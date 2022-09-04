ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 37

Dlane Ott
3d ago

We don't want him in Jersey so we sure as hell don't want him screwing up our country.in Washington .Biden has done enough damage

Reply
42
JerseyMike007
2d ago

Please just retire and go back to Massachusetts. I would say that or predatory lending with Goldman Sachs getting wealthy off the backs of the poor and financially uneducated.

Reply
14
Really?
3d ago

Don’t want him on jersey and esp the White House! He would be worse then the clown that’s in there now

Reply(2)
24
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WHYY

N.J. wants to negotiate out-of-state income taxes for commuters

New Jersey officials have announced bipartisan legislation they hope would give the state more leverage in negotiating income taxes for New Jersey residents who commute out-of-state for work or work from home. Nearby places like New York, Connecticut, and Philadelphia apply what is known as a “convenience of the employer”...
INCOME TAX
New Jersey 101.5

NJ lawmaker calls new COVID sanitization rules total lunacy

When the pandemic first began in 2020, there was a fear COVID was being transmitted by touch. While many Garden State residents were constantly sanitizing their hands and wiping down items they bought in the supermarket, the New Jersey Legislature passed a measure, S2479 and A4131, that established sanitization guidelines for hotels and motels, requiring room surfaces to be cleaned and sheets to be changed and washed every day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
James Carville
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Gavin Newsom
headynj.com

Dispensary Cannabis Problems of NJ Operators Underreported

According to Bloomberg.com, moldy dispensary cannabis and other problems in seven of the 12 companies operating 27 dispensaries have been underreported in New Jersey. While several cannabis companies have been approved for the New Jersey medical and adult-use cannabis markets, none of them are open yet. Documents obtained by Bloomberg...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Gothamist

NJ's marijuana industry is meant to be a boon for equity — but cost of entry is too high for some

The Apothecarium in Maplewood opened for legal recreational sales in April 2022. Equity advocates say with New Jersey's market could easily be dominated by big, multi-state marijuana companies if steps aren't taken to welcome more small businesses and diverse entrepreneurs to the industry. The state chapter of the ACLU is pitching policies it says would make the market more accessible to communities of color and others hurt by the war on drugs. [ more › ]
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Democrat#The White House
NJ.com

Biden’s Philly speech was not appropriate | Letters

I was enraged while listening to Joe Biden’s Sept. 1 Independence Mall speech addressing the nation. Instead of hearing how he intends to fix our economy, lower inflation and place emphasis on securing our borders, I heard multiple negative and hateful rants about “MAGA” Republicans and how they are extremists.
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
New Jersey 101.5

NJ lawmakers would make flash mob shoplifters face jail time

New legislation introduced by two New Jersey senators would target flash mob shoplifters who ransack stores, destroy small businesses, and grab anything they want. “We’re seeing more and more instances where flash mobs of shoplifters have run through clothing stores, pharmacies, and even a 7-Eleven recently, where they smash and grab anything that isn’t bolted down,” said state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, and co-sponsor of the bill.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Jersey 101.5

What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?

With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
TRAVEL
New Jersey Globe

Wife of ex-N.J. Assembly Speaker dies

Thelma Leonard, a classical pianist and the widow of former Assembly Speaker Leon Leonard, died on August 18. She was 103. A member of Hap Farley’s political machine, Leon Leonard (R-Atlantic City) was elected to the State Assembly in 1940 at age 31, running on a ticket with incumbent Vincent S. Haneman (R-Brigantine), a future associate justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy