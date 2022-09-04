ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Bulldogs QB Will Rogers 'Ticked Off' After Throwing for 450 Yards, 5 TDs

By Crissy Froyd
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NfbvE_0hi93NTp00

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers is holding himself to a high standard at the start of the 2022 season.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers garnered a lot of positive attention before the season-opener against Memphis and certainly backed it up as he completed 38-of-49 passes for 450 yards with five touchdowns in the 49-23 win.

While there were compliments abound for his work on the field, with head coach Mike Leach called the performance one of the quarterback's best in terms of seeing the field when I asked him about his overall opinion of Rogers' night.

“I thought he played pretty well,” Leach said. “The interception we weren’t on the same page. We need to finish the route. He had one ball tipped. I thought he did a good job holding things together. He did a good job seeing the field.”

But good wasn't good enough for Rogers, who constantly speaks to self-improvement and has consistently made strides in his rise at MSU.

"I mean, not necessarily," Rogers said. I'm kind of kind of ticked off about it, to be honest, you know, and then I was just so sloppy when we came back out and second half... just sloppy on my half. So I need to do a better job and I need to be more accurate."

It's clear Rogers holds himself to a high standard, which bodes well for the future of the Bulldogs. But what he did Saturday night was notable as he was nearly flawless in his decision-making with good ball placement at all levels of the field -- and his 450 passing yards were good for a career-best. It's also the fifth-best total in the category in program history.

Rogers will look to continue to progress as the Bulldogs face Arizona on the road Sept. 10 at 10 p.m. CT.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Everything Coach Jedd Fisch said about Mississippi State

Mississippi State football will make its first ever trip to the University of Arizona this coming weekend. The contest will be the first ever meeting on the gridiron between the Bulldogs and Wildcats. It is a rarity for Arizona to play an opponent from the Southeastern Conference. The Wildcats are 1-5-1 all time against programs from the SEC. Arizona's last match-up with an SEC foe took place in 2006 at LSU. The Wildcats lone win against a program from the SEC came in 1976 against Auburn.
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
State
Arizona State
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
wcbi.com

Heavy rain and strong winds knock a tree down on a Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A quick burst of strong winds and heavy rainfall took its toll on a house in Columbus. It took less than 15 minutes of severe conditions to knock down this large tree that fell on a house located on 8th street. We understand that two residents were...
COLUMBUS, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
kicks96news.com

New Indictments in Neshoba County

PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED. JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000. DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Rain, Rain, It’s Here to Stay

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A rainy pattern persists as we enter into next week, high temperatures will be slightly cooler ranging through the 80s with lows near 70. SUNDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storm chances will stand in the forecast. High temperatures will be slightly cooler as we’ll settle in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tangerine Hotel being built in rural Lowndes County

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Construction is underway on the Tangerine Hotel in Lowndes County. The 18-room hotel is being built next to the former East Oktibbeha County High School on Moor High Road in Crawford. The school closed in 2015 and the building has remained vacant since then. When it’s...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
ourmshome.com

The Twisted Whisker: Mississippi’s First Cat Lounge

This new Mississippi café is a cat lover’s dream. As the state’s first cat lounge, The Twisted Whisker Cat Cafe in Tupelo provides rescued cats with a unique temporary foster home. The café fosters the kitties in the chill-out lounge providing them a free-range safe space for their personalities to flourish.
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Bulldogs Qb Will#Msu
wtva.com

Attorney says Cory Patterson 'is a good young man'

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Attorney Tony Farese is representing Cory Patterson, the man who police said stole an airplane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. Patterson eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested. Farese issued the following statement.
TUPELO, MS
insideedition.com

Mississippi Minister Confessed to Killing a Missing Man in 2019: Cops

A Mississippi minister confessed to the killing of a 2019 missing man after he came under “heavy conviction” from the crime, according to police. Roger Loyd Taylor went missing on March 10, 2019, in Alabama and has since been a missing person case in both Alabama and Mississippi, according to a Facebook post by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. Police said Taylor’s vehicle was found during searches done in Monroe County but Taylor was not.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsvilleradio.com

Rogue pilot steals plane and heads north

An incident in North Mississippi almost became local news Saturday when a man piloting a stolen Beechcraft King Air airplane headed toward the Tennessee border. The twin engine turboprop took off from Tupelo’s airport around 5am Saturday. The pilot told authorities he was going to crash into a Tupelo Wal Mart. The plane circled Tupelo at a low altitude for a while—eventually turning north. The pilot, who apparently had little training, was a lineman—an employee who fills airplanes with fuel—flew erratically over North Mississippi.
TUPELO, MS
WTOK-TV

Update: Two charged in DeKalb shooting

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said two people have been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting Tuesday in DeKalb. Simeon Houston, 23, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a concealed weapon. Timmothy Simmons, 25, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 dead and 4 injured

Authorities say two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting in north Philadelphia early on Labor Day during a violent holiday weekend that has seen seven other homicides and a number of other shootings and stabbings. Police said officers responding to scene shortly before 1 a.m. Monday...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

Starkville, MS
716
Followers
857
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/mississippistate

Comments / 0

Community Policy