Los Angeles, CA

PuffNatik
3d ago

Having ur best numbers is always a trsasure to retire with. Moving on tk bigger and better things that he wants to do before he puts to many miles on his body. I can respect that.

Man-o:The Original God
3d ago

who? look if you ain't played in the NBA in two years, you already retired

Robert
2d ago

It's all about the love of the game as I did playing basketball 🏀 but you running up and down that court gets tire sum 🤣 as you get older

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Carmelo Anthony receiving increasing interest from 1 team

Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned into September, but that could be about to change with reported interest from one team. Links between Anthony and the Boston Celtics are “starting to gain traction,” according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The 38-year-old is looking to land with a championship contender, and the Celtics have a need for bench shooting after Danilo Gallinari’s season-ending injury in World Cup qualifying.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team

Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
NBA
CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal gives his uncle's home a supersized makeover on 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is no stranger to giving back. It's not uncommon to hear of the four-time NBA champion paying for a stranger's groceries, picking up the tab for an entire restaurant or even paying for someone's engagement ring while out shopping. Shaq's kindness reaches far and wide, and in his latest example of generosity the big man is helping lead a renovation project for a family member who played a key role early on in his NBA career.
NBA
State
Kentucky State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Vibe

Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission

Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
NFL
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Los Angeles Lakers Land Kevin Love In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

For some NBA fans, the offseason is every bit as enjoyable as the season itself. Certainly, there’s no shortage of intrigue around the league during the summer. Of course, transactions can occur right up to the trade deadline. Often enough, they do. Still, the summer is a time when teams are getting their affairs in order. The league’s contenders pursue win-now pieces, while its worst teams angle for young players and first-round picks. Often, there’s a whirlwind of activity in the summer.
NBA
Person
Jodie Meeks
Person
Kobe Bryant
Yardbarker

Mark Cuban Reveals Steve Nash Hated Him For Not Giving Him A $60 Million Contract: "That's My Biggest Mistake Ever. Not Even Close."

The Dallas Mavericks just made the Western Conference Finals during the 2021-22 NBA season. The team, which won a championship thanks to the efforts of their German superstar Dirk Nowitzki, is now hoping to win a few more while they still employ the talents of Slovenian phenom Luka Doncic. And one of the biggest questions surrounding that possibility is whether they will be able to land a co-star that can help Doncic and the Mavs reach the promised land.
DALLAS, TX
#Usa Basketball#Retirement#Team Usa#Fiba#Americup#The Birmingham Squadron#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Los Angeles Lakers#Toronto#The G League
thecomeback.com

Major Ohio State news could relate to Bronny James

The Ohio State basketball program lost one of its 2023 commitments on Monday morning when four-star shooting guard George Washington III announced that he is de-committing from the program, and there’s a chance the move could have something to do with Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James.
COLUMBUS, OH
Outsider.com

LeBron James Slapped With $10 Million Lawsuit

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is among those being sued $10 million for allegedly stealing “intellectual property rights” to the film “Black Ice.”. In addition, Maverick Carter, James’ business partner, along with rappers Drake and Future are defendants in the lawsuit. “Black Ice” is about a segregated hockey league for black players in Canada, per the New York Post. Billy Hunter, former executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), served the lawsuit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
Basketball
Country
Brazil
Sports
The Spun

Report: NBA Player Was Attacked By Police In Europe

NBA guard Furkan Korkmaz was reportedly attacked by police following an ejection from a game this weekend. The Philadelphia 76ers guard, playing for his country in the EuroBasket tournament, was reportedly attacked by Georgian players and police following his ejection. "Korkmaz was thrown out of the game on Sunday in...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Nick Kyrgios committed boneheaded mistake at US Open

Nick Kyrgios may have won his 4th-round match against Daniil Medvedev at the US Open on Sunday night, but it was no thanks to moves like this. The Australian tennis player decided to make a boneheaded play during the third set. The players split the first two sets, and Kyrgios was up 1-0 in the third set. It was 30-all when Medvedev tried to return a hard shot and popped a ball up. The was set to bounce out to give Kyrgios a break point. Instead of just letting the ball bounce out, Kyrgios decided to run to Medvedev’s side of the court and hit the ball while it was in the air.
TENNIS
New York City, NY
