Report: Carmelo Anthony receiving increasing interest from 1 team
Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned into September, but that could be about to change with reported interest from one team. Links between Anthony and the Boston Celtics are “starting to gain traction,” according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The 38-year-old is looking to land with a championship contender, and the Celtics have a need for bench shooting after Danilo Gallinari’s season-ending injury in World Cup qualifying.
Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team
Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
Video of Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley exchange goes viral
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have publicly feuded with one another for the better part of the last decade, but it would appear they have put all of that behind them now that they are teammates. Beverley, who was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers via a trade with the...
Yardbarker
Byron Scott Says Chris Paul Told Him LeBron James Was Leaving The Cavaliers Before 'The Decision': "He's Gone, Coach"
There is almost nothing over the past couple of decades that shook the NBA world as much as "The Decision" did. After a lot of speculation, on July 8th, 2010, LeBron James finally revealed on a televised segment on ESPN that he was taking his talents to South Beach. James became public enemy No. 1 thanks not only to his decision to leave his hometown Cavaliers but also because he was teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a super team.
Why this NBA season will be most difficult for Warriors to repeat
The 2021-22 NBA season ended with the Golden State Warriors triumphing over the Boston Celtics to win the title. Golden State was healthy for the first time since Kevin Durant left and got right back to success. The core players throughout their dynasty, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, showed up while new players like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole emerged.
Dennis Schroder could land with 1 NBA contender?
Dennis Schroder could be launching a comeback tour in the state of Texas. In his latest post to Substack, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein indicated that the Dallas Mavericks could potentially take a look at signing Schroder. Stein writes that the Mavericks, who have one final roster spot open, have considered adding one more ball-handling veteran before the season starts.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Believes Skip Bayless Is The Analyst Most Critical Of LeBron James: "He Ain't Playing. He Means It."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time. There's no doubt that he has accomplished a lot in the league. Many younger fans happen to believe he's the GOAT of basketball. While that is a controversial take, it is widely agreed upon that LeBron James is the GOAT of this generation of basketball players.
Yardbarker
Golden State Warriors To Host Workout With Numerous NBA Veterans
View the original article to see embedded media. Looking to defend their recent title, the Golden State Warriors have completely changed their bench in the offseason. Gary Payton II, Damion Lee, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. all departed in free agency and the team brought in Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green and two rookies in Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins.
RUMOR: Danny Ainge’s shocking reaction to Clippers’ 2011 Chris Paul coup on Kobe Bryant, Lakers
Chris Paul’s 2011 move to the Los Angeles Clippers still remains to be one of the most contentious trades in NBA history. The Los Angeles Lakers supposedly already had a deal in place, only for then-NBA commissioner David Stern to veto the deal at the last minute. Danny Ainge, who at that time was the executive director for the Boston Celtics, had nothing to do with that controversial trade, but apparently, he acted as if he did.
How Jeff Van Gundy Thinks the Knicks Could 'Shock the World' in NBA Playoffs
The former Knicks boss is cautiously optimistic about their 2023 playoff prospects.
Lakers News: Watch Russell Westbrook's First Dish To Patrick Beverley
Will there be any more?
WATCH: LeBron James takes new Lakers recruit under his wing in latest offseason training video
The Los Angeles Lakers have not pulled the trigger on any major offseason moves this summer. Nevertheless, team talisman LeBron James appears to be particularly interested in one of the Lakers’ newest recruits. A clip of LeBron putting in the work with the Lakers’ free-agent signing Troy Brown Jr....
BREAKING: Chicago Bulls To Sign Former Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Chicago Bulls are signing Malcolm Hill to a two-way contract.
Report addresses whether Larsa Pippen is dating Michael Jordan’s son
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus were spotted out together at a restaurant in Miami over the weekend, but apparently the two were only there as friends. TMZ, which posted the original photos of Pippen and Jordan on what was described as some sort of double date, reported in a follow-up on Tuesday that the two are not a couple. Larsa and Marcus apparently share mutual friends, so they were just hanging out socially.
Kevin Durant Doesn't Agree With His NBA 2K23 Rating
On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about his NBA 2K23 rating.
3 New Star Trade Targets For New York Knicks To Monitor
The New York Knicks looked to be in the driver’s seat to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz this NBA offseason. They had the most assets to build a package around and seemed like a good fit. Alas, a trade never came to fruition. The Cleveland Cavaliers saw...
Frances Tiafoe shouts out NBA star after upsetting Rafael Nadal
Frances Tiafoe pulled off a huge upset at the US Open on Monday by knocking off second-seeded Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16. He apparently did so by channeling one NBA star who was on hand to witness the match. Tiafoe, a Maryland native, shouted out Washington Wizards guard...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Claps Back At Tweet That Wasn't Even Criticizing Him
Kevin Durant has been known to reply to people on Twitter, even when they aren't exactly criticizing him. There have been times when the NBA star has misinterpreted people's tweets, and today, that very scenario played out. As you will see down below, the Twitter user @dragonflyjonez made a solid point about how people view Giannis Antetokounmpo compared to how they see KD.
D’Angelo Russell fires back at Nick Young’s shade
Nick Young and D’Angelo Russell are doing the opposite of healing nature by bringing back their old beef. The retired ex-NBA swingman Young lobbed the first shot this week when he mentioned Russell by name, saying that he would like to get in the ring with Russell. On Saturday,...
Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
Larry Brown Sports
