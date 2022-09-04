The Green Bay Packers’ offense is going to look drastically different in 2022. Losing your number one and two wide receiver on your depth chart will do that. Davante Adams is now catching passes from Derek Carr in Vegas. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. That means that Allen Lazard and (likely) Sammy Watkins will be competing for that number one wide receiver spot. However, Green Bay’s offense figures to go much deeper than whoever lines up at WR1. LaFleur had a pretty telling comment regarding this year’s wide receiver room in Green Bay.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO