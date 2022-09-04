ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/6/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois didn’t fare well in a review of state laws pertaining to election integrity. In the Heritage Foundation report, which looked at election laws in all 50 states on a variety of issues, Illinois landed at #40 overall with bad marks for no voter ID laws, for lax regulations on ballot collection and trafficking, and for same-day and automatic voter registration. But, Illinois did score 24 points out of a possible 30 for accuracy of voter registration lists. The mid-term election is set for November 8th, nine weeks from today.
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year they release their winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years which was originated by the founder Robert Thomas.
Pritzker announces new Illinois State Police regional headquarters

CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that East St. Louis will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police regional headquarters. The new facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications and SWAT resources. Pritzker said the new facility, which will be located near Lynch and Caseyville avenues,...
Darren Bailey meets with Illinois sheriffs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — GOP candidate Darren Bailey met with Illinois sheriffs in Springfield on Tuesday. The closed-door discussion focused on crime policies, including the SAFE-T Act. Bailey continued to hit Governor JB Pritzker on his criminal justice policies and his tendency to spend more money when working towards solutions. Pritzker announced on Tuesday a […]
Illinois' electric vehicle plan — what to know

CHICAGO - More than a dozen states are deciding whether to follow California’s plan to ban sales of new gas cars by 2035. California is requiring all new vehicles to be either hydrogen or electric powered by that year. Their rules are the strictest in the U.S. Last month,...
Bailey vows to repeal Safe-T Act

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Claiming our homes are under siege by violent criminals, Darren Bailey met with sheriffs from across Illinois Tuesday. Bailey told the media in Springfield that he hopes to throw the criminals in jail, and Governor Pritzker out of office. He warned that new laws taking...
State of Illinois Ranks Middle of the Pack For Average Life Expectency

People who live in Illinois on average live a longer life than many of those in southern states, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ​. According to the National Vital Statistics Report released on August 23, 2022, Illinois ranks No. 26 among all...
Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates Will Be Issued Next Week

Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or money in their bank accounts thanks to new income and property tax rebates. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria, with payments beginning in less than one week.
Illinoisans just days away from income, property tax rebates

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - If you filed Illinois income or property taxes in 2021, expect to soon see a few extra bucks in your bank account. Governor JB Pritzker announced nearly a $2 billion relief package in June designed to help residents get back on their feet after two years of economic turmoil.
Illinois gets first electric vehicle part company

DECATUR, Ill. (WTVO) — More carmakers are planning to make electric vehicles, and one just chose Illinois as the spot to do it. The Decatur-based manufacturing company T/CCI is the first to choose Illinois as its home base for building electric vehicles. Governor JB Pritzker signed the “Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act” 10 months ago, which […]
