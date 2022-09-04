ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quitaque, TX

‘Texas State Bison Music Festival’ is set to kick off on Sept.24

 3 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BisonFest officials announced that the “Texas State Bison Music Festival” is set to kick off around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Quitaque, Texas.

According to Bison Fest officials, tickets for the standard entry will be priced at $45 and elite entry tickets will be priced at $100. Officials said the festival will include arts and craft vendors, and food vendors.

2022 BisonFest Performances include:

  • Mason And The Gun Line around 4 p.m.
  • West Texas Exiles around 5:30 p.m.
  • Dirty River Boys around 7:30 p.m.
  • The Panhandlers around 9:30 p.m.

Officials add that the “Texas State Bison Music Festival” is an all-day music event featuring some of Texas’ American and Texas country music artists. Other artists include; William Clark Green, Cleto Cordero, Josh Abbott, and John Baumann.

For more information on this year’s “Texas State Bison Music Festival” visit, here.

