colorado. Arizona’s Daulton Varsho hit two solo homers to give him 24 for the season. Darvish (13-7) gave up the three Diamondbacks home runs. He lasted six innings, allowing five hits.

