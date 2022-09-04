Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TMZ.com
Las Vegas Aces Players Twerk In Locker Room After WNBA Finals Berth
The Las Vegas Aces locker room turned into a twerk fest on Tuesday ... with players droppin' low and shaking it to celebrate moving on to the WNBA Finals!!. Chelsea Gray and the Aces finished off Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm in an emotional 97-92 win to complete the series in four games ... and after punching their ticket to the last round of the playoffs, they celebrated with some epic moves.
Gary Payton II Reveals True Reason For Leaving Warriors
Gary Payton II left the Golden State Warriors and joined the Portland Trail Blazers
ESPN
Sue Bird bids farewell after final game with Seattle Storm: 'I'm proud of everything we've accomplished here'
SEATTLE -- After playing her final game in the WNBA on Tuesday as the Aces eliminated her Storm from the playoffs with a 97-92 win in Game 4 of their semifinals series, Sue Bird wasn't sure how to feel about her career coming to an end. "I think initially I...
WNBA playoffs: Las Vegas Aces beat Seattle Storm in OT in Game 3 after remarkable end to regulation time
The Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm in a dramatic 110-98 overtime victory to win Game 3 and take a 2-1 lead in their WNBA playoff series.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luka Doncic Eclipses Rudy Gobert in Historic Eurobasket Game
The Mavericks star lifted Slovenia past France with a performance for the ages.
NBA・
Sun rout Sky 104-80, force Game 5 in WNBA semifinals series
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — With their season on the line, Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun took it right to Chicago and forced a decisive Game 5 in their WNBA semifinals series against the Sky. DeWanna Bonner and Courtney Williams each scored 19 points to help the Sun rout the Sky 104-80 on Tuesday night. Thomas added 17 points for Connecticut, which will travel to the second-seeded Sky for the winner-take-all WNBA playoffs game on Thursday night. “Some games like tonight we get to feeling good, and the basket looks a little bigger. Tonight we just made shots,” Williams said. “Whatever team comes out and puts the ball in the basket is going to win.” It’s the second consecutive playoff series for each team that has gone the distance. Both Chicago and Connecticut had to go on the road in the third game of their opening-round series and win to reach the semifinals because of the new playoff format that saw the higher seeded team host the first two games of that best-of-three set.
CBS Sports
2022 WNBA awards: Aces clean up as A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Becky Hammon all win major honors
The WNBA playoffs are rolling along, and we're nearing the conclusion of what has been a thrilling semifinals. On Thursday night, the defending champion Chicago Sky will host the Connecticut Sun in a winner-take-all Game 5 to decide who will advance to the WNBA Finals and face the No. 1 overall seed Las Vegas Aces, who clawed their way past the Seattle Storm in an incredible series.
Altuve scores on wild pitch in 10th, Astros beat Texas 4-3
HOUSTON (AP) — José Altuve scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 10th inning as the Houston Astros rallied for a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night. Texas intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez to load the bases with two outs, and Jonathan Hernández (1-2) uncorked a wild first pitch to Alex Bregman, allowing Altuve to sprint home. Hector Neris (5-4) pitched a perfect 10th for the win. Yuli Gurriel hit an RBI single in the fourth, and Kyle Tucker added a two-run homer in the sixth for Houston, tying the game at 3-all.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sue Bird: WNBA legend retires after Seattle Storm fail to reach Finals
Sue Bird has played her final game after two decades in the WNBA.The basketball legend, 40, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time in the women's game.Ms Bird picked up four Olympic gold medals over her career, as well as four FIBA World Cups.Her Seattle Storm side did not advance to the WNBA Finals after The Aces won in Game 4 with a score of 97-92."It has been my honour to play for this franchise," Ms Bird said after her final game as fans chanted "thank you Sue."Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Retired rugby player Kenny Logan reveals prostate cancer diagnosisArsenal’s Women’s team captain wants team to ‘win all trophies’Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel sacking outside Stamford Bridge
CBS Sports
Sue Bird plays final WNBA game: A look back at the best moments from the Storm legend's historic career
In the middle of June, Sue Bird announced that the 2022 season would be her last in the WNBA. Late on Tuesday night, after her Seattle Storm were eliminated in the semifinals of the playoffs by the Las Vegas Aces, Bird's legendary career officially came to a close. Bird finished...
Comments / 0