Report: Chase Elliott refused to go to care center following crash

Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday. Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into the first turn of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.
NASCAR addresses fire hazard to Cup cars with rule change

NASCAR has made a rule update to address the fire in Kevin Harvick’s car in last weekend’s Southern 500. All Cup teams must make the changes before this weekend’s action at Kansas Speedway. Cup teams practice and qualify Saturday. The Cup race is at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on USA Network.
NASCAR Cup Series reportedly coming back to legendary racetrack

The last time the NASCAR Cup Series ran at North Wilkesboro Speedway was in 1996. The next season, one of those dates was given to the new Texas Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro went to ruins. Now, in an ironic twist, North Wilkesboro is recovering and may be taking away a race date from Texas over 25 years after the fact.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
PGA Tour star Patrick Cantlay gets engaged to girlfriend Nikki Guidish

The stars of the PGA Tour can finally put their feet up and relax after an intense season which saw Rory McIlroy win the FedEx Cup for the third time. Many of them have jetted off for a well-earned rest and this is precisely what Patrick Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish did. They went away to Napa with Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya.
GOLF
