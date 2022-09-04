Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Enjoy a day filled with music, food, wine, and community at the Harvest Moon Womxn of Folk Festival. Locally women led bands will perform and all proceeds benefit the YWCA of York.
YORK, Pa. — It was an evening of live music, food, games, and activities as the city of York marked the unofficial end of summer on Monday. "It’s something to do and I like the gathering of the community because that’s something where we originally moved from, you don’t see that and here it’s so much fun," said Crystal Fowler of York.
Looking to capture all those fall vibes in your family photos this season? I've done a fair share of portraits and family photography throughout the years and I've learned that a good location can improve the outcome significantly. Here are four places in Lancaster County - ideal locations for fall photos. Whether you hire a professional photographer or use your phone to capture the moments, there's lots of potential at these spots. Bring the plaid!
LANCASTER, Pa. — Tuesday, Sept. 6 marked the beginning of the week-long African American Culture Festival. The event will be held at Reservoir Park, located at 832 E. Orange Street in Lancaster. Celebrations will include live music, food, rides, and a parade. According to organizers, there will be live...
abc27.com
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2022 Downtown Hanover BLOOM Grant application is inviting small businesses to apply for grants ranging from $500 to $1,500. The BLOOM Business Empowerment Center, through the York County Economic Alliance, and in partnership with Main Street Hanover is pleased to announce this grant. The 2022 Downtown Hanover BLOOM Grant application will open Friday, September 9 at 8 a.m. through Monday, September 26 at 8 p.m. You can view application details here if you are interested in applying.
There's something cozy about all those traditions that make this season special. Hikes in nature as the leaves are changing colors, football and comfort food, oversized wool knits, corn mazes, and of course, all things pumpkins. Pumpkin pie, pumpkin lattes, pumpkin carving, the list could go on.
abc27.com
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After the laser light show that took place during the Kipona Festival on Sunday, Sept. 4, in Harrisburg at Riverfront Park, many residents and attendees have shared their disappointment regarding the show. According to Matt Maisel, City of Harrisburg communications director, Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials announced Tuesday that they are just as disappointed with the laser light show that was part of the Kipona Festival over the holiday weekend as the public. In a statement from Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams, when the city allegedly signed with the Laser Light...
fox29.com
Mushroom lovers will want to take a bite out of this. The Mushroom Festival in Chester County will return this weekend.
Photo by Food Photographer | Jennifer Pallian on Unsplash. When it comes to dessert, there's an abundance of it in Lancaster, PA. From trendy cafes downtown to quaint bake shops in rural parts of the county, there's something for every taste bud, young and old. Here are a handful of new-ish places serving desserts and baked goods.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Labor Day marked the last day of the 2022 Kipona Festival. One of the city’s goals this year was to place a greater emphasis on Native American culture. The Kipona Fest Native American Pow-Wow on City Island has been a tradition in Harrisburg for a quarter century.
Hidden in the woods in a largely undeveloped and forested area of Cumberland County, this home sits on over 10 acres, which includes mature trees and a private one acre pond. The home was built in 1981 by the late William Banks, who was president of the former Welbilt Construction company. After he retired, Banks served as Code Enforcement Officer for Silver Spring Township.
abc27.com
Jazz up your weekend at Dauphin County’s Jazz Walk! The free event takes you around Midtown Harrisburg where various restaurants, venues and businesses will feature local jazz musicians serenading all who stop by. Learn more about the annual event from the Central Pennsylvania Friends of Jazz.
susquehannastyle.com
If you need evidence that Proof of Lancaster is the spot to be when dusk hits, you’re in luck. From the steps leading you downstairs to the specially curated lighting that sparks ambience, this speakeasy-adjacent whiskey and wine bar is much more than a watering hole. It’s a place to sip cocktails with an international twist and taste small plates with a farm-to-table feel.
local21news.com
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — The Miss Senior America Pageant is taking place this week in Hershey. On Tuesday, contestants took in the sights at the sweetest place on Earth. CBS 21 News stopped by the Hershey Lodge as the beauty queens boarded a trolley for a tour of the area with one of the stops at Chocolate World.
abc27.com
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center says they are “taking a mulligan” on their planned closure and will remain open. The golf center’s Facebook page says they will remain open for a minimum of five more years. In July the driving range...
abc27.com
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A global company just opened its first United States headquarters in York, Pennsylvania of all places. Quatro Gymnastics, which makes high-end apparel for gymnasts, has two other headquarters in France and the United Kingdom. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the...
abc27.com
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The departments of Health (DOH) and Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) hosted the “Walk with a Doc” event today. This walk was part of a movement to promote health, nature, and local parks and trails. This walk was part of a larger campaign...
lebtown.com
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
wdac.com
LANCASTER – A member of the WDAC radio family has gone home to be with the Lord. Larry Dale served at WDAC for 37 years as an on-air host on Sonrise, Reflections, and Request Time. He was a gifted musician and pianist and sang with several Christian music groups. He was a driver for Meals on Wheels of Lancaster for 28 years and traveled on several mission trips. Larry passed away September 2 at his Strasburg home after a long illness. He was 74. He leaves behind his wife Mary and his brother Brian. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 18 at 3 p.m. at Lampeter United Methodist Church in Lampeter. Donations in Larry’s honor can be made to Meals On Wheels at mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org or to Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. If you would like to send a card to Mary Dale, you can send them here at WDAC-FM, P.O. Box 3022, Lancaster, PA 17604 and we will see that she receives them.
