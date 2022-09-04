Read full article on original website
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/6/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois didn’t fare well in a review of state laws pertaining to election integrity. In the Heritage Foundation report, which looked at election laws in all 50 states on a variety of issues, Illinois landed at #40 overall with bad marks for no voter ID laws, for lax regulations on ballot collection and trafficking, and for same-day and automatic voter registration. But, Illinois did score 24 points out of a possible 30 for accuracy of voter registration lists. The mid-term election is set for November 8th, nine weeks from today.
Did You Know a Significant Uprising in Illinois is the Reason for Labor Day?
It doesn't get much more the "More You Know" than this one right here. With Labor Day coming on Monday, I figured I would look into how it all came about. I mean, I know Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the kids are all back to class and we're staring at fall, winter, and the end of the year.
wlsam.com
Will the SAFE-T Act make Illinois safer or raise crime rates across the state?
Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow says there is no fast track way to do justice, but the proponents of the SAFE-T Act think otherwise. Glasgow talks with the Steve Cochran Show about why abolishing cash bail is unconstitutional, how the SAFE-T Act will negatively affect Illinois and why crime is not a social experiment.
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
advantagenews.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year they release their winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years which was originated by the founder Robert Thomas.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker announces new Illinois State Police regional headquarters
CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that East St. Louis will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police regional headquarters. The new facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications and SWAT resources. Pritzker said the new facility, which will be located near Lynch and Caseyville avenues,...
Darren Bailey meets with Illinois sheriffs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — GOP candidate Darren Bailey met with Illinois sheriffs in Springfield on Tuesday. The closed-door discussion focused on crime policies, including the SAFE-T Act. Bailey continued to hit Governor JB Pritzker on his criminal justice policies and his tendency to spend more money when working towards solutions. Pritzker announced on Tuesday a […]
fox32chicago.com
Illinois' electric vehicle plan — what to know
CHICAGO - More than a dozen states are deciding whether to follow California’s plan to ban sales of new gas cars by 2035. California is requiring all new vehicles to be either hydrogen or electric powered by that year. Their rules are the strictest in the U.S. Last month,...
hoiabc.com
Bailey vows to repeal Safe-T Act
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Claiming our homes are under siege by violent criminals, Darren Bailey met with sheriffs from across Illinois Tuesday. Bailey told the media in Springfield that he hopes to throw the criminals in jail, and Governor Pritzker out of office. He warned that new laws taking...
New COVID Boosters Available in Chicago Area. Here's Who Experts Say Should Get Them
The long-awaited COVID booster shots made to target the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants have arrived at pharmacies in the Chicago area, with more doses on the way headed to doctors offices and health clinics across Chicago and Illinois. According to a Friday announcement from the Illinois Department...
Illinois Governor Pritzker spends Labor Day at picnic
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker marked the Labor Day holiday by attending the “Salute to Labor” picnic in Rock Island County. He said that he is pushing for expanded workers rights in Illinois, with fair wage and benefits in a safe workspace. “Having an amendment to our constitution that guarantees […]
An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest
A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
Stock market continues impact on Illinois’ pension investment returns
The U.S. stock market has had rough year and it’s hurting Illinois’ underfunded pension system. By the middle of 2022, the stock market had lost approximately 21.3 percent of its value. This has an impact on government finances, as public pension systems rely on investment gains to help their funded status.
kanecountyconnects.com
State of Illinois Ranks Middle of the Pack For Average Life Expectency
People who live in Illinois on average live a longer life than many of those in southern states, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). . According to the National Vital Statistics Report released on August 23, 2022, Illinois ranks No. 26 among all...
Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates Will Be Issued Next Week
Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or money in their bank accounts thanks to new income and property tax rebates. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria, with payments beginning in less than one week.
WIFR
Illinoisans just days away from income, property tax rebates
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - If you filed Illinois income or property taxes in 2021, expect to soon see a few extra bucks in your bank account. Governor JB Pritzker announced nearly a $2 billion relief package in June designed to help residents get back on their feet after two years of economic turmoil.
'They don't make a lot of sense': Local election officials flooded with impossible demands
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — With nine weeks to go before the 2022 midterms, local election officials across Illinois are fielding a new wave of baseless grievances and impossible demands from 'election integrity' activists who insist the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In recent weeks, a variety of form letters...
Illinois gets first electric vehicle part company
DECATUR, Ill. (WTVO) — More carmakers are planning to make electric vehicles, and one just chose Illinois as the spot to do it. The Decatur-based manufacturing company T/CCI is the first to choose Illinois as its home base for building electric vehicles. Governor JB Pritzker signed the “Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act” 10 months ago, which […]
