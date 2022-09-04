ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Altuve scores on wild pitch in 10th, Astros beat Texas 4-3

HOUSTON (AP) — José Altuve scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 10th inning as the Houston Astros rallied for a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night. Texas intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez to load the bases with two outs, and Jonathan Hernández (1-2) uncorked a wild first pitch to Alex Bregman, allowing Altuve to sprint home. Hector Neris (5-4) pitched a perfect 10th for the win. Yuli Gurriel hit an RBI single in the fourth, and Kyle Tucker added a two-run homer in the sixth for Houston, tying the game at 3-all.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy