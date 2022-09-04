ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

nypressnews.com

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain, flood risk expected to linger into Tuesday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert today for periods of rain which could be heavy at times. Flooding and flash flooding are possible. Advisory: Flood Watch until 5 PM for the entire area. Forecast: Today we’re expecting widespread showers/rain with isolated to scattered bouts of heavy rain. That said, there’s a risk of flooding and flash flooding around the area through mid to late afternoon.
hudsontv.com

Severe Weather Predicted For Hudson County On Monday Overnight

Hudson County…get ready for some rain..lots of rain overnight. According to the National Weather Service, as much as two to four inches of rain may fall tonight into Tuesday, causing flash flooding in areas prone to it. The severe weather and flash flood watch begins at 5 pm and...
The Staten Island Advance

Gas prices continue to fall as summer travel comes to a close

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With Labor Day gone and the summer travel season coming to a close, the price of gasoline continues to drop from the historic highs seen in June. As of Tuesday, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.77, which is 7 cents less than it was one week ago and 31 cents cheaper than it was a month ago, but still 59 cents more than it was a year ago, according to AAA.
westportlocal.com

NWS Warns of Possible Flash Floods Monday Afternoon

A slow moving cold front will approach from the north into tonight and then remain nearby Monday into Monday night before shifting south on Tuesday. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, mainly from the New York City metro on north and west. Locally heavy rainfall is possible.
fox5ny.com

NYC congestion toll effect on Long Island?

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - Robert Katz dispatches over 80 cars each day on Long Island. If and when Manhattan congestion pricing goes into effect, the owner of Hicksville Taxi and Airport Transportation will have no choice but to pass additional charges down to the customer. "Having to tack on an extra...
Gothamist

Extra Extra: They did it, they cancelled snow days in NYC

Because the Man is forcing kids to do remote learning on days when they should be frolicking in the snow, here are your end-of-day links: Burlington Coat Factory robbed, Josh Groban coming to Broadway, architects unionize, Burning Man traffic jam, Hunter Biden made-for-streaming movie, the long effort to eradicate rabies in raccoons, and more. [ more › ]
NBC New York

NY, CT Ferries Evacuated Due to Possible Bomb Threat

The Bridgeport and Port Jefferson ferries were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after receiving a possible bomb threat. The U.S. Coast Guard said they responded to Port Jefferson, New York, for a report of a possible bomb at around 2 p.m. Police said the threat was received via 911 and out of...
The Staten Island Advance

Face masks no longer required on Staten Island Ferry, MTA buses and trains; here’s what you need to know

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After more than two years, Staten Islanders no longer need to mask up when traveling aboard New York City’s mass transit system. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York has lifted its mask mandate on public transit, which was one of the last remaining coronavirus (COVID-19) safety restrictions in the state.
