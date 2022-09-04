ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Park, FL

Comments / 14

Tabitha Rohn
3d ago

put those security guards at the entrances and check ID's. If you are under the age of 18 you can't enter without a adult.

Reply(1)
14
Kirk Johnson
3d ago

So the same ignorant people who caused the downfall of Regency Mall are going to destroy Orange Park. If you don’t want your community destroyed, you better step up and put pressure on the community leaders to stop it. We left Jacksonville because of what has happened there and have now moved from St Augustine because as they clear cut the Rt1 and I95 corridor and build box after box and concrete jungles, it is spreading slowly but surely yo that wonderful place.

Reply
9
Randy Cohen
3d ago

how many of the troublemakers are from Jacksonville? it's time to start trespassing them if they're causing problems, hold them accountable for their actions.

Reply(2)
4
 

Zoey Fields

Middleburg man arrested for stealing Harley Davidson motorcycle from dealership, deputies report

Clay County Sheriff’s Office assisted Orange Park Police Department in the arrest of a Middleburg man who stole a motorcycle from the Adamec Harley Davidson lot Saturday. At approximately 4:55 p.m. deputies responded to 450 Wells Road in reference to assisting the Orange Park Police Department with an investigation of a stolen 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle. Orange Park police told deputies the motorcycle had been taken from the lot located at 1520 Wells Road, the arrest report said.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Zoey Fields

Orange Park Mall’s image takes another hit with ‘juvenile disturbance’ on National Cinema Day

An incident at the Orange Park Mall resulted in the arrest of one juvenile.Orange Park Mall. A disturbance at the AMC Theater in the Orange Park Mall Saturday evening forced the mall and theater to shut down at approximately 6:30 p.m. while Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies worked to disperse the crowd, Public Information Officer Deputy Andrew Ford said.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Zoey Fields

Green Cove Springs man arrested for 15 driving suspensions, drug possession deputies report

A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Monday on charges of drug possession without a prescription and a driving record that showed 15 different suspensions, deputies said. Keith Kelvin Chambers, 39, of Green Cove Springs was driving an older model white Ford F-150 along South Orange Avenue and a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy recognized him as a suspect from a previous encounter, the arrest report said.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
News4Jax.com

Clay County working on 2 projects to eliminate major storm damage issues

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County is working to eliminate major damage issues during catastrophic storms like what the county dealt with in 2017 following Hurricane Irma. The county is doing two primary things. One is buying up vulnerable properties along Black Creek in Middleburg that perpetually flood. The other is replacing county docks that were destroyed during Irma with a stronger material than the old wood that was used on the previous docks.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Person critically injured in industrial accident on Blount Island, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was critically injured in an industrial accident Wednesday on Blount Island, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. According to JFRD, the person was rushed to a hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening. Aerials from the News4JAX Sky 4 helicopter showed several...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

St. Johns County commission asks for a grant to remove shrimp boat that ran aground

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla – A derelict shrimp boat has been sitting aground in Ponte Vedra Beach since June, and now county commissioners are asking for help to remove it. News4JAX told you when the commercial vessel became lodged on the shore June 15. The St. Johns County Commission voted Tuesday to apply for a $35,000 grant from Florida Fish and Wildlife to remove it.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police make arrest in shooting of teen riding in car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday in the shooting of a teenager who was riding in a car, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on 103rd Street near La Ventura Drive, just west of Interstate 295. When they arrived, they said, they found a Ford Fusion that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire and then a man came up to them and said he had been involved in a shooting with that car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

