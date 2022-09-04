ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Report: Carmelo Anthony receiving increasing interest from 1 team

Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned into September, but that could be about to change with reported interest from one team. Links between Anthony and the Boston Celtics are “starting to gain traction,” according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The 38-year-old is looking to land with a championship contender, and the Celtics have a need for bench shooting after Danilo Gallinari’s season-ending injury in World Cup qualifying.
Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team

Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
Byron Scott Says Chris Paul Told Him LeBron James Was Leaving The Cavaliers Before 'The Decision': "He's Gone, Coach"

There is almost nothing over the past couple of decades that shook the NBA world as much as "The Decision" did. After a lot of speculation, on July 8th, 2010, LeBron James finally revealed on a televised segment on ESPN that he was taking his talents to South Beach. James became public enemy No. 1 thanks not only to his decision to leave his hometown Cavaliers but also because he was teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a super team.
Why this NBA season will be most difficult for Warriors to repeat

The 2021-22 NBA season ended with the Golden State Warriors triumphing over the Boston Celtics to win the title. Golden State was healthy for the first time since Kevin Durant left and got right back to success. The core players throughout their dynasty, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, showed up while new players like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole emerged.
Dennis Schroder could land with 1 NBA contender?

Dennis Schroder could be launching a comeback tour in the state of Texas. In his latest post to Substack, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein indicated that the Dallas Mavericks could potentially take a look at signing Schroder. Stein writes that the Mavericks, who have one final roster spot open, have considered adding one more ball-handling veteran before the season starts.
Golden State Warriors To Host Workout With Numerous NBA Veterans

View the original article to see embedded media. Looking to defend their recent title, the Golden State Warriors have completely changed their bench in the offseason. Gary Payton II, Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. all departed in free agency and the team brought in Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green and two rookies in Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins.
RUMOR: Danny Ainge’s shocking reaction to Clippers’ 2011 Chris Paul coup on Kobe Bryant, Lakers

Chris Paul’s 2011 move to the Los Angeles Clippers still remains to be one of the most contentious trades in NBA history. The Los Angeles Lakers supposedly already had a deal in place, only for then-NBA commissioner David Stern to veto the deal at the last minute. Danny Ainge, who at that time was the executive director for the Boston Celtics, had nothing to do with that controversial trade, but apparently, he acted as if he did.
Report addresses whether Larsa Pippen is dating Michael Jordan’s son

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus were spotted out together at a restaurant in Miami over the weekend, but apparently the two were only there as friends. TMZ, which posted the original photos of Pippen and Jordan on what was described as some sort of double date, reported in a follow-up on Tuesday that the two are not a couple. Larsa and Marcus apparently share mutual friends, so they were just hanging out socially.
Kevin Durant Claps Back At Tweet That Wasn't Even Criticizing Him

Kevin Durant has been known to reply to people on Twitter, even when they aren't exactly criticizing him. There have been times when the NBA star has misinterpreted people's tweets, and today, that very scenario played out. As you will see down below, the Twitter user @dragonflyjonez made a solid point about how people view Giannis Antetokounmpo compared to how they see KD.
D’Angelo Russell fires back at Nick Young’s shade

Nick Young and D’Angelo Russell are doing the opposite of healing nature by bringing back their old beef. The retired ex-NBA swingman Young lobbed the first shot this week when he mentioned Russell by name, saying that he would like to get in the ring with Russell. On Saturday,...
