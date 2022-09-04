ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Iowa’s Offensive Woes Not Just a Quarterback Problem

Like many Iowa football fans, I was really looking forward to last Saturday's Iowa football season opener. And while I understand that special teams and defense will win you many a football game, so will scoring touchdowns. Iowa failed to do that against South Dakota State and much of the blame has fallen on Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras. Yes, the boo birds were out in week one at Kinnick. With Petras already being named the starter for Saturday's rivalry game against Iowa State, should Iowa fans expect any improvement?
weareiowa.com

List: where to watch the Cy-Hawk game

IOWA CITY, Iowa — It's the matchup Iowa and Iowa State football fans look forward to all year: the Cy-Hawk Game. With a 3 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, many people will want a spot in the metro to catch the game. Take a look at some of the below options for a spot to root on your favorite team.
goiowaawesome.com

60 Minutes In and Iowa’s Season Already Feels Hopeless

The headline of this piece may sound a bit rash after one game, especially since Iowa did, in fact, "win" Saturday (if that’s what we want to call it). So I’d like to put the use of the word hopeless into context. First I want to state that...
98.1 KHAK

New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest

There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
KCCI.com

Iowa DCI searches Granger home

GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
up.com

Service Interruption Impacting Operations in Central Iowa

A service interruption just south of Mason City, Iowa, is impacting operations between Mason City and Ames, Iowa. One of our bridges sustained significant structural damage and our Engineering and Operating teams are working to repair damages and restore service to the area. As a result of the impassable route,...
kjan.com

With humble beginnings in an ISU dorm, treat goes national in Walmart

(Radio Iowa) – A small company that makes tasty treats was launched in an Iowa State University dorm room, and it will soon have its products on the shelves of a major national retail chain. Le Mars native Jarod Steffes, one of the co-founders of Muddy Bites, describes his simple idea that quickly morphed into an expanding business, offering the yummy nibbles in milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate. “Muddy Bites is essentially the bottom part of a sundae cone, just that waffle end filled with chocolate,” Steffes says, “so essentially, we took the best part of a sundae cone and turned it into a bite-sized snack that one can enjoy over and over again.”
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Ankeny mom appeals dismissal of mask-mandate lawsuit

An Ankeny mother is appealing the dismissal of her lawsuit challenging an Iowa school district’s mask mandate. Kimberly Reicks had sued the Ankeny Community School District over the mask mandate it had in place in 2020 and 2021. In her lawsuit, she alleged that after she led a protest at a school board meeting over […] The post Ankeny mom appeals dismissal of mask-mandate lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iheart.com

Train Derails In Northern Iowa, Spilling Asphalt Into Nearby Creek

(Hampton, IA) -- Cleanup is underway after a train derails in northern Iowa, resulting in asphalt spilling into a creek. Union Pacific says about 44 train cars derailed near Hampton around 3:30 a.m. Union Pacific says some asphalt spilled into Otter Creek and hazmat crews are working on getting it cleanup up. No one's hurt and the cause of the crash hasn't been determined.
kjan.com

Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon

(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
kwbg.com

Boone County Accident Clean Up Wednesday

BOONE, Iowa—An accident site, northeast of Boone Wednesday. Very little additional information has been made available by authorities. The semi was reportedly hauling seed corn and personnel were on hand to get the truck upright. KWBG will have more information as it becomes available.
