NASCAR: Kyle Busch returning to Joe Gibbs Racing would be “very shocking”
Kyle Busch returning to Joe Gibbs Racing would be "very shocking," according to Jordan Bianchi. Who would replace Busch for the 2023 NASCAR season and beyond?
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Had So Much Beer Delivered To His House Distributors Thought He Was Selling It
I mean, what did they expect from a guy driving the Budweiser car?. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. may have ended his career driving the Mountain Dew car, but he’s best known for the #8 Budweiser Chevy that he drove when he first entered NASCAR. So you gotta think that the...
Yardbarker
Report: Chase Elliott refused to go to care center following crash
Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday. Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into the first turn of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.
NBC Sports
NASCAR addresses fire hazard to Cup cars with rule change
NASCAR has made a rule update to address the fire in Kevin Harvick’s car in last weekend’s Southern 500. All Cup teams must make the changes before this weekend’s action at Kansas Speedway. Cup teams practice and qualify Saturday. The Cup race is at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on USA Network.
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Sunday
Dale Earnhardt Jr. continues to impress inside of the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, Dale Jr. was on the call for the latest Cup Series race. Following the evening, Dale Jr. took to social media to weigh in on the evening. "Last night was awesome @TooToughToTame . The crowd was into...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo
Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life this year. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. Meanwhile,...
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
SkySports
AlphaTauri call out 'hateful behaviour' directed at Red Bull strategist for Yuki Tsunda's DNF at Dutch GP
Tsunoda, who drives for Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri, reported tyre issues and appeared set to retire from the race but was sent back out by his team before eventually stopping again after just four corners. The Virtual Safety Car was then called and gave Max Verstappen an effective free...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Provocative Photos
Danica Patrick enjoyed herself at a music festival over the weekend. The former racing star turned sports media personality went to Burningman for the first time. She shared some provocative photos of her outfits on social media. Sports fans are impressed. "Totally rocked your first burn!" one fan wrote. "Beautiful....
Denny Hamlin Sends Powerful Message to Ross Chastain and Other Aggressive Drivers at Darlington
Denny Hamlin sent Ross Chastain and other aggressive drivers a powerful message in his postrace interview at Darlington. The post Denny Hamlin Sends Powerful Message to Ross Chastain and Other Aggressive Drivers at Darlington appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lewis Hamilton Fan Club Deletes Message After Backlash: 'Emotions are high'
One of the few women in a senior position on a Formula 1 team, Hannah Schmitz has reportedly deleted her Twitter account since becoming the target of trolls.
Tiger Woods' Crossing Into Delaware Signaled His Next Calling in Golf
As LIV Golf stole players and headlines this summer, the game's biggest icon could only watch. But Tiger's back now as a crucial, if unofficial, liaison for the PGA Tour.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR Cup Series reportedly coming back to legendary racetrack
The last time the NASCAR Cup Series ran at North Wilkesboro Speedway was in 1996. The next season, one of those dates was given to the new Texas Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro went to ruins. Now, in an ironic twist, North Wilkesboro is recovering and may be taking away a race date from Texas over 25 years after the fact.
Dustin Johnson Showed Something in His LIV Golf Triumph We Haven’t Seen in Forever and Pocketed More Cash Than His Pair of Majors Combined
Dustin Johnson is clearly enjoying himself in LIV Golf, where he won close to $5 million on Sunday. The post Dustin Johnson Showed Something in His LIV Golf Triumph We Haven’t Seen in Forever and Pocketed More Cash Than His Pair of Majors Combined appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders
That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
WWE・
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star Patrick Cantlay gets engaged to girlfriend Nikki Guidish
The stars of the PGA Tour can finally put their feet up and relax after an intense season which saw Rory McIlroy win the FedEx Cup for the third time. Many of them have jetted off for a well-earned rest and this is precisely what Patrick Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish did. They went away to Napa with Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya.
Kevin Harvick’s crew chief vocal on NASCAR fire; Deletes tweets
After a fire at Darlington Raceway, Kevin Harvick was quick to place blame on the Next Gen car. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened via Darlington Raceway. It was a dramatic race for many playoff drivers but none more so than Kevin Harvick who left the race in a ball of flames.
Daniel Suarez on Christopher Bell, “I’m going to get him back.”
Daniel Suarez not happy with Christopher Bell after Darlington Raceway. On Sunday, Darlington Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series. The Southern 500 opened the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs. Watch the video of the Daniel Suarez vs Christopher Bell contact below. Daniel Suarez started the race in a hole. He served a...
The Spun
