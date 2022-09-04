ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Interesting Setup Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our latest round of stormy weather is slowly sinking away from us as we get in on a few decent weather days. This is ahead of another stormy setup that blows in for the weekend and early next week. That’s being pushed by a blast of fall air.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another day of locally heavy rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of rain will once again pass through the skies of central & eastern Kentucky. We have experienced some decent rains moving through the region over the past few days. You’ll get in some more today. Some slow-moving showers and storms will develop and pour over parts of our region. This will keep the high water threat elevated again today. These rains could cause some issues in our area.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A wet Labor Day on tap

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday morning everyone! It is Labor Day and we are continuing our First Alert Weather Day here in Kentucky. 1-3″ could still fall in some spots and while today isn’t an all-out washout, we have to stay on guard for localized flash flooding.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | Kelly Craft joins crowded field in Ky. governor’s race

WATCH | Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight. Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight. County by County, Pt. 1 (09/07/2022) Updated: 19 hours ago. County by County, Pt. 1 (09/07/2022) WATCH | Retired state...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Travel trailers delivered to flood victims in eastern Kentucky

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The widespread flooding that hit eastern Kentucky took a lot of homes. Some people have been sleeping in tents, even in their cars and vans since the late July flooding. State and federal officials say help is arriving, and even help has poured in from...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days

VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
VERSAILLES, KY
spectrumnews1.com

How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Gas prices showing decline across Kentucky

Coming off of a busy travel weekend in Kentucky, gas prices are showing a continued decline across the state. According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Kentucky has now gone down 12 weeks in a row. This, after we began the summer suffering through record-highs...
KENTUCKY STATE
wmky.org

Gov. Beshear Announces Start of Construction on Replacement of County, State Bridges Damaged by Eastern Kentucky Flooding

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has begun construction to permanently replace county and state bridges damaged by the devastating flooding that occurred in Eastern Kentucky in late July. The priority projects include publicly owned crossings that were damaged or destroyed and have significantly limited or...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Emergency officials find missing helicopter in central Kentucky, pilot dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders in central Kentucky found a helicopter that has been missing since Saturday. David Stone flew out from Creve Coeur Airport in St. Louis around noon Saturday, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management. He stopped in Sparta, Illinois, and called his wife before heading to Glasgow to fuel again. That was the last known contact with Stone.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKR

A Kentucky Man’s Invention That Revolutionized Traffic Safety

As I began research on an invention that has, needless to say, revolutionized traffic safety, I wondered how often any of us thinks about how common, everyday items came into our lives. On my desk right now I have a paper weight, a coffee cup, a notepad, an ink pen, and facial tissue. All inventions. But how many of you know their creators' names? I'd look them up--I don't know them, either--but that's not why I'm here.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

September emphasis on feeding hungry in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A ceremony at the state Capitol grounds Wednesday marked September as Hunger Action Month in Kentucky. “Sadly, we have 573,300 adults who have food insecurity,” said Katrina Thompson, executive director of Feeding Kentucky. “We also have 162,100 children that are hungry in our state, and don’t know where their next meal is coming from.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Labor Day travel expected to approach pre-pandemic levels

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Travel experts say that most Americans will be coming back from their holiday weekends on Monday. Millions of Americans are expected to fly or drive home this Labor Day. Luckily for travelers, we aren’t seeing too many delays in the central Kentucky area. Our crew...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

‘It’s a major impact:’ Central Ky. organizations helping fight hunger

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - September is Hunger Action Month in Kentucky. It’s a time to raise awareness— and help feed families in the state. According to God’s Pantry Food Bank, 1 in 7 Kentuckians don’t have enough food. Several organizations work day in and day out to make sure nobody else goes hungry, which includes Moveable Feast here in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY

