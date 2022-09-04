Read full article on original website
Suspect in home burglary remains at large
A suspect in a West Hollywood home burglary who was captured on video remains at large. Capt. Bill Moulder of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station confirmed the man suspected of burglarizing a home on the 700 block of Westbourne Ave. is the man seen in this video still above.
Ex-CHP officer must face charges he killed pedestrian in Long Beach, judge rules
Authorities say the CHP officer was riding at least 69 mph on his department motorcycle when he hit and killed a man walking in lanes of Del Amo Boulevard. The post Ex-CHP officer must face charges he killed pedestrian in Long Beach, judge rules appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Girl, 15, arrested in shooting of 13-year-old boy, 19-year-old woman in San Pedro
The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old girl who is accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy and 19-year-old woman in San Pedro two weeks ago. The unidentified girl, a resident of Los Angeles, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, the LAPD said in a news release. In […]
foxla.com
$5K reward offered to find man wanted for attempted homicide of police officer in La Puente
LA PUENTE, Calif. - U.S. Marshals on Tuesday announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a police officer in La Puente in August. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 25-year-old Jose Ortega was involved...
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man died in Lancaster Wednesday and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. to the 44500 block of Valley Central Way where they found the victim, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Deadly Los Angeles Shooting Suspects Flee in Rolls-Royce, Cops Say
Three men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Los Angeles fled the scene in a Rolls-Royce SUV, cops said. The attack, which unfolded Tuesday morning near the JW Marriott hotel in the downtown area of the city, left one unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the man dead, LAPD spokesperson officer Lizeth Lomeli said, adding that several suspects had fled the scene in a white SUV, which had been identified as a Rolls-Royce in early reports of the attack. The case is now being investigated as a homicide, with detectives seeking to establish whether the shooting took place in the parking lot or the lobby of the luxury hotel. “Due to the location and the density of the population, there’s obviously a lot of camera footage that our detectives have to canvas through,” Lomeli said. “We’re not yet releasing images looking for suspects.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
3 charged in violent robbery spree, including pistol-whipping and Rolex theft in Rowland Heights 99 Ranch Market parking lot
More than three weeks after an arrest was made in the July pistol-whipping and robbery of an Asian-American couple in Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday that three men have been charged for that incident and “a series of of daytime robberies over the past five months.” In addition to […]
Downtown L.A. jewelry store employees repel would-be smash-and-grab robbers before they can take anything: Police
A group of six men attempted a smash-and-grab robbery at a downtown Los Angeles jewelry store on Tuesday afternoon, but no property was taken, police said. At about 3:10 p.m., six men ran into a store in the 600 block of Hill Street in downtown’s Jewelry District, police said. Video posted to social media identifies […]
foxla.com
Woman in wheelchair shot and killed in South LA
LOS ANGELES - The fatal shooting of a woman in a wheelchair in South Los Angeles Tuesday night may have been gang-related, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened around 10 p.m. near E. 90th Street and Central Avenue. According to police, two men walked up to a...
crimevoice.com
Officer-involved Shooting Occurs During Standoff with Suspect in Anaheim
An alleged perpetrator of domestic violence was arrested at his Anaheim residence after a three-hour standoff with police and an officer-involved shooting. Gonzalo Dominguez, 35, was arrested for multiple felony charges, including domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault on a police officer. Police responded to an Anaheim...
U.S. Marshals offer $5K reward to find man who allegedly shot at undercover officer in La Puente
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to the capture of a man who authorities say shot at undercover officers in La Puente last month.Jose Ortega, 25, is wanted in connection with the Aug. 10 shooting of an undercover detective assigned to the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force, or LA IMPACT. One suspect has already been arrested in the shooting.The undercover officers were conducting an investigation in the area when they were confronted by the suspects under investigation, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide Detective Matthew Landreth. The suspects...
Car crashes into San Pedro church following hit-and-run
A driver fled the scene of a two-car crash that happened in San Pedro overnight, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Video from the incident shows the driver crashed into a parked car at 18th and Mesa streets and then appeared to leave their vehicle behind. Another vehicle hit the exterior of a church, but […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Compton man shot to death in vehicle
LOS ANGELES – A Compton man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a shooting into a vehicle just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. Khristian Phillips was the 26-year-old passenger in the vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m....
foxla.com
27 arrested during street takeover in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. - Over two dozen people were arrested during an illegal street takeover in Pomona. California Highway Patrol officers were called to assist the Pomona Police Department Sunday night when a large group of vehicles took part in a street takeover. When officers arrived on scene, they saw a...
Woman shot and killed in L.A.’s Green Meadows neighborhood
A gunman is being sought after a woman was shot and killed in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of South Central Avenue and East 90th Street. Arriving officers located a woman down with gunshot wounds, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson […]
2urbangirls.com
Police arrest man for attempted murder for assaulting clerk at discount store
EL MONTE, Calif. – A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and resisting arrest for allegedly punching his girlfriend at an El Monte discount store and later fighting with a police officer, authorities said Sunday. The El Monte Police Department responded to a call of a robbery...
VIDEO: Wheelchair-bound man accuses Pomona Police of physical abuse during arrest
A wheelchair-bound man claimed he was physically abused by Pomona Police officers while they were arresting him. James Segall-Gutierrez, the attorney representing Joel Garcia, said that on April 28, Garcia was soliciting donations.
Body cam, cell phone video released of fatal deputy shooting in Riverside County
Authorities released body-worn camera and witness cell phone video Monday of a fatal deputy-involved shooting that occurred in July in Riverside County. On Friday, July 22, deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to an auto parts store at 15100 Perris Boulevard in Moreno Valley after an employee called 911 to report a man […]
Man drives himself to the hospital after being shot in West Long Beach, police say
Officers responding to the shooting scene learned the victim drove himself to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his lower body, police said. The post Man drives himself to the hospital after being shot in West Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
nypressnews.com
Two men fatally stabbed in South LA; suspect arrest
Authorities were investigating a pair of fatal stabbings that occurred in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning. The attack is said to have occurred at around 12:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 77th Street, where first responders arrived to find two men stabbed to death. According to investigators...
