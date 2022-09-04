ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

WEHOville.com

Suspect in home burglary remains at large

A suspect in a West Hollywood home burglary who was captured on video remains at large. Capt. Bill Moulder of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station confirmed the man suspected of burglarizing a home on the 700 block of Westbourne Ave. is the man seen in this video still above.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. – A man died in Lancaster Wednesday and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. to the 44500 block of Valley Central Way where they found the victim, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LANCASTER, CA
TheDailyBeast

Deadly Los Angeles Shooting Suspects Flee in Rolls-Royce, Cops Say

Three men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Los Angeles fled the scene in a Rolls-Royce SUV, cops said. The attack, which unfolded Tuesday morning near the JW Marriott hotel in the downtown area of the city, left one unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the man dead, LAPD spokesperson officer Lizeth Lomeli said, adding that several suspects had fled the scene in a white SUV, which had been identified as a Rolls-Royce in early reports of the attack. The case is now being investigated as a homicide, with detectives seeking to establish whether the shooting took place in the parking lot or the lobby of the luxury hotel. “Due to the location and the density of the population, there’s obviously a lot of camera footage that our detectives have to canvas through,” Lomeli said. “We’re not yet releasing images looking for suspects.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3 charged in violent robbery spree, including pistol-whipping and Rolex theft in Rowland Heights 99 Ranch Market parking lot

More than three weeks after an arrest was made in the July pistol-whipping and robbery of an Asian-American couple in Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday that three men have been charged for that incident and “a series of of daytime robberies over the past five months.” In addition to […]
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
foxla.com

Woman in wheelchair shot and killed in South LA

LOS ANGELES - The fatal shooting of a woman in a wheelchair in South Los Angeles Tuesday night may have been gang-related, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened around 10 p.m. near E. 90th Street and Central Avenue. According to police, two men walked up to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Officer-involved Shooting Occurs During Standoff with Suspect in Anaheim

An alleged perpetrator of domestic violence was arrested at his Anaheim residence after a three-hour standoff with police and an officer-involved shooting. Gonzalo Dominguez, 35, was arrested for multiple felony charges, including domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault on a police officer. Police responded to an Anaheim...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

U.S. Marshals offer $5K reward to find man who allegedly shot at undercover officer in La Puente

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to the capture of a man who authorities say shot at undercover officers in La Puente last month.Jose Ortega, 25, is wanted in connection with the Aug. 10 shooting of an undercover detective assigned to the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force, or LA IMPACT. One suspect has already been arrested in the shooting.The undercover officers were conducting an investigation in the area when they were confronted by the suspects under investigation, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide Detective Matthew Landreth. The suspects...
LA PUENTE, CA
KTLA

Car crashes into San Pedro church following hit-and-run

A driver fled the scene of a two-car crash that happened in San Pedro overnight, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Video from the incident shows the driver crashed into a parked car at 18th and Mesa streets and then appeared to leave their vehicle behind. Another vehicle hit the exterior of a church, but […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Compton man shot to death in vehicle

LOS ANGELES – A Compton man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a shooting into a vehicle just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. Khristian Phillips was the 26-year-old passenger in the vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m....
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

27 arrested during street takeover in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. - Over two dozen people were arrested during an illegal street takeover in Pomona. California Highway Patrol officers were called to assist the Pomona Police Department Sunday night when a large group of vehicles took part in a street takeover. When officers arrived on scene, they saw a...
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Woman shot and killed in L.A.’s Green Meadows neighborhood

A gunman is being sought after a woman was shot and killed in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of South Central Avenue and East 90th Street. Arriving officers located a woman down with gunshot wounds, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Two men fatally stabbed in South LA; suspect arrest

Authorities were investigating a pair of fatal stabbings that occurred in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning. The attack is said to have occurred at around 12:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 77th Street, where first responders arrived to find two men stabbed to death. According to investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA

