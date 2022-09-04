Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Boise State, New Mexico Features Rare Latino Football Matchup
It's football season across the nation and when it comes to college football, there are few places more "exciting" than Boise. Sure, the south has an unparalleled football culture and any place an SEC team will always be king--but the magic of Boise's blue turn will always reign as one of the greatest in the West.
Be Prepared: Breaking Down What to Know About Boise State vs New Mexico this Weekend
The 2022 Boise State football season kicked off this last weekend after a long offseason, and it didn't go according to plan for Broncos fans. While the Broncos will not go undefeated this season, there is still much to play for and potentially a glimpse into the future will play out the rest of this season, depending on the quarterback play. There is much to critique and improve on, but there were also some bright spots. The season continues with a short week this week, as the Broncos begin conference play, and the journey to regain the title of Mountain West Champions begins this Friday against the New Mexico Lobos. Let's recap the loss this last weekend and what went right and wrong, and preview the first conference game of the season.
Can a Sports Illiterate Boise Woman Tackle Fantasy Football?
Like a sixth sense, football fans instinctively know tomorrow, September 8, is opening day for the 2022 NFL season. But how did yours truly know? I sought the wisdom of my pigskin-lovin' husband. Born in the mid-'80s on the Southside of Chicago, my football fandom was practically betrothed to 'Da'...
10 Events Taking Place in the Magic Valley and Boise this September Weekend
Summer has unofficially come and gone, the fair is over, Labor Day passed, and Boise State football returned this last weekend. Many will be recovering from the weekend that was but don't get ahead of yourself, as the weather is lining up to be beautiful and there are a plethora of events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley and around Twin Falls. Don't prop your feet up and relax yet, there are many reasons to get out this weekend, and here are some of the things you should be looking forward to.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Country Superstar Luke Combs Announces Boise Concert
Country Music Star Luke Combs will be coming to Boise to perform at Albertsons Stadium Saturday, May 20, 2023. Mr. Combs will bring Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Comb to the Treasure Valley. Tickets are expected to go fast and go on sale Friday, September 15. You...
My First Week In Boise Has Been Great!
Yup! My wife and I (Kyle) just moved to Boise. We actually have been here for a little over a week and have really enjoyed ourselves! I think our two dogs have too!. Since being here we obviously tried to get to as much as we could from eating Downtown, to enjoying the river, and community events like the Spirit of Boise.
It’s Time For OktoberFest In The Treasure Valley!
It's that time of the year when we all get excited! Pumpkin spice lattes, football is back, and the leaves are starting to change colors. Maybe you look at this time of the year a little differently. Football is back, another excuse to drink, and it's OKTOBERFEST 2022!!. Being new...
Watch Over 40 Incredible Hot Air Balloons Lift Off During Boise’s Third Great Launch
If you made it to the final launch of this year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, you were treated to a sight that few have seen in Boise before!. On Saturday night, hot air balloon fans in the Treasure Valley weren't quite sure this was going to happen. The evening before pilots were to be briefed on conditions for Sunday morning, organizers determined that there would be unfavorable pre-dawn winds on the launch field at Ann Morrison Park. For that reason, they let attendees know that there would be no Dawn Patrol launch, but they anticipated that winds would be favorable 25 minutes after the daylight launch was scheduled.
RELATED PEOPLE
Swim in Luxury at Boise’s Unbelievable Whitewater Villa Air BnB
According to the U.S. Travel Association, Americans collectively let 768 million vacation days go to waste in 2018. We’d love to act astonished by that number, but the truth is some of those vacation days are ones that we let go to waste ourselves. Self-admittedly, we’re workaholics that hate...
How Many of these Boise Dive Bars Have You Been To?
In the gallery below, local unsponsored reviews are featured with an original pic of every Boise dive bar. We did it this way to give you the most honest perspective of each business. We also believe it's the best way to convey each bar's unique vibe and one-of-a-kind character. Here...
These Are the 20 Highest Paying Jobs in Boise in 2022
How much does someone need to earn in Idaho in order to be happy? According to one website, it’s pretty darn high and less than 24 career fields pay that kind of money in Boise. That website is GoBanking Rates and they recently updated those numbers for 2022. Their...
Entertaining, Strange and Funny Idaho Street Names
Idaho is certainly unique. We have an interesting way of doing things here and while all states, cities and places probably have a name or two that is strange, funny and ridiculous.... Idaho has its fair share of street names that will make you do a double take or just say, what the heck? Did I see that right? Did that say what I think it said? These directions cant be right? How does one come up with a street name like that?
IN THIS ARTICLE
(Gallery) Forgotten Art in Downtown Boise’s Underground Tunnels
There are tunnels under Downtown Boise. Some have been closed or sealed off but there is a main walkway underground with a lot of off shoots hallways, storage areas secure areas, offices a café and more. The underground tunnels are mostly used by government and state employees. The tunnels go under streets, sidewalks and buildings mostly in and around the capitol in downtown Boise. Being friends with a well respected Idaho employee allowed me official granted access to explore these tunnels and what is hiding from the public eye.
One of the Biggest Fireworks Shows in Idaho is Coming to Meridian
If you don’t have plans this Friday night, we’re about to make them for you!. Friday, September 9 is Scentsy’s 9th Annual Rock-A-Thon and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it because they chose our friends at Camp Rainbow Gold as their beneficiary this year! The timing couldn’t be more perfect since the event happens during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Boise City Government Embraces Pride Still Silent on July Fourth
The upcoming weekend in Boise could be hotter than the current triple-digit temperatures that have plagued our area for the last several weeks. The annual Boise Pride Festival is coming to town and has several folks alarmed at the schedule of events. Several folks have taken to social media to...
Is It Actually Illegal To Put Trash In A Recycling Bin In Idaho?
We are told not to put trash in our recycle bins, but what happens if we do? If your trash container is full, does anyone notice if you put that one bag of trash in your blue recycle bin?. In some states, putting non-recyclable items in the recycle bins is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boise Fire Leaves Several Injured, Pets Deceased
Heartbreaking news has been released out of Southeast Boise from the Boise Fire Department as of late Wednesday evening. If you were driving anywhere around the neighborhood of Southeast Boise on Wednesday evening, you probably noticed the significant emergency response along with multiple road closures. First responders were on the...
‘Free Day of Dentistry’ Set for Boise This Fall
We don't have to tell you that times are tough these days--after coming out of a two year long pandemic, gas prices at an all time high, and frankly a social and political rhetoric that is exhausting--and EVERYWHERE--people are just looking for a break. Thanks to local businesses here in...
Boise Bank Quickly Withdraws Sponsorship Of Gay Pridefest
Zion's Bank has announced via social media that they will not be supporting this year's Gay Pridefest event in Boise this weekend. The Bank said that while they historically have supported the LGBTQ.. community, and employees, the organization will withdraw its sponsorship due to the children's drag show that has been promoted on fliers.
Idaho Sheriff Tells Fox News State Cannot Handle Fentanly Threat
An Idaho sheriff told a national television audience that states like Idaho do not have the resources to fight the expanding Fentanyl crisis. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue again appeared on Fox and Friends First, explaining how Fentanyl use is increasing. He said that the Biden Administration's open border policy has allowed more Americans to be endangered due to more access to Fentanyl.
MIX 106
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0