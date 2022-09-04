ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Magnolia State Live

Mississippi banks announce merger agreement

BankFirst Capital Corporation, parent of BankFirst Financial Services, announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Mechanics Bank Holding Company , the parent company of Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, Mississippi , under which BankFirst will acquire Mechanics and Mechanics Bank. The transaction has been approved by the board of...
WREG

Southaven PD finds missing woman

UPDATE: Southaven Police have confirmed the woman was located safely around 6:40 pm on Sunday. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police need your help finding a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday morning. Tameka Means, 46, is described as being bipolar schizophrenic. Police said she could possibly in Memphis or Fayette, TN. If you […]
multihousingnews.com

Heritage Properties Buys 816-Bed Student Community

BankPlus provided a $30.5 million loan for the acquisition. Heritage Properties has acquired The Connection at Oxford, an 816-bed student housing community in Oxford, Miss. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller of the 300-unit property that serves the University of Mississippi. The buyer financed the purchase with a $30.5 million...
desotocountynews.com

Silo Square additions receive aldermen approval

Southaven aldermen Tuesday night moved forward several planning and zoning requests related to the Silo Square development. One application involved a design review approval for one lot where three, three-story loft apartment buildings and a single-story grocery/deli building would be located. The board approval came without dissent, with Mayor Darren...
visitclarksdale.com

Kathryn's On Moon Lake

Kathryn’s at Moon Lake. is housed in a small modest building, the restaurant may not look like much on the outside, but inside, you’ll find some of the best food in the Magnolia State. Located near the banks of Moon Lake in the small town of Dundee, Kathryn’s...
wtva.com

Two Tupelo residents arrested on drug charges

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested two residents on Thursday after they executed a search warrant at a home on North Green Street. Agents with the Tupelo Police and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit found an ounce-and-a-half of suspected crack cocaine. They also found two weapons at the...
