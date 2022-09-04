Read full article on original website
WASHOUT: Heavy rain threatens flash flooding in NYC area Tuesday
“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the National Weather Service warned. “Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.”
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Forecaster details how long rain is expected to last; flood watch issued for Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Showers that could unleash heavy precipitation on Staten Island Tuesday are expected to linger throughout much of the day, a forecaster told the Advance/SILive.com. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Staten Island and the surrounding area — extending from Connecticut to New...
Hurricane Earl becomes 2nd storm to churn in Atlantic. Is a 3rd right behind it?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pair of hurricanes now churn in the Atlantic Ocean as forecasters eye a third storm for possible imminent development after a surprisingly slow start to this year’s hurricane season. The two hurricanes — Danielle and Earl — do not pose threats to the...
Commuter alert: Traffic jam on Staten Island Expressway; Delays cleared on Goethals Bridge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Congestion of the Staten Island Expressway caused delays on the Goethals Bridge earlier in the Tuesday morning rush hour, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Rain likely is contributing to a slowdown on the entire length of the Staten Island Expressway...
Oh snow! School snow days in NYC are no more
Growing up, it was always the best feeling when we’d wake up to the city blanketed in snow and we’d see our school’s name on the TV news list of closures. A snow day! School was canceled and we could spend all day sledding and drinking hot chocolate.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain, flood risk expected to linger into Tuesday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert today for periods of rain which could be heavy at times. Flooding and flash flooding are possible. Advisory: Flood Watch until 5 PM for the entire area. Forecast: Today we’re expecting widespread showers/rain with isolated to scattered bouts of heavy rain. That said, there’s a risk of flooding and flash flooding around the area through mid to late afternoon.
NYC weather: Flash-flood warning for Tuesday night; basement dwellers need escape plan
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Emergency Management is warning of moderate to heavy rainfall that could “produce scattered areas of flash flooding” on Tuesday evening into Wednesday afternoon. Pooling and rushing water could be especially hazardous for people who reside in basement apartments.
Severe Weather Predicted For Hudson County On Monday Overnight
Hudson County…get ready for some rain..lots of rain overnight. According to the National Weather Service, as much as two to four inches of rain may fall tonight into Tuesday, causing flash flooding in areas prone to it. The severe weather and flash flood watch begins at 5 pm and...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Wednesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 11 p.m., until Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
Fig Fest 2022: What to expect from the Northeast’s largest celebration of the fruit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As fig trees in the region bring their final bounty to fruition, fans of the ficus plan for an annual fete — Fig Fest. This year, the celebration of the formidable fruit happens on Sunday, Sept. 18. The National Lighthouse Museum will host the...
Gas prices continue to fall as summer travel comes to a close
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With Labor Day gone and the summer travel season coming to a close, the price of gasoline continues to drop from the historic highs seen in June. As of Tuesday, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.77, which is 7 cents less than it was one week ago and 31 cents cheaper than it was a month ago, but still 59 cents more than it was a year ago, according to AAA.
Wires down in Egbertville during rainstorm on Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Con Edison truck was spotted responding to downed wires during the rainstorm on Tuesday. The intersection of Richmond Road and Summit Avenue was roped off with caution tape for a time due to wires that laded on the street and sidewalk late on Tuesday morning.
NWS Warns of Possible Flash Floods Monday Afternoon
A slow moving cold front will approach from the north into tonight and then remain nearby Monday into Monday night before shifting south on Tuesday. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, mainly from the New York City metro on north and west. Locally heavy rainfall is possible.
NYC congestion toll effect on Long Island?
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - Robert Katz dispatches over 80 cars each day on Long Island. If and when Manhattan congestion pricing goes into effect, the owner of Hicksville Taxi and Airport Transportation will have no choice but to pass additional charges down to the customer. "Having to tack on an extra...
Extra Extra: They did it, they cancelled snow days in NYC
Because the Man is forcing kids to do remote learning on days when they should be frolicking in the snow, here are your end-of-day links: Burlington Coat Factory robbed, Josh Groban coming to Broadway, architects unionize, Burning Man traffic jam, Hunter Biden made-for-streaming movie, the long effort to eradicate rabies in raccoons, and more. [ more › ]
NY, CT Ferries Evacuated Due to Possible Bomb Threat
The Bridgeport and Port Jefferson ferries were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after receiving a possible bomb threat. The U.S. Coast Guard said they responded to Port Jefferson, New York, for a report of a possible bomb at around 2 p.m. Police said the threat was received via 911 and out of...
Labor Day 2022: A guide to what’s open and closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer, is Monday, Sept. 5. The federal holiday is always celebrated in the United States on the first Monday in September to mark the contributions of American workers. It also honors and recognizes the American labor movement. Here’s a look...
Face masks no longer required on Staten Island Ferry, MTA buses and trains; here’s what you need to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After more than two years, Staten Islanders no longer need to mask up when traveling aboard New York City’s mass transit system. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York has lifted its mask mandate on public transit, which was one of the last remaining coronavirus (COVID-19) safety restrictions in the state.
Rents continue to skyrocket in NYC, Here is the average rent now
NEW YORK - Big rent hikes across the United States are slowing down but that is not the case in New York City. While the median rent around the country went up about 14% last year, it rose 23% in New York City according to a survey by Redfin. The...
