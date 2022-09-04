Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Interesting Setup Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our latest round of stormy weather is slowly sinking away from us as we get in on a few decent weather days. This is ahead of another stormy setup that blows in for the weekend and early next week. That’s being pushed by a blast of fall air.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another day of locally heavy rain
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of rain will once again pass through the skies of central & eastern Kentucky. We have experienced some decent rains moving through the region over the past few days. You’ll get in some more today. Some slow-moving showers and storms will develop and pour over parts of our region. This will keep the high water threat elevated again today. These rains could cause some issues in our area.
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A wet Labor Day on tap
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday morning everyone! It is Labor Day and we are continuing our First Alert Weather Day here in Kentucky. 1-3″ could still fall in some spots and while today isn’t an all-out washout, we have to stay on guard for localized flash flooding.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Kelly Craft joins crowded field in Ky. governor’s race
WATCH | Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight. Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight. County by County, Pt. 1 (09/07/2022) Updated: 19 hours ago. County by County, Pt. 1 (09/07/2022) WATCH | Retired state...
spectrumnews1.com
'Costliest of all the climate hazards:' Report shows flooding more likely in Kentucky over next 30 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As a flood watch lingered in part of the Commonwealth on Monday, a nonprofit organization’s report showed Kentucky will see more chances of flooding in the coming years. In Kentucky’s next three decades, the state has more than a 26% chance of being severely affected...
WKYT 27
Travel trailers delivered to flood victims in eastern Kentucky
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The widespread flooding that hit eastern Kentucky took a lot of homes. Some people have been sleeping in tents, even in their cars and vans since the late July flooding. State and federal officials say help is arriving, and even help has poured in from...
Eastern Kentucky sheep farmers still cleaning up after July flooding
The Southeast Kentucky Sheep Producers Association has jumped into action to help farmers in need of things like feed, fencing, and even new guard dogs.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
spectrumnews1.com
How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
kentuckytoday.com
Federal, state officials bring some good news to eastern Kentucky communities
HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Federal, state and local officials gathered at Perry County Park in Hazard on Tuesday to announce the award of more than $11.6 million for four projects to improve infrastructure, public safety and water treatment in Perry County, even beyond recovery from the historic July flooding.
WTVQ
Gas prices showing decline across Kentucky
Coming off of a busy travel weekend in Kentucky, gas prices are showing a continued decline across the state. According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Kentucky has now gone down 12 weeks in a row. This, after we began the summer suffering through record-highs...
foxlexington.com
‘SOS From Your SOS’: How poll workers are being recruited in Kentucky
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Election season is coming up, but the number of poll workers is down. Across Kentucky, poll workers are needed and so Secretary of State Michael Adams is doing something about it. Adams has renewed his partnership with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, as...
wmky.org
Gov. Beshear Announces Start of Construction on Replacement of County, State Bridges Damaged by Eastern Kentucky Flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has begun construction to permanently replace county and state bridges damaged by the devastating flooding that occurred in Eastern Kentucky in late July. The priority projects include publicly owned crossings that were damaged or destroyed and have significantly limited or...
wdrb.com
Emergency officials find missing helicopter in central Kentucky, pilot dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders in central Kentucky found a helicopter that has been missing since Saturday. David Stone flew out from Creve Coeur Airport in St. Louis around noon Saturday, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management. He stopped in Sparta, Illinois, and called his wife before heading to Glasgow to fuel again. That was the last known contact with Stone.
West Virginia, Kentucky officials repeatedly ignored plans to prepare for catastrophic floods. Residents are paying the price
When four and a half feet of water engulfed the town of Fleming-Neon, Kentucky, in July, fire chief Carter Bevins found himself in an unfamiliar position. “We were helpless,” he said. The volunteer firehouse, which sits on a small road directly in front of Wright Fork creek, was surrounded...
A Kentucky Man’s Invention That Revolutionized Traffic Safety
As I began research on an invention that has, needless to say, revolutionized traffic safety, I wondered how often any of us thinks about how common, everyday items came into our lives. On my desk right now I have a paper weight, a coffee cup, a notepad, an ink pen, and facial tissue. All inventions. But how many of you know their creators' names? I'd look them up--I don't know them, either--but that's not why I'm here.
WTVQ
Newest ‘Devil in Suburbia’ episode features ‘brutal’ 2014 rural Kentucky murders
CADIZ, Ky. (WTVQ) — Investigation Discovery’s latest Devil in Suburbia episode features how a sole survivor of a family’s massacre holds a twist to unlocking the truth — and a tie to rural western Kentucky. Devil in Suburbia‘s episode 5, titled “No Son of Mine” delves...
kentuckytoday.com
September emphasis on feeding hungry in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A ceremony at the state Capitol grounds Wednesday marked September as Hunger Action Month in Kentucky. “Sadly, we have 573,300 adults who have food insecurity,” said Katrina Thompson, executive director of Feeding Kentucky. “We also have 162,100 children that are hungry in our state, and don’t know where their next meal is coming from.”
WKYT 27
Labor Day travel expected to approach pre-pandemic levels
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Travel experts say that most Americans will be coming back from their holiday weekends on Monday. Millions of Americans are expected to fly or drive home this Labor Day. Luckily for travelers, we aren’t seeing too many delays in the central Kentucky area. Our crew...
WKYT 27
‘It’s a major impact:’ Central Ky. organizations helping fight hunger
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - September is Hunger Action Month in Kentucky. It’s a time to raise awareness— and help feed families in the state. According to God’s Pantry Food Bank, 1 in 7 Kentuckians don’t have enough food. Several organizations work day in and day out to make sure nobody else goes hungry, which includes Moveable Feast here in Lexington.
