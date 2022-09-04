Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos
Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
Ben Roethlisberger Reveals Who Steelers Should Start At Quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger has revealed who he thinks the team should start at quarterback. Mike Tomlin has yet to announce his pick for starting quarterback for Week 1. The Steelers are believed to be considering Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett. Roethlisberger would go with Trubisky. “He hasn’t...
Spurned by David Blough, Detroit Lions re-sign QB Tim Boyle to practice squad
The Detroit Lions are bringing back a familiar face to be their No. 3 quarterback. The Lions re-signed Tim Boyle to the practice squad on Monday, a week after he failed to win the backup job following a training camp battle with David Blough. Blough made the Lions' initial 53-man...
Chiefs Tight End Will Miss At Least First 4 Weeks
The Kansas City Chiefs made an expected procedural move on Monday, putting tight end Blake Bell on injured reserve. Bell, an eight-year vet, suffered a hip flexor injury in KC's preseason opener last month. He's been out ever since, and will now miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
Tom Brady addresses family situation amid rumors of marital issues
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to open his 23rd season in the NFL when his team takes
Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
George Kittle injury has to be concerning for the San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle made a surprise appearance on the team’s injury report Wednesday with what
Stephen A. Smith Walked Off the 'First Take' Set After Mad Dog Picked the Cowboys to Make the Super Bowl
VIDEO: Mad Dog picks the Cowboys to make the Super Bowl and Stephen A. Smith wasn't having it.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski claims Baker Mayfield’s knowledge is ‘overrated’ ahead of Week 1 clash vs. Panthers
One of the most anticipated matchups of the NFL’s opening weekend has to be the Week 1 clash between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers. Baker Mayfield will be facing his former team in what has emerged as one of the most intriguing storylines early in the season.
Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'
The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
Report: 49ers’ decision left Trey Lance ‘annoyed’
The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a restructured contract with Jimmy “Ghost” Garoppolo last week after they were unable to trade him. While Trey Lance has said he is glad to still have Garoppolo as a teammate, his initial reaction may have indicated otherwise. In his latest column...
HC Matt LaFleur puts Packers wide receivers on notice
The Green Bay Packers’ offense is going to look drastically different in 2022. Losing your number one and two wide receiver on your depth chart will do that. Davante Adams is now catching passes from Derek Carr in Vegas. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. That means that Allen Lazard and (likely) Sammy Watkins will be competing for that number one wide receiver spot. However, Green Bay’s offense figures to go much deeper than whoever lines up at WR1. LaFleur had a pretty telling comment regarding this year’s wide receiver room in Green Bay.
Cowboys sign future Hall of Famer
The Dallas Cowboys have found a potential replacement for starting left tackle Tyron Smith. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Monday that the Cowboys have reached an agreement with Jason Peters. The nine-time Pro Bowler will begin on the practice squad but should have a legitimate chance to start at some point.
The NFL’s Highest Ticket Prices for Week 1 Games
Seats for the opening week of the season are going for as much as five figures for some marquee matchups.
Ravens increased contract offer to Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson set Week 1 as a deadline for his latest round of extension talks with the Ravens. If this is indeed a hard deadline, the Ravens are running out of time to avoid this situation dragging to a 2023 franchise tag. The team is believed to have increased its...
Steelers Have Signed Former 2nd-Round Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers finalized their practice squad on Monday morning. They got to 16 players after they signed safety Andrew Adams, cornerback Josh Jackson, and linebacker Delontae Scott. The most significant player from this list is Jackson. He is a former Green Bay Packers second-round pick and played three seasons...
NFL World Speculating About Major Steelers Announcement
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to make a special announcement on Tuesday afternoon. Steelers owner Art Rooney II will be holding a press conference to make a special announcement on Tuesday at 1 p.m. E.T. Fans are wondering what it could be... Some seem to think it'll be to retire...
Bears could sign former hated rival?
The Chicago Bears could be bringing in a player who spent the last season with their biggest rivals. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday that quarterback Kurt Benkert is among several players that the Bears are working out this week. The 27-year-old former University of Virginia star remains unsigned.
Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald brushes off practice fight, vows 'my main focus is Buffalo'
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Speaking for the first time in a media session since his role in the fight that ended the second day of joint practices between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, Aaron Donald said he is happy no one got hurt, but that he wants to focus on Week 1.
