Fashion Funds the Cure is Coming to Sarasota
It’s called Fashion Funds the Cure. A childhood cancer fundraiser and it’s coming to Sarasota. Fashion Funds the Cure allows children who have cancer, or have had the disease, to live a dream by dressing up and walking down the runway. "So at one point in the fashion...
SCSO's Perez recognized by Int'l Police Chiefs Association
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Community Affairs Director Kaitlyn Perez is recognized by the International Association of Chiefs of Police as a 2022 IACP/T-Mobile 40 Under 40 Honoree. Perez, who recently returned to work after the birth of her second child, is one of two...
Driver on Ringling Causeway going 99 pulled over by an officer
Sarasota police are warning drivers tonight, after pulling a man driving nearly 100 miles per hour over the weekend. A driver was pulled over by an officer, going 99, in a 35 mile per hour zone, on the John Ringling causeway, Sunday night. Sarasota police Captain Robert Armstrong says that...
New COVID-19 booster vaccines headed to Suncoast
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - The updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters are coming to the Suncoast. The Florida Department of Health of Sarasota tells SNN that they have ordered both the Pfizer and Moderna boosters. Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine for...
Sarasota's Knowlton wins Illustrator of the Future contest
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Sarasota's Alaya Knowlton is a winner in the L. Ron Hubbard Illustrators of the Future Contest earning her a trip to Hollywood. Knowlton, also known as Drazini, has always drawn since she could hold a pen, and she is currently studying Game Art, the study of 3D and 2D artwork and animation that creates video games, at the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts. Alaya is completely dedicated to her passions to create artwork and strives to be able to form the artistic directions of games in the future, with the goal to inspire others to do what makes them the most fulfilled, and to create a better future that allows greater equality and understanding of all people.
Labor Day Beach Parking
Labor Day marks the official end of summer. If you find yourself on the beach, there is that matter of parking, which may have started your labor day of fun in the sun off to a rocky beginning. “Usually we park right away. Usually there’s empty spaces right away, no...
Mural contest for Downtown Wellen Park
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - As Downtown Wellen nears completion, local artists have the unique opportunity to contribute their creative talents. Wellen Park and the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County have announced the Downtown Wellen Mural Project: a competition for local and regional artists to create large scale murals in Downtown Wellen, the central hub and social gathering destination nearing completion in Wellen Park.
City of Sarasota bans smoking on beaches
SARASOTA - It's official, smoking will no longer be allowed on City owned beaches and parks. “I’m really excited to hear that we are going to have no-smoking on the beaches, it is really exciting news," said Beachgoer against smoking, Eva. Sarasota City commissioners passed an ordinance that banS...
77-year-old Manatee County woman bitten by alligator, FWC says
LAKEWOOD RANCH (WSNN) - A 77-year-old woman is hospitalized after an alligator attacked her in Manatee County over the weekend. "I’ve lived out here five years, and I’ve lived in Florida my whole life," Del Webb resident Gordon Silver said. "And I’ve never had gators come after me, they’ve always gone the other way."
Sarasota 'Succulent Garden' holds annual Labor Day sale
SARASOTA - One of Sarasota's hidden gems welcomed gardening lovers and the plant curious to its annual sale. “I love plants, I’m always looking for plants for my yard," said Sarasota Succulent visitor, Maureen Maglione. The Sarasota Succulent Society welcomed visitors to their annual Labor Day sale, Monday. The...
Bradenton man dies after fiery explosion in apartment
A deadly fire at a Bradenton condo is under investigation. Bradenton Police are conducting their preliminary investigation at the condos on Fairways Boulevard. They say a cigarette was lit while an oxygen tank was being administered and that is what caused the tank to explode. “I knew something was going....
One person injured in a longboat key condominium fire yesterday
One person injured in a Longboat Key condominium fire this afternoon. Longboat Key Assistant Fire Chief Michael Regnier said his crews arrived on scene to find a blaze in a third floor unit. And, they were told two people were inside. “Our crews made an aggressive interior attack. Did find...
First responders push for passing of penny tax continuation
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Sarasota County law enforcement agencies and First Responders came out in strong support of the Penny Tax referendum Tuesday, and their urging voters to do the same. The Penny Tax continuation will appear on the ballot this November, and if approved, would continue to provide...
Death investigation underway in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WSNN) - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit is investigating a death on the Southbound U.S. 41 bridge, this morning. Multiple agencies including the City of Punta Gorda police and the Charlotte County Fire and EMS team are assisting in the investigation. Deputies have shut down all...
Sarasota Boxing Club still looking for new home
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - A local boxing club that's made its mark on the Suncoast for 37 years, is still looking for a new home, and it needs one fast. The Sarasota Boxing Club ran by Florida Boxing Hall of Famer, Harold Wilen, is looking for a new home. Currently located at 2030 Harvard Street behind Subway, Coach Wilen and his clients are looking for a new facility, as their lease ends in October.
Water line break near Siesta Beach
SIESTA KEY (SNN TV) - There is a reported water main or water line break just in front of Siesta Key Beach on Beach Road. SNN viewer Robert Beale reported it in to our newsroom, and we have a reporter on the way to the scene. Robert said their is a lot of water in the roadway, and sheriff's deputies are there directing traffic.
Friday Football Fever: Top 5 Plays, Week 2
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Following an eventful Week 2 of Friday Football Fever, SNN has compiled our Top 5 plays from the gridiron this week. #5: Sarasota Christian QB Ben Milliken finds WR Noah Spenn for the TD. The touchdown was the first one scored at home in Sarasota Christian history.
