Bronx, NY

Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out

In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
DETROIT, MI
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Seinfeld thinks 1 thing has jinxed the Mets

The New York Mets’ lead in the NL East disappeared on Tuesday night, and Jerry Seinfeld thinks he knows where things went wrong. SNYTV’s Instagram account posted that the Mets on Tuesday night had lost sole possession of first place for the first time since April 11. The Mets lost to the Pirates, while the Braves beat the A’s, leaving the teams with identical 86-51 records.
QUEENS, NY
Aaron Boone
Josh Donaldson
Vic Carapazza
Kyle Higashioka
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning rules out 2 potential future NFL jobs

Peyton Manning has largely been taking it relatively easy since retiring from the NFL. While he may ultimately take on a more active role around the league in the future, he seemed to rule out two potential jobs rather quickly. In an appearance on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast” from The...
NFL
#Yankees
ClutchPoints

Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury

The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Doug Gottlieb issues apology for Freddie Freeman report

Doug Gottlieb dropped one of the biggest bombshells of the MLB season back in June when he reported that Freddie Freeman’s agent never informed the slugger about a final contract offer from the Atlanta Braves. The FOX Sports Radio host has now apologized and said his report was inaccurate.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees dodge injury bullet after Giancarlo Stanton fouls ball off foot

The New York Yankees can’t afford to sustain any more injuries, which is why they dodged a series bullet with slugger Giancarlo Stanton on Monday after he fouled a ball off his foot. Stanton, who recently returned from Achilles tendinitis, has struggled considerably in the batter’s box, not making...
BRONX, NY
Tampa Bay Rays
New York Yankees
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees rained out tonight, will play Wednesday doubleheader

The weather forecast for the Bronx tonight is awful, and the Yankees did not see fit to waste anyone’s time by making them come to the ballpark and wait out a long delay. They were set to face the Twins with ace Gerrit Cole squaring off with rookie right-hander Joe Ryan, but instead, we’ll see them tomorrow as part of a single-admission doubleheader.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update

The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez reportedly single again after split with girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez is once again an eligible bachelor. Rodriguez dated Jennifer Lopez for quite some time before the two called off their engagement last year. He was then spotted at an NFL playoff game in January with fitness trainer and nutritionist Kat Padgett. An initial report claimed A-Rod and Padgett were just friends, but it quickly became obvious that they were in a relationship.
NFL
