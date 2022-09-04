JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday in the shooting of a teenager who was riding in a car, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on 103rd Street near La Ventura Drive, just west of Interstate 295. When they arrived, they said, they found a Ford Fusion that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire and then a man came up to them and said he had been involved in a shooting with that car.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO